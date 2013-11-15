Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes with Italian Meringue Frosting

1 of 7

Rating: 4 stars I substituted butter for oil bcos ran out of butter so it was a little dry. Though I wonder if it'd be moist with butter. I made 8 regular sized cupcakes with the recipe which I followed most of it except for butter buttekrill replaced with plain fresh milk and red colouring with strawberry emulco (paste). It tasted very nice with the paste. I had to add 2 tbps to get the colour I liked and added a little less than 2-thirds of sugar. I liked the frosting for awhile until it deflates after awhile. I put the rest in the fridge and hope that it'll be moist. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Yes!! It's delish!! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I love this! This is great for weddings or holidays Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is great. However I had to add 1/2 cup more milk (or buttermilk) because the batter was too thick. I also made 12 regular sized cupcakes out of this recipe instead of mini cupcakes. The meringue is amazing! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Kept stirring and eventually got those fluffy peaks just took a really long while!