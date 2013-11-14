Contadina® Insalata Minestrone

3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The flavors and ingredients from the popular soup were cleverly translated to make this delicious pasta salad--voted as a finalist in the recent Contadina® recipe contest.

By Contadina

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Dressing:

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water.

  • Combine pasta and remaining salad ingredients, except Parmesan cheese, in a large serving bowl.

  • Whisk together dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Pour over salad and mix well. Refrigerate at least 10 minutes for flavors to blend before serving. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 33.6g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 2.9mg; sodium 363.7mg. Full Nutrition
