Melted Snowman Cookies
These melted snowman cookies take some time, but you'll get so many compliments you won't even mind!
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
You can use premade dough, such as Pillsbury, to make the cookies.
I made less frosting (did 26 average size cookies)& still had a decent amount left over...2 Egg Whites, 2 Cups Conf Sugar, 1 Tbsp Lemon Juice and a pinch of Salt. I dont like (overly) sweet frosting & this was perfect. Made these for a 1st. Grade Christmas Party, everyone LOVED them. So Cute!!!Read More
I love the cute lil design, but the imperial icing is disgusting. I am going to make more sugar cookies tomorrow, but not with that icing. blech!Read More
Rated this a 5 just for the concept!! Haven't tried this recipe yet but the idea is awesome!!
Made these last Christmas! Not only are they adorable but they taste good too! Big hit and parties!
These were really fun to make! I hope you can take my suggestions and avoid my mistakes so you have an easier time when you make yours. For the royal icing (4C Sifted Powdered Sugar, 3 oz egg whites or "All Whites" Brand 100% liquid egg whites, and 1 tsp clear colored flavored extract) I used 1 tsp raspberry extract instead of lemon juice because it is really, really delicious and didn't change the color of the white icing...like vanilla extract tends to do, for example. Because the royal icing recipe I noted above already runs fairly easily, I didn't use the recommended 1/4 C of lemon juice for fear that it would be too runny for the look I wanted (see photos that I posted for a better understanding). I had extra pull apart/string red licorice on hand so I used some for the scarves because the Betty Crocker gel icing that I used took forever to dry and I started to get impatient! I didn't have orange decorating gel because it wasn't available at my local grocer so I used white decorating gel to affix an orange sprinkle (I REALLY wished that I could have found the orange gel because trying to sort the orange sprinkles out of the "Rainbow Sprinkles" was frustrating then using my decorating tweezers to place the sprinkle onto the white gel dot was even more irritating when my "Wreck it Ralph" fingers crushed it and I had to try it again with another, lol!). My last two snowmen got an upgrade of colored mittens instead of stick arms and I like how those looked a little better
everybody loved the idea
Idea is super cute, although I used different icing and sugar cookie recipes from this site instead of the given recipe. I used this recipe for technique, however. Tips to make this process faster: (1) Ice cookie, plop on marshmallow and microwave the entire cookie for 10 seconds. FAR easier than heating marshmallow separately, especially given how hard it is to move a half melted marshmallow. Leave the plate in the microwave, remove cookie, and repeat. (2) Buy edible candy eyes and attach them with icing; (3) use edible pens to draw the arms (don't worry, the edible pens come in handy for lots of desserts, so it won't be a one-time buy). Got lots of compliments on this cookie.
Cookies were very cute, such an original idea. My royal icing didn't come out as runny as it looks in the original picture but I'm sure that was user error but they still looked good.
I loved the concept! I made this using homemade canna-chocolate chip cookies. Everyone who tried them loved them. I will definitely make this again, maybe even take this idea forward to other holiday baking.
So cute! I didn't have lemon juice, so added water and 1/4 tsp of peppermint extract. That gave just enough flavor to the icing. These were a hit with the middle schoolers.
Haven't made these yet but i LOVE the concept!!!
I made these with my trusty sugar cookie recipe, and used egg white, powdered sugar/lemon juice frosting. They were great, but the time to decorate was more than I would have liked. I watched one too many Hallmark movies....
These are so much fun to make, share and eat! I made them for Chritmas, New Years and Valentine's festivities. Can't wait to make them again this year!
So easy and delicious!
Worth the time it took to make!
I used store bought pecan sandies and no icing … easy & fabulous!
Kids will like them. Used micro candies (similar to M&Ms for nose and buttons, and peppermint oil drops in icing instead of lemon juice. Put bite size Reeses PB cups on head afterwards with icing to fix,but husband says they look more like overweight Shriners! Ha Ha. Fun.
Everybody loved these.
Made these for the grand kids & a family get together. I added extra lemon to the frosting, just enough to taste. Since these are melting snowmen, I made some of their faces & accessories slightly skewed. Everyone loved the concept & cookies.
