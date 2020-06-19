Red Wine Poached Pears with Chocolate Filling

This red wine-poached pear with chocolate recipe is a perfect dessert option for the holidays, cold winter nights, or as a show-stopper to impress your friends. Just don't let them know how easy it is to make! Serve with a savory cream like mascarpone, crème fraiche, or Devonshire cream. Can be made ahead of time and refrigerated.
Made this for Mother's Day and it was a hit! I used both Bosc and Anjou pears and found the Bosc to work better. I topped the pears with a tablespoon of mascarpone before drizzling the sauce over the dish. Next time I'll us a bit of corn starch after removing the pears for a thicker sauce but I wouldn't change anything else. The sauce that this makes is AMAZING and would stand on it's own as a topping for ice cream or cheesecake which could make for some interesting pairings.
I made these for Thanksgiving. All that I did differently was I cooked them for a bit longer than the recipe calls for because my pears were still pretty firm. Once they softened up though and the wine sauce reduced, it was pure love. I ended up cutting them in half and drizzling dark chocolate sauce on top. They were a hit!
