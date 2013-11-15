Simply Egg Salad

A classic egg salad sandwich hits the spot on many occasions. You can serve it on your favourite sliced bread or buns, toasted or plain. It's always a sandwich to enjoy. Great for picnics, too!

By Egg Farmers of Ontario

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place eggs in saucepan and fill with cold water to cover. Bring to a boil over medium high heat. Cover, remove from heat and let stand for 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and run under cold water until chilled. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 7 days.

  • Place peeled, hard cooked eggs in a bowl and using a fork or potato masher, mash eggs until finely chopped.

  • Stir in yogurt, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper until smooth. Add celery and green onion (if using) and stir to combine.

  • Spread over your favourite bread, stuff into pita halves or scoop some onto your favourite salad greens.

Variations:

Salmon Dill: Omit green onion. Add 1/4 cup smoked salmon (finely chopped), 1 tablespoon fresh dill (chopped) and 2 teaspoons capers (chopped).

Pickle Bacon: Omit celery. Add 1 small dill pickle (diced), 2 strips of bacon (cooked and chopped) and 1 teaspoon horseradish (or more if desired).

Chili Avocado: Omit celery and green onion. Add half of an avocado (diced), 1 tablespoon red onion (minced) and 1/2 teaspoon chili powder.

Tip:

Rethink your traditional egg salad sandwich and use the above recipes as dips with crackers or sliced pita bread!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 5.1g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 246.9mg; sodium 543.6mg. Full Nutrition
