Cinnamon Dolce Latte Syrup

This homemade cinnamon dolce syrup is rich and delicious. Use this to make a latte or add to apple juice or cider for the perfect fall drink!

Recipe by House of Aqua

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a saucepan over medium-high heat; add water, brown sugar, and white sugar. Whisk until sugar dissolves, 3 to 5 minutes. Whisk cinnamon into sugar mixture until incorporated. Continue whisking mixture until just before boiling and syrup-consistency, 3 to 5 more minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and stir in vanilla extract.

  • Cool syrup completely, at least 1 hour. Pour syrup into a glass container and seal; store in refrigerator for up to 10 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
108 calories; carbohydrates 26.9g; sodium 6.8mg. Full Nutrition
