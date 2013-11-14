Nana's Eggs from Contadina®

Rating: 4.82 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Eggs are simmered in an herb-infused tomato sauce and served with grated Parmesan cheese for a quick and delicious lunch or light dinner.

By Contadina

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 eggs
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a 9 or 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and pepper flakes; cook stirring constantly until garlic is golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Stir in tomato sauce, basil and oregano. Bring to a simmer. Break eggs gently into sauce, spacing evenly around pan. Cover pan and simmer on low heat 10 minutes or until eggs are cooked as desired.

  • Sprinkle eggs and sauce with Parmesan cheese and fresh oregano, if desired.

Tips

Makes 4 two-egg servings or 8 single-egg servings

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 15.4g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 372.2mg; sodium 823.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Most helpful positive review

MEG28
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2014
Yum! I was looking for something quick and different and came upon this. We love eggs, and this was a great way to make them into a tasty dinner. I made 5: 2 for me and 3 for my husband. Added a little mozzarella on top and served with crusty bread. Will definitely make it again! Read More
Reviews:
Cheryl Jannette
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2015
Very good recipe! We love making pasta meatless & I love how this can add protein to the meal easily & cheaply! We are making this again. Read More
Timothy Perkins
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2016
I let the eggs simmer in the sauce for 8 minutes instead of 10 for a better texture. It's quick and easy and always gets rave reviews! Read More
Jacob Zierke
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2016
Just made it for the second time and will make it again! Read More
cookinggrandma
Rating: 4 stars
07/13/2018
I reduced the quantity to make it for 2. My husband was very skeptical but we both liked it. I served it with rice which went well with it. Read More
Andy Flor
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2019
This was amazing and is now a staple meal! Read More
spacedog66
Rating: 4 stars
02/03/2016
This is an amazing recipe! I was a bit septic about the combination of eggs and tomato sauce. My meat & potatoes husband and mother-in-law loved it. It will be added to the dinner rotation. I served it over spaghetti squash that I drizzled a little olive oil over it and added some basil and oregano. Read More
Tiffany Varston
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2020
We have an excess egg problem lol, so I went looking for different meals to try. This was a really tasty and different light lunch! Easy to make as well, followed the recipe exactly. I will make it again. Read More
Steffi Sieland
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2018
I really liked it. It is easy healthy and quick made. I didn't change anything and will certainly make it again! Thank you for sharing!! Read More
