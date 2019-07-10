Melted Snowman Cookies

These were really fun to make! I hope you can take my suggestions and avoid my mistakes so you have an easier time when you make yours. For the royal icing (4C Sifted Powdered Sugar, 3 oz egg whites or "All Whites" Brand 100% liquid egg whites, and 1 tsp clear colored flavored extract) I used 1 tsp raspberry extract instead of lemon juice because it is really, really delicious and didn't change the color of the white icing...like vanilla extract tends to do, for example. Because the royal icing recipe I noted above already runs fairly easily, I didn't use the recommended 1/4 C of lemon juice for fear that it would be too runny for the look I wanted (see photos that I posted for a better understanding). I had extra pull apart/string red licorice on hand so I used some for the scarves because the Betty Crocker gel icing that I used took forever to dry and I started to get impatient! I didn't have orange decorating gel because it wasn't available at my local grocer so I used white decorating gel to affix an orange sprinkle (I REALLY wished that I could have found the orange gel because trying to sort the orange sprinkles out of the "Rainbow Sprinkles" was frustrating then using my decorating tweezers to place the sprinkle onto the white gel dot was even more irritating when my "Wreck it Ralph" fingers crushed it and I had to try it again with another, lol!). My last two snowmen got an upgrade of colored mittens instead of stick arms and I like how those looked a little better