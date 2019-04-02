Crab Boil

Total crab boil for four.

By Preston Hoover

Recipe Summary

cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil; add potatoes, sausages, onions, corn, and seafood seasoning. Cook mixture at a boil until the potatoes are cooked through, about 30 minutes.

  • Gently drop crabs into the boiling mixture; cook until the crabmeat is cooked through, at least 10 minutes. Drain water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
416 calories; protein 34.1g; carbohydrates 46.2g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 82.5mg; sodium 4890.1mg. Full Nutrition
