Brown Sugar Cookies

1 of 104

Rating: 5 stars This cookie tastes just like a blonde brownie. It even has the same dense chewy texture. However, it has the appearance of a chocolate crinkle with the cracked powdered sugar making it attractive enough for a cookie tray. I made 1/2 recipe, and It made 20 cookies using a cookie scoop. I gently shaped them, but left them in a mound shape, and placed on a parchment paper lined sheet. Even though I coated them well with powdered sugar I had about half of it leftover. Mine took 16-17 minutes to bake. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars I'm so very very glad that I waited to write my review. In fact, you'll probably think I'm totally nuts when I tell you my thoughts. I made these, waited until the next day to taste them because of what the submitter said about the taste getting stronger the next day. I didn't think they really tasted at all. I stuck them away in a cupboard and promptly forgot them. I found them this morning--eleven days later! And guess what?!? I LOVE them! Yes, they are getting old, but the edges are wonderfully crunchy, and the middle is still just creamy soft. And the taste is very pronounced. Yummy with my coffee this morning! Now I'll put them in my freezer to preserve them for the future coffees! Thanks, Noelle! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars They turn out perfect every time. I even replaced the butter with vegetable oil once and they were still great. Helpful (11)

Rating: 3 stars Sort of a butterscotch flavor. I agree that they taste like blondies and I prefer them warm out of the oven (the same way I like my blondies). The reason they are getting three stars is because no one I served them to really thought they were very special. When I showed up at a pot luck I was rushed by people who love my baking and are always looking for something new from me...unfortunately everyone seemed very dissapointed. I asked my friend to be brutally honest and she told me not to make them again-that everything else I make is much better. I'm going to take her advice. Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars They look great but seemed bland to me.. maybe I'll try again later Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I had fun making this recipe with my kids! It's so fun rolling the dough balls in the confectioner sugar. The cookies are rich and sweet but not too heavy. This is an excellent dessert for anyone looking for a simply quick and easy cookie recipe! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I loooove this recipe sooo much!!! I have made them many times and the whole family enjoys them! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I loved these cookies. They came out very nice and soft and almost like a bread texture. They are my new favorite cookies. The only thing that I did not like was that they didnt shape very well but that may have been something I did wrong. Anyways we made these for Santa today (Christmas eve) and they were a hit:D Helpful (2)