Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes with Italian Meringue Frosting

Rating: 4.33 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Delightful little bites to enjoy with a light airy frosting that is easy to make. Be sure to garnish these delicious cupcakes with an extra special sprinkle of edible gold flakes or coloured sugar.

By Egg Farmers of Ontario

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen mini cupcakes
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Italian Meringue Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 24 mini muffin cups or line with paper.

  • In a large bowl, whisk together cake and pastry flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder and baking soda; set aside.

  • In another small bowl, whisk together buttermilk, melted butter, egg, food colouring and vanilla. Pour over flour mixture and whisk until smooth and well-combined. Divide batter among prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for about 15 minutes or until toothpick in centre comes out clean. Remove from pan and let cool completely on rack.

  • Italian Meringue Frosting: In a small saucepan, bring sugar and water to boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Let mixture boil for 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat egg whites with cream of tartar until soft peaks form.
    While beating, add the hot sugar syrup in a steady stream and beat for about 5 minutes or until glossy stiff peaks form. Beat in vanilla.

  • Frost the cupcakes and sprinkle with gold flakes or sugar as desired.

Tips:

Once frosted, store cupcakes in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Unfrosted cupcakes can be stored at room temperature for up to 4 days or frozen in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

If you don't have buttermilk, sour milk easily to use as a substitute. For this recipe stir together 1/2 cup milk and 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice and let stand for a few minutes before using to thicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
86 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 2.3g; cholesterol 13mg; sodium 50.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Reviews:
Marie Joy Danker
Rating: 4 stars
05/28/2014
I substituted butter for oil bcos ran out of butter so it was a little dry. Though I wonder if it'd be moist with butter. I made 8 regular sized cupcakes with the recipe which I followed most of it except for butter buttekrill replaced with plain fresh milk and red colouring with strawberry emulco (paste). It tasted very nice with the paste. I had to add 2 tbps to get the colour I liked and added a little less than 2-thirds of sugar. I liked the frosting for awhile until it deflates after awhile. I put the rest in the fridge and hope that it'll be moist. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Mocha Cat
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2014
Yes!! It's delish!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
harrypotter
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2016
I love this! This is great for weddings or holidays Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jasmine
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2015
This recipe is great. However I had to add 1/2 cup more milk (or buttermilk) because the batter was too thick. I also made 12 regular sized cupcakes out of this recipe instead of mini cupcakes. The meringue is amazing! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Lynn Pattison
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2019
Kept stirring and eventually got those fluffy peaks just took a really long while! Read More
Madeline Hundley
Rating: 2 stars
03/05/2021
These were dry and lacked flavor. I don't plan to follow this recipe again. Read More
