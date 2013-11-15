Maybe the reason I enjoyed this so much was because it was “simply” egg salad. No frills. I do love variations of basic egg salad with different and even unusual add-ins. But it was nice this time, to stick to a more pedestrian version. I did make the basic recipe, including the green onion, but substituted sour cream for the plain yogurt, which I have never used. It was delicious! I do have to say, however, that the best part for me was to use the ingenious suggestion of the potato masher! I’ve never done that before and now that I have I won’t forget it! Makes quick work of chopping the eggs! Finally, all of the listed variations sound interesting and delicious as well. I look forward to trying them all.