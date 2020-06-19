Red Wine Poached Pears with Chocolate Filling

4.8
7 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This red wine-poached pear with chocolate recipe is a perfect dessert option for the holidays, cold winter nights, or as a show-stopper to impress your friends. Just don't let them know how easy it is to make! Serve with a savory cream like mascarpone, crème fraiche, or Devonshire cream. Can be made ahead of time and refrigerated.

Recipe by MSTRECKE

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut bottom off each pear and core from the bottom to give each pear a flat bottom to stand upright.

    Advertisement

  • Combine wine, water, sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon, and star anise in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and arrange pears on their sides in the saucepan. Simmer pears for 10 to 12 minutes. Turn pears and continue simmering until tender and easily poked with a fork, 8 to 10 minutes. Work in batches if needed.

  • Remove pears from wine mixture and place in a serving dish, standing upright. Continue boiling wine sauce until reduced to about 3/4 cup, 5 to 10 more minutes.

  • Fill each pear's core cavity with chocolate sauce. Pour wine sauce over each pear.

Cook's Notes:

I recommend using Bosc or Anjou pears.

Use Zinfandel, Shiraz, or Merlot for the red wine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 78.7g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 0.5mg; sodium 182.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/26/2022