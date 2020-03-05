Jan's Chipotle Roasted Sweet Potatoes

1 of 53

Rating: 5 stars Sweet, spicy and better than I imagined it would taste. I didn't have any chipotle chili powder so I substituted cayenne pepper. Also, I used olive oil instead of butter. My husband loved it and said we should always use this recipe for roasted sweet potatoes. My teen son loved it so much he hugged me after dinner! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I used olive oil (1 TBSP) instead if butter. Wanting to cut some if the fat from the recipe. Overall, the fam loved it ! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Update: 1 July 2016. These are so good when you cut the potatoes in a spiralizer! Very nice change from the usual sweet potatoes. I served these at our Tex Mex Christmas feast and they were a perfect complimet to fajitas and tacos while maintaining a holiday tradition of sweet potatoes on the table. Thanks for sharing the recipe What's For Dinner Mom! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Made this for recipe group and it is a keeper for sure!!! The description said it all. Sweet salty spicy and a flash of heat. I had to cut down just a tad on the chipotle as I have a heat wimp in the house. Will be making these again soon! Thanks Wfdm! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I estimated amounts of each spice,as I tested the recipe on a half of a potato for me (single serving), but kept the proportions of the original recipe. Rather than quartering, I sliced lengthwise into french fry like sizes. Used olive oil, and forgot I had chipotle powder and subbed chili powder - but the combination of sweet, salty and spicy was amazing. This goes on my repeat list, will definitely impress guests as well. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Holy moly! I could've just eaten these for dinner!! I used to dislike sweet potatoes and ONLY eat them when covered in brown sugar butter & marshmallows. This is my new obsession. I knew they would be great when I swiped a lick of the bowl after I tossed them into the oven.. the seasoning mix alone was yummy. I followed the recipe but used chili powder (no chipotle powder on hand) and I used foil instead of parchment paper (suggestion: spray the foil! I didn't and they stuck a bit!). I forgot to set the times and took them out when they were tender (no clue how long!). they were firm and nicely roasted on the outside and creamy on the inside. They do have a tiny kick of heat but it's balanced by the sweet of the brown sugar and potato. These are fantastic! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars The best baked sweet potato fries I have had! Like another reviewer even my husband who isn't keen on s.p. thought they were pretty good. I did decrease salt and pepper a bit but otherwise kept proportions pretty accurate ( used 1/2 recipe for one very large sweet potato). For Epicure users I used 2/3 regular chili powder and 1/3 Epicure chipotle chili powder because it is so potent. Good amount of heat for moderate spice people. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely delicious. Making these over and over. Even tried it with butternut squash and was also great. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I made these for recipe group and we really enjoyed them. It's a nice flavor blend and I wouldn't want to change the ratio other than maybe a little less sugar. I only used 1/4 of the seasoning and it could take more so I'll try 1/2 the next time. We don't like to hide the natural sweet potato flavor too much so I was being conservative just knowing our preference. I also think the full amount would not work for us because it would be too hot for me. Helpful (2)