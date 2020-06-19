Copycat V8® Juice
Full of tomatoes, celery, onion, pepper, beet, carrot, and garlic, this vegetable juice cocktail tastes even better than the store-bought version!
I made this but incorporated the pulp by simply adding all of the ingredients, chopped, to a pot and boiling for 20 minutes. This is then allowed to cool and transferred to a blender to puree. If you don't like pulp, do not try this method as it creates a very, very thick juice. Those of you finicky enough to no like the horseradish because of its presence will hate my version. Using the ingredients listed, only varying with a whole red and a whole green bell pepper and medium carrot, yielded a bit more than 48 ounces. Second variation: Juice all the vegetables and set juice aside. Return all the pulp to a pot, add water and all other ingredients to soften for the blender and allow flavors to come together. Add juice and boiled ingredients to a blender and puree. This has the double advantage of keeping much of the nutrients intact through the juice of the vegetables that is not boiled and enhancing anti-oxidants that are created by boiling the pulp (tomatoes and carrots for instance are more nutritional cooked). http://www.webmd.com/food-recipes/how-to-keep-your-veggies-vitamin-packed http://healthyeating.sfgate.com/boiling-vegetables-deplete-nutritional-value-1438.htmlRead More
I was a bit skimpy on the water since I like a heartier flavor. This is nothing like V8. I had problems with the horseradish as well. Since it is a solid, it doesn't dissolve and just floats around on the top. Maybe some people like that. The "V8" was very watery and a bit bland. I think that instead of juicing the tomatoes. It was closer to Clamato I guess than V8.Read More
Oh ehm gee, I love v8 juice, I tweaked the recipe a little bit, added more celery, ground pepper and used sea salt, my taste buds are sky rocketing right now and everyone in my household is dumb founded because it doesn't taste factory made, again oh ehm geeeee. Thanks. Actually used my juicer and drank right after, if you do it that way don't forget to skim the top it's frothy.
Fab!
Absolutely delicious!!! I skipped the horseradish and Worcestershire sauce, only because I didn't have it. I added 1 romaine leaf and some parsley. Blended it, strained and placed in a cheesecloth, heated for 20 minutes and drank it hot it was that good! I couldn't even let it cool. WOW! I just had a V8 today and it is just as good if not better! My husband and I are both very impressed. I will make this again, my husband said he could drink it every day. :) Thank you!
Everything is better with some hot sauce! I cooked everything together and instead of a juicer, I blended it in the blender. If you are like me and don't can much and also like smoothies, you could put single servings in separate freezer bags. Just pull out of the freezer and put in the blender and you have an instant smoothie. You can really wing this recipe, a little of this a little of that.
Followed recipe but added two jalapeño peppers and omitted the horseradish. Makes a great Bloody Mary.
I juiced some watercress and parsley along with the veggies. Otherwise, I followed the recipe. My fresh tomatoes were pretty sweet so I adjusted sugar accordingly. I will also add less salt next time, but that's just me. A very flavorful juice, but it does separate easily so something to consider when serving. Separating is the one thing I wasn't wild about. I used a celery stick to stir. If you're going to 'can' this you need to increase the amount, doesn't make a lot. I measured the horseradish precisely.
I made this raw, as I am juicing. However there are some serious oddities in the amounts of ingredients. 3/8 of a carrot? What does that even mean? And two listed amounts of celery? Also the amount of celery listed is incredibly small. I refrained from the horseradish. Just wish the author would fix the very odd amounts listed for ingredients...my raw version was fantastic though!
I’m on my second batch. I took the recipe and adjusted it for 25 pounds of tomatoes. The first batch was a bit sweet so am eliminating sugar on this batch. As for the horseradish, I juiced horseradish root and it’s awesome. I also added a little mustard with horseradish in batch #2. It great straight and nice for a bloody. Makes about 9 quarts.
This drink is delicious and very close to the real V8 Juice recipe. Next time I make it I will cut back a little on the celery. Loved it.
This does not taste anything like V8 juice but it is not beyond redemption. Was not planning on canning the juice, but refrigerating it for immediate consumption. Now will not be consumed until palatable adjustments have been made to a bland V8 attempt wannabe.
This recipe as close as you can get to V8. Very delicious!
