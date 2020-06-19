Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies

I had a craving for chocolate chip cookies with caramel chunks. All I had on hand for salt was coarse salt and, much to my surprise, the result was delicious.

Recipe by tahoegirl

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Whisk flour, baking soda, and salt together in a bowl.

  • Beat brown sugar, butter, and white sugar together in a bowl using an electric mixer until creamy. Beat eggs, 1 at a time, into butter mixture until blended; beat in vanilla extract. Stir flour mixture into butter mixture until dough is just combined; fold in chocolate chips.

  • Divide dough into thirty six 2 tablespoon-size balls; arrange on a baking sheet. Press 3 caramel pieces into each dough ball.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden brown, 13 to 15 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool.

Cook's Note:

By strategically placing the caramels in the cookie dough ball instead of mixing it in the cookie dough itself, it allows for a prettier cookie and the caramel has less tendency to spill out onto the cookie sheet.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 24.1mg; sodium 104.7mg. Full Nutrition
