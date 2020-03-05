Brown Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.57 stars
92 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 68
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

These are really tasty. The flavor is even stronger if you let them sit after baking them overnight!

By Noelle Hall

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
5 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat brown sugar, butter, eggs, and vanilla extract together in a bowl using an electric mixer until smooth and creamy.

  • Whisk flour, baking powder, and salt together in a separate bowl. Stir flour mixture into butter mixture until dough is fully combined.

  • Pour confectioners' sugar onto a large plate. Spoon dough, 1 1/2 teaspoons per cookie, onto confectioners' sugar and roll to coat. Arrange coated dough on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are lightly browned, 12 to 14 minutes. Cool cookies on baking pan for 2 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
62 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 1.8g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 29.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (104)

Most helpful positive review

Holiday Baker
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2013
This cookie tastes just like a blonde brownie. It even has the same dense chewy texture. However, it has the appearance of a chocolate crinkle with the cracked powdered sugar making it attractive enough for a cookie tray. I made 1/2 recipe, and It made 20 cookies using a cookie scoop. I gently shaped them, but left them in a mound shape, and placed on a parchment paper lined sheet. Even though I coated them well with powdered sugar I had about half of it leftover. Mine took 16-17 minutes to bake. Read More
Helpful
(18)

Most helpful critical review

Christy Cooks
Rating: 3 stars
08/20/2014
Sort of a butterscotch flavor. I agree that they taste like blondies and I prefer them warm out of the oven (the same way I like my blondies). The reason they are getting three stars is because no one I served them to really thought they were very special. When I showed up at a pot luck I was rushed by people who love my baking and are always looking for something new from me...unfortunately everyone seemed very dissapointed. I asked my friend to be brutally honest and she told me not to make them again-that everything else I make is much better. I'm going to take her advice. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2013
I'm so very very glad that I waited to write my review. In fact, you'll probably think I'm totally nuts when I tell you my thoughts. I made these, waited until the next day to taste them because of what the submitter said about the taste getting stronger the next day. I didn't think they really tasted at all. I stuck them away in a cupboard and promptly forgot them. I found them this morning--eleven days later! And guess what?!? I LOVE them! Yes, they are getting old, but the edges are wonderfully crunchy, and the middle is still just creamy soft. And the taste is very pronounced. Yummy with my coffee this morning! Now I'll put them in my freezer to preserve them for the future coffees! Thanks, Noelle! Read More
Helpful
(14)
lauren
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2014
They turn out perfect every time. I even replaced the butter with vegetable oil once and they were still great. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Jamie Ventura
Rating: 3 stars
09/08/2014
They look great but seemed bland to me.. maybe I'll try again later Read More
Helpful
(3)
Sabrina Williams
Rating: 4 stars
02/03/2014
I had fun making this recipe with my kids! It's so fun rolling the dough balls in the confectioner sugar. The cookies are rich and sweet but not too heavy. This is an excellent dessert for anyone looking for a simply quick and easy cookie recipe! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Mia Dean
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2015
I loooove this recipe sooo much!!! I have made them many times and the whole family enjoys them! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Destiny
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2013
I loved these cookies. They came out very nice and soft and almost like a bread texture. They are my new favorite cookies. The only thing that I did not like was that they didnt shape very well but that may have been something I did wrong. Anyways we made these for Santa today (Christmas eve) and they were a hit:D Read More
Helpful
(2)
Janice Needham
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2014
Wonderful quick and easy treat! I did not add salt since I had salted butter on hand. The texture is certainly for folks who like a semi-chewy center. Will definitely use this recipe in the future. Read More
Helpful
(2)
