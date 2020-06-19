Copycat V8® Juice

Full of tomatoes, celery, onion, pepper, beet, carrot, and garlic, this vegetable juice cocktail tastes even better than the store-bought version!

Recipe by Lisa

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Process tomatoes, onion, 3 tablespoons and 1/2 teaspoon chopped celery, carrot, beet, green bell pepper, and garlic through a juicer.

  • Stir vegetable juices, water, 1 1/4 teaspoons white sugar, lemon juice, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, and black pepper together in a large pot. Bring to a boil and cook until flavors blend, about 20 minutes.

  • Sterilize the jars and lids in boiling water for at least 5 minutes. Ladle juice into a quart jar. Stir 1 tablespoon white sugar and 1 teaspoon salt into the juice. Wipe the rim of the jar with a moist paper towel to remove any food residue. Top with lid and screw on ring.

  • Process juice in a pressure canner at 10 pounds of pressure for 35 minutes.

  • Remove the jar from the pressure canner and place onto a cloth-covered or wood surface until cool. Once cool, press the top of the lid with a finger, ensuring that the seal is tight (lid does not move up or down at all). Store in a cool, dark area.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
61 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 14.1g; fat 0.4g; sodium 757.2mg. Full Nutrition
