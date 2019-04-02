Crab Boil
Total crab boil for four.
We made a bigger batch. Larger potatoes were cut up, but they got a little mushy. The crab we had was cooked, cleaned, halved and frozen until we needed it. Threw it in at the end just to thaw and heat through. Corn was added about 15 minutes before the crab. Yummy! We also added lots of garlic to the pot and had garlic butter on the side to dunk crab or drizzle over plate.Read More
Still waiting for the huge pot of water to boil! It's been almost two hours!!!Read More
We made this dish using whole baby red potatoes, corn on the Cobb, and andouille sausage. I have never cooked and cleaned my own crab, or made a crab boil and this came out great. That is my pick of the crab boil. It was pretty easy to prepare, just make sure you have a big enough pot.
My family raved about this. It was so delicious. My 30 year old daughter said it was probably the best meal I ever made and she has eaten a lot of my food over the years. The only changes I made was I used smoked sausage and I added shrimp. My family kept thanking me for making it.
I added some broccoli, butter and garlic to the pot. Very delicious! I packaged the leftovers in a container and we are eating the rest tonight.
I used snow crab legs and added shrimp and scallops. It turned out great.
My family really enjoyed it. Next time I will pour butter over the mixture immediately after taking It out of the pot..
It came out better than I thought and it was my 1st time. The only thing is, is that the seasoning starts to dissolve and it boils. So you have to season it more when you're ready to eat it.
I use the recipe all the time and put my own little spin on it... I love it!!
I added a cup of butter and garlic when boiling potatoes and corn. Then I made garlic butter to dip the crab in.
This was a perfect seafood boil. Very simple to make!
So good I couldn’t wait to dig in. Thanks so much for sharing.
I left out the sausages and lowered the amount of water. I enjoyed the recipe that way. The first time I made with full pot of water and the flavor was reduced due to all the water.
Yes I made changes I added crawfish, hard boiled eggs, and cucumbers and add 2 different kinds of seasonings plus I used the 1 from the recipe as well.
Made this for my wife for Mothers Day. Simple, Delicious
This was awesome, I put a bit of a twist on it and left a bit of sauce in it. it really felt like comfort food and everyone loved it.
it was amazingggg
I used this as a guide but doubled the crab legs and added shrimp. It was amazing!
It was absolutely delicious!!!!! I loved it and so did my family!
