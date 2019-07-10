Melted Snowman Cookies

These melted snowman cookies take some time, but you'll get so many compliments you won't even mind!

Recipe by Elizabeth

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 hrs
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Royal Icing:
Cookies:

Directions

  • Beat egg whites lightly in a large bowl using an electric mixer until frothy. Slowly beat enough confectioners' sugar into egg whites to make icing that will hold shape; blend in lemon juice until desired consistency is reached.

  • Arrange cookies about 1-inch apart on a large sheet of waxed paper. Spread icing onto each cookie, allowing icing to drip over edges to look like melting snow.

  • Grease a microwave-safe plate. Place 1 marshmallow onto plate.

  • Microwave marshmallow until it starts to puff up, 20 to 30 seconds. Immediately place marshmallow on the edge of 1 cookie while the icing is still wet to look like a melted snowman. Repeat with remaining marshmallows and iced cookies.

  • Decorate melted snowmen cookies by piping twig-like arms using black decorating gel on the icing. Make coal eyes and a mouth on the marshmallow using black decorating gel. Make a carrot nose under the coal eyes using orange decorating gel. Make coat buttons by arranging silver nonpareils down the middle of the icing. Make scarves or bow ties using red decorating gel or green decorating gel.

  • Allow cookies to fully dry before removing from waxed paper, at least 1 hour.

Tips

You can use premade dough, such as Pillsbury, to make the cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 69.9g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 7.7mg; sodium 126.5mg. Full Nutrition
