Copycat V8® Juice

I made this but incorporated the pulp by simply adding all of the ingredients, chopped, to a pot and boiling for 20 minutes. This is then allowed to cool and transferred to a blender to puree. If you don't like pulp, do not try this method as it creates a very, very thick juice. Those of you finicky enough to no like the horseradish because of its presence will hate my version. Using the ingredients listed, only varying with a whole red and a whole green bell pepper and medium carrot, yielded a bit more than 48 ounces. Second variation: Juice all the vegetables and set juice aside. Return all the pulp to a pot, add water and all other ingredients to soften for the blender and allow flavors to come together. Add juice and boiled ingredients to a blender and puree. This has the double advantage of keeping much of the nutrients intact through the juice of the vegetables that is not boiled and enhancing anti-oxidants that are created by boiling the pulp (tomatoes and carrots for instance are more nutritional cooked). http://www.webmd.com/food-recipes/how-to-keep-your-veggies-vitamin-packed http://healthyeating.sfgate.com/boiling-vegetables-deplete-nutritional-value-1438.html

