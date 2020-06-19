Cinnamon Dolce Latte Syrup
This homemade cinnamon dolce syrup is rich and delicious. Use this to make a latte or add to apple juice or cider for the perfect fall drink!
This homemade cinnamon dolce syrup is rich and delicious. Use this to make a latte or add to apple juice or cider for the perfect fall drink!
Use this to make a homemade cinnamon dolce latte or your own homemade caramel apple spice drink by adding 2-3 tablespoons to a cup of apple juice or apple cider. You can top the drink with whipped cream and caramel or vanilla ice cream! The caramel apple spice is a fall favorite for both kids and adults.Read More
Needs WAY less cinnamon (ended up tasting more like hot tamales than cinnamon dolce) and much longer in the saucepan to begin to resemble anything near syrup.Read More
Use this to make a homemade cinnamon dolce latte or your own homemade caramel apple spice drink by adding 2-3 tablespoons to a cup of apple juice or apple cider. You can top the drink with whipped cream and caramel or vanilla ice cream! The caramel apple spice is a fall favorite for both kids and adults.
If you're a cinnamon junkie like me, you'll find this intoxicating! I add this syrup to my morning coffee and over vanilla ice cream. Delicious and so easy to make! Be sure to use a good quality ground cinnamon, one with a strong scent. I recommend the Saigon type which you can find in almost any grocery, or KAF's Vietnamese. Thanks, House of Aqua!
I make bottles of this at a time! The only change I make is I add hazelnut extract too. I use it for everything! Goes really well in a homemade Starbucks cinnamon roll FRAP. :)
I like that there isn’t any corn syrup. I had a vanilla bean and used that instead. Yummy.
This is the best syrup so far I've found to create the Starbucks drink. It makes the drink thicker and sweeter similar to the coffe shop's drink.
Just made this! The only thing I changed was I added a teaspoon of Cinnamon extract and just a teaspoon of Vanilla extract. Unfortunately after cooling I was about to add to my iced coffee when I knocked it on the ground with only a little left in the jar :/ it was just enough to taste and love and needless to say I'm making my second batch!!
I changed a few things, I mix the cinnamon with the sugar BEFORE adding the water, also I add 2 cinnamon sticks to it while simmering. I also use Truvia instead of sugar. Brown sugar is actually 1/2 cup Truvia and 1/4 cup Swerve. I tried using just Swerve and it separated/crystallized. Truvia works great as a sugar substitute.
I'm not sure why more people aren't making this! It's fantastic to add to coffee in the morning. I found the link on Pinterest and I'm sure glad I did. Happy to have found your recipe House of Aqua!
This is seriously good and so simple to make. I used it to flavor my coffee--2 T syrup and 1 T cream--yum. I also used it in a mocha--the cinnamon and chocolate combo was so good. I've meant to make this for a long time, and I'm glad I finally did. I would love to try the apple cider drink the submitter recommended in her review.
Needs WAY less cinnamon (ended up tasting more like hot tamales than cinnamon dolce) and much longer in the saucepan to begin to resemble anything near syrup.
Another fun coffeehouse experience at home! Thanks, House of Aqua.
Very good. Wouldn't change a thing!
made it as i read the ingredients. completely forgot to read the directions. came out great regardless. 6/5 stars.
Was great! Made delicious cold brew coffee!
I love to have this one on hand for my coffee. I have also made it with cinnamon extract which Watkins makes. I would recommend that too.
Starbucks no longer sells their syrups by the bottle, so I looked this up. It's pretty close to the real thing, and it sure costs a lot less than $12.95!!
This is very good. Very strong cinnamon flavor. Makes a lot, so I don't need to double (like I did this time.)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections