Jan's Chipotle Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Rating: 4.6 stars
52 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 41
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

Quick and easy way to jazz-up sweet potatoes. Great blend of sweet, salty, spicy, and a flash of heat. Great with pork roast, ribs, ham, or your favorite BBQ.

By What's for dinner, mom?

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Toss sweet potatoes and butter together in a large bowl.

  • Whisk brown sugar, onion powder, garlic powder, chipotle chile powder, salt, and black pepper together in a small bowl; sprinkle over sweet potatoes and toss to coat. Pour potatoes in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until potatoes are tender, 30 to 45 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Use 2 tablespoons chipotle chile powder and 4 tablespoons brown sugar for a spicier version of this dish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 65.9g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 25.4mg; sodium 808.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (53)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Lisa
Rating: 5 stars
03/21/2015
Sweet, spicy and better than I imagined it would taste. I didn't have any chipotle chili powder so I substituted cayenne pepper. Also, I used olive oil instead of butter. My husband loved it and said we should always use this recipe for roasted sweet potatoes. My teen son loved it so much he hugged me after dinner! Read More
Helpful
(12)

Most helpful critical review

mommafourtimes
Rating: 1 stars
03/10/2015
Way too spicy. We like hot food but I can't help but think that 1 Tbsp of chipotle pepper is a typo. Also I took the hint of another reviewer and cut my potatoes into a french fry shape and they were limp. They never did get crispy. Maybe the key is to leave them in the wedge shape. I have rarely had such a disappointing result from a recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
52 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 41
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Lisa
Rating: 5 stars
03/21/2015
Sweet, spicy and better than I imagined it would taste. I didn't have any chipotle chili powder so I substituted cayenne pepper. Also, I used olive oil instead of butter. My husband loved it and said we should always use this recipe for roasted sweet potatoes. My teen son loved it so much he hugged me after dinner! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Adlp
Rating: 5 stars
01/16/2014
I used olive oil (1 TBSP) instead if butter. Wanting to cut some if the fat from the recipe. Overall, the fam loved it ! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2016
Update: 1 July 2016. These are so good when you cut the potatoes in a spiralizer! Very nice change from the usual sweet potatoes. I served these at our Tex Mex Christmas feast and they were a perfect complimet to fajitas and tacos while maintaining a holiday tradition of sweet potatoes on the table. Thanks for sharing the recipe What's For Dinner Mom! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Advertisement
Volleyballmom
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2014
Made this for recipe group and it is a keeper for sure!!! The description said it all. Sweet salty spicy and a flash of heat. I had to cut down just a tad on the chipotle as I have a heat wimp in the house. Will be making these again soon! Thanks Wfdm! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Terry Chronister
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2014
I estimated amounts of each spice,as I tested the recipe on a half of a potato for me (single serving), but kept the proportions of the original recipe. Rather than quartering, I sliced lengthwise into french fry like sizes. Used olive oil, and forgot I had chipotle powder and subbed chili powder - but the combination of sweet, salty and spicy was amazing. This goes on my repeat list, will definitely impress guests as well. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Jerra Kullman
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2014
Holy moly! I could've just eaten these for dinner!! I used to dislike sweet potatoes and ONLY eat them when covered in brown sugar butter & marshmallows. This is my new obsession. I knew they would be great when I swiped a lick of the bowl after I tossed them into the oven.. the seasoning mix alone was yummy. I followed the recipe but used chili powder (no chipotle powder on hand) and I used foil instead of parchment paper (suggestion: spray the foil! I didn't and they stuck a bit!). I forgot to set the times and took them out when they were tender (no clue how long!). they were firm and nicely roasted on the outside and creamy on the inside. They do have a tiny kick of heat but it's balanced by the sweet of the brown sugar and potato. These are fantastic! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
audlyn
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2014
The best baked sweet potato fries I have had! Like another reviewer even my husband who isn't keen on s.p. thought they were pretty good. I did decrease salt and pepper a bit but otherwise kept proportions pretty accurate ( used 1/2 recipe for one very large sweet potato). For Epicure users I used 2/3 regular chili powder and 1/3 Epicure chipotle chili powder because it is so potent. Good amount of heat for moderate spice people. Read More
Helpful
(4)
NYDadCook
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2014
Absolutely delicious. Making these over and over. Even tried it with butternut squash and was also great. Read More
Helpful
(3)
linda2d
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2014
I made these for recipe group and we really enjoyed them. It's a nice flavor blend and I wouldn't want to change the ratio other than maybe a little less sugar. I only used 1/4 of the seasoning and it could take more so I'll try 1/2 the next time. We don't like to hide the natural sweet potato flavor too much so I was being conservative just knowing our preference. I also think the full amount would not work for us because it would be too hot for me. Read More
Helpful
(2)
mommafourtimes
Rating: 1 stars
03/10/2015
Way too spicy. We like hot food but I can't help but think that 1 Tbsp of chipotle pepper is a typo. Also I took the hint of another reviewer and cut my potatoes into a french fry shape and they were limp. They never did get crispy. Maybe the key is to leave them in the wedge shape. I have rarely had such a disappointing result from a recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022