Simply Egg Salad
A classic egg salad sandwich hits the spot on many occasions. You can serve it on your favourite sliced bread or buns, toasted or plain. It's always a sandwich to enjoy. Great for picnics, too!
Variations:
Salmon Dill: Omit green onion. Add 1/4 cup smoked salmon (finely chopped), 1 tablespoon fresh dill (chopped) and 2 teaspoons capers (chopped).
Pickle Bacon: Omit celery. Add 1 small dill pickle (diced), 2 strips of bacon (cooked and chopped) and 1 teaspoon horseradish (or more if desired).
Chili Avocado: Omit celery and green onion. Add half of an avocado (diced), 1 tablespoon red onion (minced) and 1/2 teaspoon chili powder.
Tip:
Rethink your traditional egg salad sandwich and use the above recipes as dips with crackers or sliced pita bread!