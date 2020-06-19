Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies

Very Yummy Cookies! My 3rd batch of these were my favorite. I like my cookies "cakey," so I used half crisco shortening and half salted butter to cut down on spreading (in all 3 batches). Used 1/2 tsp coarse salt in batter and added a sprinkle on dough right before baking. I used 2 cups caramel baking bits, 1/2 cup Chocolate chips and 1/2 cup pretzel pieces. I covered my dough so it wouldn't dry out between cookie sheet batches. I made a batch using a 1 inch scoop, and a 2 inch scoop. I did use the bottom of a glass to flatten them a little. I made sure that none of the caramel bits that were on the bottom of the cookie were too close to an edge, so they wouldn't explode out (this happened on a few the first bake, but you could break the bits off and no one would be the wiser). Didn't take the time to put any on top...needed to make a lot. Baked them at 350 for 10 min on a dark non stick pan with out parchment paper. Nice and crispy on the outside and chewy cakey on the inside. Great recipe! I'm sure the original recipe is yummy as is...but knowing my taste and after looking at all the photos decided I would go with the half salted butter/ half crisco...because I knew they would not spread as much and taste the way I like. I think they don't look half bad considering I didn't take the time to add bits to the top. In my 3 photos I have included a few upside down cookies so you can see the bottoms...and have details of what amounts of Chocolate chips/caramel