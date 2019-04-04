Very Easy Potato Bacon Soup
Very easy and quick to make potato soup that won't disappoint! For a thicker broth, add potato flakes. For a more creamy broth, add more butter.
Very easy and quick to make potato soup that won't disappoint! For a thicker broth, add potato flakes. For a more creamy broth, add more butter.
Very quick and easy. I boiled potatoes in chicken broth, used more dill,salt, pepper and bacon for more flavor. Next time will add carrots and celery.Read More
This recipe was ok. I did miss the part about adding potato flakes which I would do if I made it again. The potatoes were really mushy as I think the recipe calls for them to cook too long. We added about 1/2 a packet of country gravy into the soup to try to thicken it a little bit and give it a kick. I would try this recipe again with a few adjustments. Thanks!Read More
Very quick and easy. I boiled potatoes in chicken broth, used more dill,salt, pepper and bacon for more flavor. Next time will add carrots and celery.
EASY & DELICIOUS!!!
I really enjoyed this!
Very tasty and easy! I have a few picky eaters so I made a couple changes. I doubled it, left out the onion and bacon, and added chicken bouillon granules to the water for extra flavor. I also threw in some shredded cheddar I had on hand. Then it still wasn't thick enough for me so I sprinkled in some mashed potato flakes to thicken it up. It turned out amazing! My husband raved about it. Definitely on my regular recipe rotation!
My husband and I were craving potato bacon soup so I thought I'd try this one as I had the ingredients on hand. I substituted chopped, fried turkey bacon for the bacon bits, which was delicious. I also kept the peel on the nugget potatoes, which added heartiness. I looked in my cupboard and spotted liquid smoke, so added a few dashes (1-2 T.) and a few pinches of chill powder at the end- DELISH! Definitely making this recipe again. The liquid smoke made the soup VERY satisfying.
I make this frequently and it’s always comes out yummy! Here are the tips I can offer that always make it yummy- I add about 3 cups of potatoes and 2 cups of water that makes just enough for me and my husband to each have 2 bowls When I add the milk in I also add 2 oz of cream cheese- it makes it nice and creamy. Also I only add about half the milk at first and make sure I get the consistency correct. A lot of times the milk with make the soup way to watery. I had the crumbled bacon to the top not to into the soup until we are ready to eat so it’s not soggy and cheese as well
I used garlic instead of onions, did not use dill weed. Threw in a block of chicken stock, and some cayenne pepper and a some italian seasonings to give it a bit different flavor. It was amazing!!! Definitely adding to the list of favorites.
Great recipe! I added some garlic to the onion and butter, and a teaspoon of vegetable soup base. Next time I will make the potatoes smaller and add a small amount of chives.
I used 1c heavy whipping cream in addition to milk and broth 1/2 c ( in place of water).
I just made this for dinner and it was great! I followed recipe exactly but did add some potato flakes at end to thicken just a bit. It tastes just like scalloped potatoes and ham!!
This is the easiest, and full of flavor, potato soup recipe I have ever come across. You will love it!
This soup is soooo good! Did not want to use potato flakes, so I did boil some extra diced potatoes on the side, then mashed them with about 1/2 cup of the milk, and stirred them in when it says to add the milk, which worked out perfectly to make the soup a little thicker. I did not have the dill, and I think it tastes great even without it. Yumm!
This recipe was ok. I did miss the part about adding potato flakes which I would do if I made it again. The potatoes were really mushy as I think the recipe calls for them to cook too long. We added about 1/2 a packet of country gravy into the soup to try to thicken it a little bit and give it a kick. I would try this recipe again with a few adjustments. Thanks!
My daughter made this for dinner last night and it was delicious! We did make a few minor modifications. We felt the soup was a little bland so we added a crushed chicken bouillon cube. Instead of all milk we used one cup milk, 1/2 cup heavy cream. And still to thicken we added just a little bit of flour mixed with water. The dill is such a refreshing addition to the soup recipe. I loved it. Will make again.
Don't you love when you're looking for simple + delicious and you discover it?! Well, this bacon potato soup is amazing!! Simple steps in a very reasonable amount of time and it delivers a fantastic dish...5 stars. I made changes to ensure our family liking: I used red potatoes, added chicken broth in lieu of water, added 1 cup milk and 3/4 heavy cream(I know I know) for a richer broth. I also read review about adding potato flakes for a thicker consistency...I added about 1/4 cup of instant potato before serving. In the end, I smashed some of the potato up so we had chunks of potato and some very small bits! I'm in love w/ recipe and can't wait to make again for a cool fall/winter evening
I added celery and left out the dill and I also used instant potato flakes to thicken it. My family loved it. Their only complaint was that there wasn't any left after dinner. Next time I will triple the recipe so there's enough for seconds and some for the next day.
I made this as per the recipe... I only added some kernel corn. My husband loved it!!
1st time making potato soup ever. This was really good. I added celery & celery leaves instead of the parsley. Gave it a nice "homestyle" taste. I also used chix broth instead of water. Will make again! Thank you.
So So GOOD. I was out of bacon, so substituted with country ham. Just added to the onionpotato mix after browning. My crew loved it. No leftovers tonight.
Had been trying to find something that doesn't cost a ton for groceries and tastes like my mom's. I used 2 cups of frozen cubed potatoes, 1 1/2 cups of chicken broth and left out the bacon and dill. Mashed the potatoes a bit, but left them chunky. I only used 1 cup of milk since I didn't let the water evaporate because I like mine a little soupy. Added the parsley and a little shredded cheese and it was perfect. Great base recipe.
I love making this soup! I use vegetable stock instead of water, leave out the bacon and add 1/2 or 1 cup of sharp cheddar cheese. It's so simple and nice, my whole family loves it.
Super easy to make with things I had on hand. I used canned evaporated milk and canned chicken broth and it turned out awesome! I make it at least once a week now.
Very good! I used real bacon, freshly fried on a cast iron, instead of the bacon bits. Also added a tiny bit more water-- maybe 2 c. instead of the 1 1/2 c. Just because it wasn't deep enough to cover potatoes. But very nice, my family loves this soup and it goes fast.
I did make some changes. I used the bacon grease to brown the onions & added celery. Since I didn't have broth in the house, I used chicken bouillon and did't add any salt. It was still a little salty, but that was my fault, for using 2 bouillons. Next time if I have to use the bouillon, I'd only use 1 and reduce the parsley to half.
This was delicious overall, I would eat this just the way it is. To add a little more flavour, I added a pinch of onion powder and garlic powder but didn't add dill. It worked out very well. I also added some bacon grease since I made my own bacon bits. This is a great recipe to add on to or to just eat plain. I've made it twice already and I am definitely gonna make it again!
My men said 'amazing' and 'wonderful'. We will definitely be using this recipe from now on. Very easy to make. Delicious!! Thank you!
I followed all the directions, but added carrots and celery in with the onion. I also added 1 cup of chix broth and only half cup of water while waiting for the potatoes to cook down and become tender. One change I also made was to use English bacon, instead of regular bacon... as the English bacon provided more flavor. Great recipe and it came out great! Would make it again. Only gave 4 stars because I altered the ingredients to make it my own.
I used chicken broth instead of water and I didn't peel the potatoes. I added a cup of shredded cheese at the end. Very good soup. Easy to make!
I had to double to potatoes and 3 cups water. also added on green onions and corn! yummy! my husband said it was the best he's had
I made this recipe just the way it was written & it was great!! I made this for lunch on a cold rainy day & my husband & I both loved it!!! I did add a little instant potatoes to thicken it. YUM!
I pretty much followed the recipe and it was really good. I increased the amounts (about 1.5 times more on each ingredient). One change was I used my home-made turkey chorizo instead of bacon. Delicious! Oh, I did stir in 1 Tablespoon of flour once the onions were done (make sure to add the flour before adding any liquid or you'll have clumps of flour!) I'm sure it would have been fine without the flour, but I remembered an old Julia Child recipe, which added flour. Anyway, this is a really good and simple recipe!
Very easy to make and so good on a cold Autumn day!
My husband loved this soup. It is very easy to make! The only change I made was to use thyme instead of dill, as my husband hates dill ( I know!!) I thickened it with a generous pinch of potato flakes. I used sweet Vidalia onions. Yum!
Made it several time. I use chicken broth instead of water and added some garlic and a little instant potato to thicken it up. Family loves it and ask for it on cold days.
Love this! Made a few changes. Instead of butter I used 1/4 cup bacon grease, real bacon, and you can thicken it with a little cream and flour if desired. I also have a few picky eaters and so no parsley. But added garlic and it was great!
I added jalapeño that I sauteed in bacon grease . Was easy to make and delicious . HOOK'EM
I would add less milk the next time. Tripled the recipe. Not to shabby. I added cheese right after shutting it off
Just made this now. Used half water half evaporated milk in place of regular milk. Also used chicken broth instead of water. Left out the dill weed as I didn’t have any. Was a little thin for my liking so I took out some potatoes and mashed them and used some cornstarch slurry to thicken it up. Came out great! Will def make again.
This was very quick, easy, and did not have a ton of ingredients. I'm surprised how well it turned out! This will be the Potato soup I will use now!! I added a bit more dill, some garlic, celery and cheese as well.
Added some additional seasonings and stirred in some shredded cheddar cheese. Very satisfying, and easier than I thought. Running the onion and potato through a food processor a few pulses helps make it even easier!
I used chicken broth instead of water and added celery... when there was only a little broth left I mashed the potatoes and celery to make it baby friendly! My 9 month old and I both loved it!
Absolutely love this recipe!! I made this tonight in a dinner pinch and was impressed with the results and simplicity of it. definitely will be on our dinner rotation. ??
Great taste lies in its simplicity will be making it often.
It was great but I used chicken broth in place of water. I also used actual bacon cooked then chopped up not bacon bits. Great simple recipe but strongly recommend those 2 changes
i used homemade chicken broth. it was delicious
I diced my potatoes and added enough water to cover the potatoes. I added about 1/4 cup of grated cheese after I added the milk and stirred it until the cheese melted. I also added about 1/2 cup of finely chopped and steamed broccoli. I served it with extra cheese, bacon bits and croutons on the side. My daughter is not a soup eater and she loved this soup! Will make again and for a crowd.
bland and won't make again all you taste it was the potatoes onions and water it was really gross sorry
Very easy and tasted very good as well!
Loved it, All kids ate it and it was easy
Easy to make, added cheese and it was enjoyed by the whole household
Delicuous, used chicken broth instead of water and was so flavorful, will make again
Made this yesterday and we liked it very much. Used up a 3/4c cream with the milk, used bacon fat with butter in sauté, added some lonely peas and carrots from the freezer. Yummy.
We love this soup on a cold night. Very quick and easy to make and delicious. Add some cheese toast and it doesn’t get any better.
Very good! This also works in a crockpot too!
Upped the serving size to 8. Added voiced sausage to the onions, cut up some carrots and sautéed with the onions and peppers... added a couple of shakes of liquid smoke and some Italian seasoning because I didn’t have dill. This was DELISCH and you can customize to fit your family’s likes. This is a keeper and will be making often. Thank you!
Unreal soup! I didn't use any dill and we boiled the potatoes in vegetable broth. After the milk was added I blended it with about half the bacon (saving some bacon as a topping to add after blending). Can't wait to make it again! My partner said "this is what I think of when I think of a good winter soup" along with "you could sell this!".
It was a big hit!!!
Very good recipe. Used applewood smoked salt, chicken bullion, and dill seed. I love that this is a small batch as I’m single and leftovers are good for a bit but after two days they’re a pain. Definitely recommended!
I had been wanting potato soup for a while, but it was too hot and humid to consider it. Finally, it cooled down and I made this. I doubled the recipe and used 4 chicken bouillon cubes in it for extra flavor, and thickened with some potato flakes. It was fantastic and really filled us up on a cool, rainy night. I'll be making this again.
I made this a few weeks ago. I actually changed it to a Zuppa Toscana. I had a very small amount of bacon but added a roll of Italian sausage and a few handfuls of kale (yum!) Adding to the arsenal once it gets cold again.
Great as is, even better with carrots, garlic salt, and shredded cheese.
Yummy !
Superb! I used baby Dutch yellow potatoes with skins left on. Substitutes include lactaid milk and cornstarch and I mashed potatoes at the end before serving.
Loved it. Accidently put the milk in with the water & potatoes so it was really thin so I had to lower the temperature and simmer for the 30 minutes. I also added a can of Cream of Potato Soup and some potato flakes until it reached the thickness I wanted. It turned out great! Used real bacon instead of bits too.
Double it -- the yield as written isn't much. I subbed garlic for the dill because I don't care for dill. Skim milk is just fine; the soup is substantial without a lot of milkfat.
Very good, made it in my RV as it was snowing outside. I added carrots & celery. and used fat free half & half instead of milk.
Pretty easy recipe. I did not add bacon, used heavy cream instead of milk, substituted thyme for dill, added garlic, cauliflower, cheese and two cubes of chicken bouillon
My best friend showed me how to use ham for this recipe. But bacon works just as well
Only change I made, was I added Garlic Powder, and yes i will
I added cheese. It was super easy to make. Will make it again and probably without having to even look at the recipe.
It was amazing!!!!!!
This recipe was easy and yummy! However, I used cream of chicken and cream of mushroom soup, water, and ground turkey meat. Next time I will use heavy cream to make it creamier. I also added Italian seasoning. I plan to garnish with shredded cheese and parsley as well next time I make this. Definitely a good snow day meal. 01/07/2017.
Super easy and very yummy! Great comfort food!
Well, I made changes.....Great inspirational recipe!! Had some purple potatoes I had to use up before our road trip, added small diced carrots (2 small) and 2 celery stalks(diced small) along with the onion. Added, 1/2 each cup froz corn and peas . Added smoked sausage, . Threw in a parmesano reggiano rind and about 1/2 to 3/4 cup haricot verts . It is super yummo!!!
I tend to follow most recipes loosely and utilize common sense after years of experience cooking. That being said, I was searching for a recipe that would use up my bacon and also use ingredients that I already had on hand. Using this recipe was great because it uses milk, instead of half and half etc. and no chicken broth. Both of which I realized that I forgot to grab from the store. Anyway, I used all the ingredients listed but my potatoes were larger, and so I added two cups of water with two cups of milk. It look a bit too thin so I added butter and cooked it down to being thicker. I also added carrots and mushrooms , red pepper flakes and celery seed. Taste great! This is a great recipe to freestyle to your own taste. Thanks for posting!
Very easy recipe. My husband just double the ingredients and added jalapeño bacon. Which we found at walmart. That's the only difference and it was delish!!
Yep! Cook time for potatoes was too long. But the soup was delicious. Next time, will reduce cook time to preserve potato integrity.
So so good, my family enjoyed it and all 4 of my kids ate everything! It's not often you can please every person in the house with one meal lol
This is a very easy soup recipe to follow. I made some minor adjustments, but really only two: added chicken broth to the boiling water and added Idahoan potato flakes near the end to thicken (only about 1/3 cup). Will be making this in the future!
Delicious, my husband raved about it. I added celery and snow peas to it. I also used chicken broth instead of water. I will be making this again .
Very good
Tastes hearty wouldn’t change a thing
It was super easy to make. I added turkey and it turned out great! Definitely going to make this again.
pretty good.
Super easy and delicious.kept it simple. And thinking about adding cornbread on the side yumm
Super Simple & Quick!! Loved it!
Great recipe, great taste
Not too bad, very fast and easy. Not as thick as I hoped for but still good.
This was very good, I think I would personally use less dill weed next time though.
It was great. I made it in an electric pressure cooker and added celery and used yogurt instead of milk. I also added a few drops of liquid smoke.
I added bay leaves to it
Easy and excellent!
Easy and simple , just added more bacon anda few more spices , new favorite (:
This was so good. My family are this up quickly. No changes needed.
I made this with my four year old in mind. She loves hash browns and French fries, but "doesn't like" potatoes (lol); so once all the ingredients were added, I blended it for a smoother texture, added mild shredded cheddar cheese, a bit more water to thin it out, and used minced onion as an alternative. We both loved it!
Very easy and very good... Yum !
Delicious! Perfect comfort food--I added jalepeno peppers to onion mixture and boiled potatoes in chicken broth like other reviewer suggested & it was perfect!
Like the recipe says, it's very easy. AND like the reviews say, you will probably want to make a couple alterations. I didn't have any dill, but DID add a couple bay leaves when I added the potatoes and water. *Remember to take them out before serving* Instead of thickening with instant potato flakes, I used some mashed potato that I made from a few extra potatoes I had set aside. I also put in some hardboiled eggs that I chopped up. Experiment with this recipe....Add what your family likes.....Omit what they don't like. ....
This looks so fabulous and easy on my wallet. I'm going to make it right away.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections