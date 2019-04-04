Very Easy Potato Bacon Soup

I tend to follow most recipes loosely and utilize common sense after years of experience cooking. That being said, I was searching for a recipe that would use up my bacon and also use ingredients that I already had on hand. Using this recipe was great because it uses milk, instead of half and half etc. and no chicken broth. Both of which I realized that I forgot to grab from the store. Anyway, I used all the ingredients listed but my potatoes were larger, and so I added two cups of water with two cups of milk. It look a bit too thin so I added butter and cooked it down to being thicker. I also added carrots and mushrooms , red pepper flakes and celery seed. Taste great! This is a great recipe to freestyle to your own taste. Thanks for posting!