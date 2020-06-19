Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
By strategically placing the caramels in the cookie dough ball instead of mixing it in the cookie dough itself, it allows for a prettier cookie and the caramel has less tendency to spill out onto the cookie sheet.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 24.1mg; sodium 104.7mg. Full Nutrition
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Clearview
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2014
I didn't have the energy to make these as individual cookies, so I put the whole thing in a baking dish, pressed the caramels on top and baked for ~25 minutes. Delish! That extra little bit of salt adds a nice touch to a potentially overly-sweet cookie. I used scissors to snip the caramel pieces like another reviewer and it makes the process go pretty quick.
I didn't have the energy to make these as individual cookies, so I put the whole thing in a baking dish, pressed the caramels on top and baked for ~25 minutes. Delish! That extra little bit of salt adds a nice touch to a potentially overly-sweet cookie. I used scissors to snip the caramel pieces like another reviewer and it makes the process go pretty quick.
Santa will be sad that these won't last until his arrival! Amazing!!! I do have to admit that I love the salty with the sweet contrast, so I tripled (yes...tripled) the salt that the recipe called for. I also sprinkled a little extra salt on top prior to baking. Not too salty in my opinion! These also got the stamp of approval from my husband and our 22 month old. Oh...I used a corse kosher salt. I was also intimidated by cutting the caramel aspect. I got out the scissors and voila! So super easy. I will definitely make these again although I might make smaller cookies! Yum!!!
Awesome! The only thing I'd change is I bought some caramel baking bits, so instead of doing 2 cups chocolate chips...I will probably try 1 cup chocolate chips, 1 cup caramel bites. Thanks for sharing!!
Heather Hudson
Rating: 5 stars
05/02/2017
Very Yummy Cookies! My 3rd batch of these were my favorite. I like my cookies "cakey," so I used half crisco shortening and half salted butter to cut down on spreading (in all 3 batches). Used 1/2 tsp coarse salt in batter and added a sprinkle on dough right before baking. I used 2 cups caramel baking bits, 1/2 cup Chocolate chips and 1/2 cup pretzel pieces. I covered my dough so it wouldn't dry out between cookie sheet batches. I made a batch using a 1 inch scoop, and a 2 inch scoop. I did use the bottom of a glass to flatten them a little. I made sure that none of the caramel bits that were on the bottom of the cookie were too close to an edge, so they wouldn't explode out (this happened on a few the first bake, but you could break the bits off and no one would be the wiser). Didn't take the time to put any on top...needed to make a lot. Baked them at 350 for 10 min on a dark non stick pan with out parchment paper. Nice and crispy on the outside and chewy cakey on the inside. Great recipe! I'm sure the original recipe is yummy as is...but knowing my taste and after looking at all the photos decided I would go with the half salted butter/ half crisco...because I knew they would not spread as much and taste the way I like. I think they don't look half bad considering I didn't take the time to add bits to the top. In my 3 photos I have included a few upside down cookies so you can see the bottoms...and have details of what amounts of Chocolate chips/caramel
I made these exactly as written and was pleasantly surprised by how delicious they were! Wonderful recipe, very tasty cookies. I used scissors to cut the caramels as suggested by an earlier post which made it very easy and quick. These are my husbands new favorite cookies, will be making time and time again! Thank you for the recipe!
Absolutely delicious! I made these with a friend. Instead of regular chocolate chips and caramel candies, we used chocolate chips with caramel inside, as it's much more contained. (We used a little more than 2 cups of them, I do believe.)
I made these for our church fellowship supper. Due to time limitations, I did them as chocolate chip cookie bars and placed the caramel chunks (Brach's is a good chewy brand and cuts easily with a buttered knife) in the dough once it was spread in the pan. It turned out brilliantly and several of my friends asked for the recipe! I will certainly be making these again.
These cookies tasted good but they looked like a hot mess. I followed the instructions and put the caramel on top of the cookie. I should have read the Cook's note first and done them all that way. This recipe would be better of the Cook's notes were the actual institutions not the other way around. 1/2 of them look horrible and the second 1/2 not as bad. Mine were not pretty at all and were very flat. They do taste good though.
These are wonderful cookies. I love the salt and caramel. I have made them several times and have made some changes that work better for me, but do not really change the recipe. I preferred them with 1 cup of caramel bits rather than messing with the caramel pieces. That way, there are bits of caramel throughout the cookies. I felt they also had too many chocolate chips, so I typically use only 1 1/2 cups. I sprinkled coarse salt (either kosher or sea) on top before baking. They are wonderful either way, but thought I would pass on my thoughts!
Taste wise these were great. Few tweaks for baking though. The caramel needs to be pushed inside. First batch they were just pushed in but exposed and melted all over. I would also refrigerate the dough before rolling and keep in the refrigerator until ready to bake.
I bought caramel pieces rather than cutting Werthers. I'm not a fan of milk chocolate, but do like dark chocolate and toffee. Both of these substitutions tasted amazing with the caramel. I use a toaster oven and dialed back the baking time to 10-11 minutes.
pretty good. tripled the salt in the batter and instead of chocolate chips, doubled the caramel bits. also used caramel bits instead of buying caramels and cutting. same thing, less work. sprinkled salt over cookies before baking, was a nice touch
First time I have made homemade cookies in years. Grandkids gave them a thumbs up and came back for thirds, so I would say this is a great recipe. I left the caramel off the last two batches because they thought it looked gross. They loved the cookies without the caramels.
I made those yesterday with no chocolate chips, I just wanted this caramel-salt flavor. They are so fast to make, and amazing to eat with some warm milk. I had some milky caramels I chopped and used. I am going to use this recipe a lot in the future!
wonderful, made with chopped toffee/caramel bars and worked great, just mixed the pieces into the batter. Used about 1.5 T coarse sea salt and then sprinkled the top with a little and were perfect. I made some small and some big and were all delicious
Even the wife likes them. I did cut the Kraft Caramels into eighth. I added an eighth tsp of Baking Powder along with the soda and refrigerated the dough for an hour before handling. I separated the dough into a third and two thirds. Into the two thirds I added the chocolate chips. Once portioned, I flattened a bit, added four or five chips of caramel on the 1.25 tbs portion then put a hat .5 tbs of the portioned final third of dough especially over the caramel forming a cap. Baked for 13 minutes, next time I make it 12 minutes as they are a bit too crispy..
These are awesome! I did adjust the salt to two teaspoons and then sprinkled a tiny bit on top before cooking. And I did one cup of ghiradelli chocolate chips instead of two regular. My first batch was a mess because the caramel wind up all over the pan. But after that I just made sure the top of the cookie was pretty flat and they stayed in place. They are a hit for sure though!
I followed the recipe exactly but used the Kraft caramel baking chips instead of cutting my own, which worked extremely well! Just mixed them in along with the chocolate chips and they turned out perfectly. I made two batches and the first I baked to normal doneness, but they got hard after the first day. Second batch I took out early and they remained chewy the whole time, although they only lasted about 4 days since everyone loved them so much! Definitely adding these to my Christmas cookie collection as they’re a favorite for several of our family members, including me.
Fabulous cookies! I even made a mistake and only used 1/2 a cup of butter, total DUH moment. The only thing I did a little different, on purpose, was to lower the cook temp to 325 for 16 minutes. Perfectly chewy cookies!
I am giving this recipe 5 stars. The first batch that I made, I made it exactly per the directions. The second batch, I adjusted slightly and liked the overall outcome much more. Rather than putting the caramel on top of the cookie, I buried it in the middle. And as other reviews stated, I added additional salt. For the cookie recipe, I used exactly what was called for. But before baking, I sprinkled some kosher salt on top. This made all the difference...
I made these cookies with a few changes. I used Kraft Caramel Bits instead of cutting the caramel into pieces. I used 2 cups of Quaker Oats and one cup of flour instead of 3 cups of flour. I also cut the sugar in half and used Sugar in the Raw (Turbinado sugar) instead of white sugar. Like some of the other reviewers, I sprinkled some sea salt on top of the cookies before baking them.
Love love love these cookies!! I have been addicted to baking cookies lately and having fun doing it. I used plain wholemeal flour and less brown and white sugar, i used toffees because I couldn't find the caramels and the cookie still turned out Amazing.
Recipe is pretty standard for cookies. I used a half cup brown sugar and half cup white sugar. I also used a half cup chocolate chips and 3/4 cups salted caramel chips. Baked for 12 minutes on 370 (rotated halfway through).
Just made these...follow the recipe AND triple the salt, use soft caramels and cut up in chip size pieces with scissors AND add the caramel pieces after you scoop out the cookies AND sprinkle the tops with additional salt! Perfecto!
I too used 1C caramel bits and 1 C chocolate chips. I also followed some of the other reviews and increased salt to 3 tsp. That was a bit overpowering for me. Next time I'll do 2. These were yummy and the recipe a keeper!
I have a tub of caramel dip you use for apples or other fruit. I wonder what would happen if you added a scoop of the dip to the batter and maybe decrease the butter a little. Any thoughts? I may just try it.
These are sooo delicious!!! I doubled the recipe for a bake exchange at work. Lucky people I work with!! I put coarse salt on the top. I really wanted to eat all of them. Lol I will have to make more for myself :)
Too sweet, especially using the Werther soft caramel. couldn't taste the salt. Add the caramel pieces after taking out of the oven for a better looking cookie (caramel melted out during baking). Used a 'soup' spoon for 1 cookie.
Yum, yum, yum!!! I actually found the bag of Hershey’s “salted caramel chips” that is sold with the other chocolate chips. I used those, with a half bag of regular chocolate chips and I also bought a bag of mini caramel balls in that same section, perfect too for this recipe, and no need to buy caramels to cut up or unwrap! I ended up putting a few of those on top of each cookie & sprinkled with kosher salt before baking, they were heavenly!!!
Stellar. I love salted caramel in cookies. I took the adjustment another reviewer offered by using a 50/50 split of chocolate chips and caramel bits. Sweet but also a little salty and just the perfect amount of caramel stuck in your teeth! Keeper
I brought a batch of these to work and everyone loved them. I replaced half the butter with Maple infused butter. It gave great falvour but made the cookies a little harder than I'd like. Next time I might just hunt down some maple extract.
I loved this recipe! The caramels (I used soft squares and cut them up) all melted on the cookie, so they're not gorgeous, but it was delicious. Next time, I'll use another teaspoon of salt and only 1 maybe 1.5 cups of chocolate chips, 2 was too many but otherwise, crazy delicious cookie!
Very good cookie. I thought there might be too much flour however the cookie came out very good. I did purchase Carmel bits that I added when I added chocolate chips. Will make again. Thank you for sharing the recipe.
Based on some of the comments of other reviewers, I omitted the caramels; instead, I used a cup of Hershey's Salted Caramel Baking Bits and just 1 cup of chocolate chips, stirring both kinds of chips throughout the dough. The first pan of cookies spread out too much and were a bit burned at 13 minutes, so I refrigerated the rest of the dough for about 45 minutes before baking, and those cookies turned out much better. These are very tasty, a good combo of salty and sweet. Next time I think I'll sprinkle a little extra sea salt on top before baking.
I was hesitant to use hard caramels so switched out to Werther’s Soft Caramels (used 20 pieces). I also sprinkled course salt on the surface of half the cookies as the salt in the batter was not sufficient for the caramel and salt playing together. Both ways were good -would be based on preference. I mixed half the caramel in the batter and inserted pieces in cookies—there was leakage of the caramel. After the initial batch, I rolled the caramel into the cookie and then flattened the dough prior to putting in oven. This greatly reduced the leakage. When leakage did occur I just reshaped the cookies right after coming out of the oven - easy and worked well. I did find that 12 minutes was sufficient in my oven (Wolf). Pictures are posted.
Amazing recipe, with rave reviews from family, friends and coworkers! I used 3tsp of salt as per the suggestions. Ensure you tuck the caramel pieces into the ball of cookie dough, or else they will melt all over. Ensure you don't use the hard werthers caramels- they must be the soft ones. Excellent recipe!
I love salted caramel, but these were a disappointment. The cookies were TOO sweet. I adjusted the salt as suggested. Also tried the caramel on top as well as inside. Caramel on top was a mess. Overall just too sweet to eat
Oh ya! The dough was super delicious the kids kept lurking around me for more! I used the square caramels and cut into 9 pieces. The caramel fuses to the pan so you have to remove warm/hot or use a silicone mat or parchment.
These are delicious! I did make them with salted butter because I didn’t have any unsalted. They came out tasting perfect. I’m going to use this dough just to make regular chocolate chip cookies too. Loved it!
Used 1 c milk chocolate chips, and 1 c dark chocolate chips instead of the 2 c milk chocolate chips. Was good. The carmels didn't melt as much as I had expected them to, but these were good cookies. Grandkids loved them!
I followed the recipe exactly and was disappointed. the cookies did not spread out and the caramel pieces turned into hard chunks. I want to try them again but using caramel filled chocolate chips if I can find them.
I've made these now 4 times, they are not as time consuming as I thought they would be and are SUPER DELICIOUS!! I did sprinkle a touch more of salt after baking ( requested by someone I was making them for) But extra salt is not needed. These have quickly become a new favorite of my family.
Absolutely loved it! So addictive! I did half teaspoon of baking soda and half teaspoon of baking powder for both that spread and lift. I cut caramel squares into 8ths for smaller bites of caramel (same size as my choc chips). Sprinkled 2 pinches of coarse sea salt over the caramel before adding them into the batter and skipped the salt in the flour mix so it wouldn't be too salty. I still mixed the caramel pieces into the mix at the same time as the chocolate chips so not to over mix. I used a cookie scoop to do less than 2 teaspoon of mix per cookie for smaller cookies and made sure any caramel wasn't exposed - that it was covered in some cookie dough. I refrigerated the batter while the oven heated up so the butter wouldn't melt earlier than I wanted so I wouldnt have flat cookies. 325 for 12 minutes.
They were not what I hoped for, they had way too much flour and did not taste like salted caramel. The caramels cut up were too gooey to enjoy and the cookie itself was not a very good chocolate chip cookie. Disappointed!
I made these exactly per the recipe and wasn't terribly impressed. I use a cookie scoop so they are uniform and these cookies spread out too much for my taste. The caramel pieces we spread out as well and just not worth the time to cut them all up for this recipe. I probably will keep searching for another recipe because I don't know what could be done to make these better.
Need some changes to this recipe: 1) There is no salted caramel, just caramel, so that's pretty misleading in the title (adding salt to the cookie is not salted caramel); and 2) the recipe should signify "soft" caramels like Kraft or Werther's soft. Werther's regular caramels are hard.
I made changes but simply because I was looking for a recipe to use my Hershey salt caramel chips (other than the one on the bag) so I added one cup of the salt caramel chips in place of the caramels. I also used margarine not butter, refrigerated the dough about an hour, rolled the cookie balls about the size of a walnut (as larger spread too much and prefer a smaller cookie) and put a bit of rock salt on top. 10 mins was the bake time for that size and my oven. Very good!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.