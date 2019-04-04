Slow Cooker Parmesan Honey Pork Roast

I promise this slow cooker honey pork roast recipe is delicious. It's hard to make slow-cooked food look pretty, and this pork seriously fell apart when I tried to take it out of the slow cooker, so don't judge this by its picture. My husband even said that this is one of his favorite Sunday dinners. I also made mashed potatoes and the gravy was delicious on them. Use roast between 2 to 3 pounds.

Recipe by Karen

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
6 hrs 5 mins
total:
6 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare a slow cooker crock with cooking spray. Lay pork roast into the crock.

  • Whisk Parmesan cheese, honey, soy sauce, basil, garlic, oil, and salt together in a small bowl; pour over pork roast.

  • Cook until roast is cooked completely through, 6 to 7 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 160 degrees F (70 degrees C). Remove roast to a cutting board to rest a few minutes.

  • Skim fat from the cooking juices; discard. Ladle remaining juice to a small saucepan; bring to a boil.

  • Whisk cornstarch into cold water in a bowl until dissolved; pour into boiling liquid in the saucepan. Cook the liquid, stirring frequently, until thickened into a gravy, about 2 minutes.

  • Slice pork roast and serve with gravy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 18.4g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 52.5mg; sodium 386.2mg. Full Nutrition
