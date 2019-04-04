Slow Cooker Parmesan Honey Pork Roast

I promise this slow cooker honey pork roast recipe is delicious. It's hard to make slow-cooked food look pretty, and this pork seriously fell apart when I tried to take it out of the slow cooker, so don't judge this by its picture. My husband even said that this is one of his favorite Sunday dinners. I also made mashed potatoes and the gravy was delicious on them. Use roast between 2 to 3 pounds.
I followed the recipe as far as ingredients exactly. I increased amounts because I used a 5 1/2 lb. roast as I had serious pork eaters for dinner! Everyone agreed this was a keeper recipe. The rave comments continued during game time and dessert!! The sauce was perfect....not too sweet or salty. I saw the suggestion about adding water to the sauce but I would not do that as the sauce thins during the cooking process and the water would dilute the awesome flavor. I served this with egg noodles. I used the sauce in the crock pot as an au jus. Again rave reviews. I do recommend using a crock pot cooking bag.....clean up is a breeze! Cooked for 6.5 hours on low.
I didnt care for this but my husband did so I am giving it a 3. Odd thing is I usually like Asian sweet/ sour type dishes and he doesn't. My roast was 2.5 pounds. I cooked it on high about 4.5 hours. I felt like it was pretty dry. My husband suggested slicing it and putting it back in the gravy. That helped w the dryness. I also added onions and fresh mushrooms in the end. I made my gravy by adding to the crockpot vs using a separate pot. Gravy was fine that way.
I browned the pork roast first. I cooked a 3 1/2 pd roast. Then added some water to the marinade because I felt it was too thick. Also added some ginger to the marinade. I cooked for 7 and that was too long. Would do 5 1/2 or 6. I also did not use all the liquid for making the gravy so you would not need to use the whole cornstarch mixture. Family said it was a keeper.
Made this last night and was very disappointed. There was too much basil and it overpowered everything else. The sweetness of the honey combined with the parmesan cheese and basil, the flavors didn't seem to go together very well. Sorry, we did not like this dish.
I made this recipe exact ly as stated, It was DELICIOUS!! my family loved it. Even my picky eaters. I used a 3 pound roast (it was frozen when I put it in the slow cooker)..and it only took 5hrs on low.
This was delicious. The only change I made was the store was out of Parmesan, so I used Romano cheese. I also cooked it on high for 4 hours. It is CRUCIAL that you make the gravy. I almost skipped it, but I'm so glad I didn't, as that is where all the flavor is! Definitely going to make a few times a year.
I didn't have a few of the ingredients so I substituted with what I thought would work (like I didn't have plain parm, but I had an Italian mix that had parm in it, so I thought. "why not?" . The flavor ended up being very good, but I didn't know whether to cook on high or low. I thought for 4-6 hours use high and 8-10 use low. Needless to say, it was a bit dry. I forgot to read the reviews beforehand, because then I would have known to cook on low and maybe not as long. I'll know this for the time. My 12 year old loved it, so it's a keeper. :)
My family loves pork. I'm always looking for new ways to cook it and I've found my favorite way with this recipe. The flavor is a plethera of yummy combinations of spices to tickle your tastebuds. The meat cooks to perfection with an amazing gravy that I love to serve with oven roasted red potatoes. Top notch meal!!!
Doubled it because our family can knock down two roasts. We had bone-in pork roasts (like chuck). I didn't double the garlic. 4 T was going to be too much. It was great! I ate too much. It was just so good!
This was amazing. This recipe is the easiest and is restaurant quality. No way you can screw this up. My wife is a General Manager at a resort and has had the finest of dining experiences...she couldn't believe I did this. I used a 2.5 lb pork loin with the same measurements for the ingredients. I also boiled 10 small potatoes for about 40 minutes, then sliced them up, sautéed then in olive oil and sliced onions. The gravy on the potatoes and meat was kick . don't forget to put the corn starch in the water first, stir it well, then add it to the sauce to make the gravy. If you put the starch directly in the drippings it will clump up and make a mess. Serve with a Pinor nior or mellow merlot, the flavor of the receipt is robust. GYSOT
I was disappointed with this recipe. All day there was an amazing smell in my kitchen, but unfortunately it smelled way better than it tasted. It was way too salty - I only had regular soy sauce (not low sodium) but omitted the 1/2 tsp called for. I wouldn't bother making it again.
I followed the recipe exactly as written. My roast was a little under 3 pounds. I cooked it for 6 hours and that was longer than it needed. Check the temp after 5 hours. I didn't strain the liquids before making gravy--too many good herbs, etc. in there. The gravy was delicious but needed more than 2 tablespoons of cornstarch to thicken. I served it with rotini.
I used a 4+lb pork butt roast (bone-in) without adjusting any other ingredients, and cooked on high for 2 hrs before I realized it was supposed to be set on low. Then cooked an additional 1.5 hrs on low and checked the temp. Internal temp was 165 so I turned it off - it was perfectly moist. Next time I will use half the honey - just a personal preference. The Basil was just the right amount but I love basil. I will use this recipe again. Thank you for posting!!
I would give it 3.5. My kids didn't really like it, the adults thought it was pretty good. I accidentally added all the ingredients (including the water and corn starch) at the beginning of cooking and poured them all over the roast. This is actually a good time saver because the sauce was thick and tasted fine with no added steps! We just thought it had too much basil and maybe needed a little extra soy sauce or garlic. I did not add the salt and used reduced sodium soy...it was fine that way.
I made it with a 2# roast on low. Kept checking it until 165 in the middle. Usually I use pork tenderloin. But now this recipe has changed my mind on the cut. The sauce was awesome. The next day it was still moist.
This was a hit with the whole family, I made this for the first time tonight, it tasted delicious, the prep was easy to follow and the end result was smiles all around, I wouldn't change anything with this recipe; it was delicious, the meat was juicy, flavorful and tender, the gravy brought out the flavors even more and like I said, it was smiles all around; I have a feeling this recipe will be in our monthly rotation.
I made this tonight following directions exactly. The pork was super tender and juicy!! But neither my wife or I liked the gravy? I tasted it prior to putting over pork and I’m glad I did . My wife tasted it and agreed it was bitter and not good. So pork gets a 10 but gravy a 2
This roast was awesome, i used chicken broth mixed with the cornstarch and no water to make the sauce after straining the juice from slow cooker. Simmered on stove until nicely thickened. Served with basmati rice and fresh green beans. Cooked 6 hrs on low as stated and it was perfect! Thanks for a keeper ??
I have made this twice and loved it both times. The only change I made was to add 2 tablespoons mustard since most recipes with pork call for mustard. This will be a favorite never-fail dish at our house.
I made it just like the recipe is written. It was absolutely delicious. The pork was tender and so flavorful. Just the right combination of sweet and savory. I’ll be making this again when i’m having dinner guests. This one is a keeper
Due to dietary reasons, I only used half the garlic. It still came out very good. I used reduced sodium soy sauce, as it calls for, but next time I will still leave out the additional salt. Be careful of the cooking time. It will vary with the size of your roast.
I haven't tried this yet but it sure smells good in the slow cooker. I downsize the recipe for 2 people so I used a pork loin rather than a pork roast. I plan on cooking on low for 4 hours. We're having this with Pioneer Woman's crash hot potatoes and Green bean with cherry tomatoes from this site. Looking forward to a scrumptious meal! Will update later how it turned out.
Just okay. The soy, honey, and parmesan is a nice combination, but found that the bay and garlic too overwhelming. it was all we could taste. I thought the spices ruined the dish. Also using a thermometer is recommended. I cooked a 2.5 lb roast. The roast was ready in 4 hrs. Another two hours would have destroyed it . It could have been better for us without the heavy spices. We ate it but probably won't make it again.
this was amazing! the hint of sweet flavor is perfect! it's nice to have such a tasty meal that you can put in the crockpot in the morning and a delicious meal is ready when you come home. I used a 4.5 pound roast on low 6 hours and doubled the sauce/seasonings.
This was a huge hit among my family! I cooked it on low for 4 hours and it turned out amazing! Perfectly cooked and nice and moist. The sauce was a great addition to an already awesome recipe. I had closer to 4lbs of pork but didn't adjust the ingredients and it was still cooked to perfection with outstanding flavour.
