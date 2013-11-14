Contadina® Insalata Minestrone
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 261.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 8.4g 17 %
carbohydrates: 33.6g 11 %
dietary fiber: 6g 24 %
sugars: 3.5g
fat: 10.7g 17 %
saturated fat: 1.9g 10 %
cholesterol: 2.9mg 1 %
vitamin a iu: 3121.2IU 62 %
niacin equivalents: 2.3mg 18 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 8 %
vitamin c: 41.2mg 69 %
folate: 53.9mcg 14 %
calcium: 82.2mg 8 %
iron: 2.2mg 12 %
magnesium: 21.7mg 8 %
potassium: 194.8mg 6 %
sodium: 363.7mg 15 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 16 %
calories from fat: 96.5
