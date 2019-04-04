Very Easy Potato Bacon Soup

4.6
117 Ratings
  • 5 78
  • 4 37
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Very easy and quick to make potato soup that won't disappoint! For a thicker broth, add potato flakes. For a more creamy broth, add more butter.

Recipe by Michelle Anne

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
20 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir onion until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Add potatoes, water, dill weed, salt, and pepper to onion; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are tender and water is almost all evaporated, at least 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir milk and bacon bits into potato mixture; bring to a boil. Remove from heat and stir parsley into soup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 15.7g; carbohydrates 43.4g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 55.1mg; sodium 1101.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/27/2022