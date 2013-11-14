Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

I had a delicious gnocchi in Gorgonzola sauce at a restaurant and I wanted to recreate the dish at home. I loved the added crunch and flavour from the walnuts and apples. That made it better than the original dish. It's easy to make and is good enough to serve to company. I used regular cream rather than heavy cream and gnocchi instead of ravioli. I'll be making this again the exact same way.
This is a keeper! So easy, so flavorful. I used more parsley, and pecans instead of walnuts because I didn't have any. We raved about it all night. I served it on butternut squash ravioli, and it was the perfect flavor combination, along with the nuts and apples. Awesome fall supper! Thank you Chef John for another winner.
AMAZING! I would have never thought to pair apples and walnuts with a pasta dish, but this just worked so well. My family gobbled it up and wants me to make it again! We actually used pear instead because the apple had gone bad, and it was just outstanding!
I tried this because it sounded like a dish I always get at a favorite restaurant. I only did the sauce- cream, salt pepper, cayanne, gorgonzola. I served it over penna pasta and added fresh steamed peas!!! Yum!
Make cream sauce as directed substitute parmesan for the gorgonzola. In separate pan brown italian sausage and sauteed onions and garlic. Combined cream sauce with meat then added spinach and 4 cheese ravioli finished with more parmesan. Absolutely delicious
Omitted the apples and walnuts and doubled the recipe. Absolutely amazing as written and so easy to make.
I think I made at home what I pay big money for at one of our favorite high priced restaurants. This one is a major keeper. There aren't many of Chef John's recipes I don't absolutely rave about and this one is a major RAVE!
YUM! Made my own gnocchi and threw them in to the cream sauce once it was reduced, added the gorgonzola, parmesan, parsley and apple. Left out the nuts. This was incredible and was as good if not better than the $15 dish at my favorite Italian place.
Would be good for so many dishes. Highly recommended
I used Parmesan rather than Gorgonzola per other suggestions that the flavor was too strong. We initially liked the first bite or so but it was very rich and we weren t able to keep eating it. I love cream sauces but this was a bit much.