Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

Rating: 4.87 stars
93 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 85
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Autumn is the season for rich, creamy sauces, and I'm pretty sure you're going to be shocked at just how easy this one is. When your cream is reduced, your sauce is practically done. I like serving this with a stuffed pasta like tortellini or ravioli, topped with diced apple and crunchy toasted walnuts.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a heavy skillet over medium heat. Pour cream into skillet, bring to a simmer, and cook cream until it reduces by half, about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper.

  • Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Pour dried ravioli into boiling water and cook, stirring occasionally, until pasta is tender, 16 to 18 minutes. Drain pasta, reserving a cup of pasta water.

  • Gently fold cooked ravioli into cream sauce and turn heat to low. Mix in Gorgonzola cheese, stirring gently until melted. If sauce is too thick, thin it with a little pasta cooking water.

  • Stir in 2 tablespoons parsley and Parmesan cheese. Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle with diced apple, walnuts, and 1 teaspoon parsley.

Cook's Note:

If you use fresh ravioli or tortellini, use double the amount of pasta: 12 ounces instead of 6.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 81.8mg; sodium 257.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (93)

Most helpful positive review

Jennifer Scherping
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2013
I had a delicious gnocchi in Gorgonzola sauce at a restaurant and I wanted to recreate the dish at home. I loved the added crunch and flavour from the walnuts and apples. That made it better than the original dish. It's easy to make and is good enough to serve to company. I used regular cream rather than heavy cream and gnocchi instead of ravioli. I'll be making this again the exact same way. Read More
Helpful
(22)

Most helpful critical review

Taija N.
Rating: 3 stars
06/12/2018
I used Parmesan rather than Gorgonzola per other suggestions that the flavor was too strong. We initially liked the first bite or so but it was very rich and we weren t able to keep eating it. I love cream sauces but this was a bit much. Read More
Reviews:
lepelly
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2017
This is a keeper! So easy, so flavorful. I used more parsley, and pecans instead of walnuts because I didn't have any. We raved about it all night. I served it on butternut squash ravioli, and it was the perfect flavor combination, along with the nuts and apples. Awesome fall supper! Thank you Chef John for another winner. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Laura Swanson
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2017
AMAZING! I would have never thought to pair apples and walnuts with a pasta dish, but this just worked so well. My family gobbled it up and wants me to make it again! We actually used pear instead because the apple had gone bad, and it was just outstanding! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Carrie1322
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2014
I tried this because it sounded like a dish I always get at a favorite restaurant. I only did the sauce- cream, salt pepper, cayanne, gorgonzola. I served it over penna pasta and added fresh steamed peas!!! Yum! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Michael S Cole
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2016
Make cream sauce as directed substitute parmesan for the gorgonzola. In separate pan brown italian sausage and sauteed onions and garlic. Combined cream sauce with meat then added spinach and 4 cheese ravioli finished with more parmesan. Absolutely delicious Read More
Helpful
(8)
Janelle W
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2016
Omitted the apples and walnuts and doubled the recipe. Absolutely amazing as written and so easy to make. Read More
Helpful
(6)
mysticquest
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2013
I think I made at home what I pay big money for at one of our favorite high priced restaurants. This one is a major keeper. There aren't many of Chef John's recipes I don't absolutely rave about and this one is a major RAVE! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Chels
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2014
YUM! Made my own gnocchi and threw them in to the cream sauce once it was reduced, added the gorgonzola, parmesan, parsley and apple. Left out the nuts. This was incredible and was as good if not better than the $15 dish at my favorite Italian place. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Tim
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2018
Would be good for so many dishes. Highly recommended Read More
Helpful
(2)
