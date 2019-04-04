Slow Cooker Parmesan Honey Pork Roast

This was amazing. This recipe is the easiest and is restaurant quality. No way you can screw this up. My wife is a General Manager at a resort and has had the finest of dining experiences...she couldn't believe I did this. I used a 2.5 lb pork loin with the same measurements for the ingredients. I also boiled 10 small potatoes for about 40 minutes, then sliced them up, sautéed then in olive oil and sliced onions. The gravy on the potatoes and meat was kick . don't forget to put the corn starch in the water first, stir it well, then add it to the sauce to make the gravy. If you put the starch directly in the drippings it will clump up and make a mess. Serve with a Pinor nior or mellow merlot, the flavor of the receipt is robust. GYSOT