Nutty Cranberry Sauce

4.5
2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This recipe dresses up plain cranberry sauce just a little. Use whatever nuts you like.

Recipe by DPDEXTER

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir sugar, orange juice, triple sec, and water together in a saucepan over medium heat until the sugar dissolves; add cranberries and cook until the berries begin to pop, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Pour cranberry sauce into a serving bowl; stir nuts into the sauce. Let sauce cool until thickened, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 29g; fat 4g; sodium 1.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/27/2022