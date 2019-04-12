Creamy Herbed Pork Chops

1 of 1055

Rating: 5 stars I just browned the pork chops and made the sauce as directed then put everything in a casserole dish. Baked, covered, at 350F for 1 hour. Very tender and tasted great! Helpful (359)

Rating: 5 stars This was superb! I pan fried thick center loin pork chops in the butter. They came out to perfection, and the pan drippings were perfect for the gravy. Some of us have to fiddle with these recipes, and it was no exception in this case. I added Herbs de Provence to the gravy that took it over the top! I would also suggest that the beef bouillon is not needed as I think it would overpower the pork flavor. The chops were moist and tender at 9 minutes per side on a medium gas heat. All in all, simple and delicious! Helpful (217)

Rating: 5 stars If this isn't comfort food, I don't know what is. I poured the "sauce" over mashed potatoes. NO leftovers. My kids and husband actually asked why didn't I just double this recipe so they could have had more. Helpful (127)

Rating: 5 stars I hate when people rate then change the recipe. I made it exactly as written "but" I only had thin bone in pork chops - cooked them for half the time and the flavor of this gravy was incredible. I also made mashed potatoes to go with the gravy and my boyfriend responded over and over again 'this is good' 'this is reallyyyyy good'. I had to agree so this is going into my recipe box under~ fit for company~. Thank you so much Cassie for a great recipe. Helpful (69)

Rating: 5 stars I usually don't rate a recipe if I have to change it but this recipe has great beginnings! I was out of beef bouillon so I left it out and changed the amount of basil from 1 3/4 tsp. to 1 tsp. I was afraid it was to much basil for our taste. I added a dash of onion powder and garlic powder. I ended up adding more milk because the gravy was a little thick. It tasted great-the pork was tender and juicy. I will definitely be making it again. Next time I'll try some diced onion, minced garlic and maybe some mushrooms. Helpful (67)

Rating: 5 stars I followed this almost exactly, except I didn't measure the Montreal Steak seasoning...I just sprinkled it on both sides of the pork and I think it was less than a teaspoon. The basil and steak seasoning work great together in this recipe. It was DELICIOUS and I will make it again!! Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars This is a absolutely amazing! We made a few tweaks as follows, but only because of ingredient availability. - Didn't have dry beef bouillon, used the Better Than Bouillon stuff that comes in a jar. Not too salty at all. - Short on milk, so used 1/2 milk and 1/2 half and half. - Only had 3 pork chops so we had extra gravy which was awesome because it is delicious. - We cooked the gravy about 2 minutes extra. Seriously, this is an AWESOME recipe! Helpful (29)

Rating: 4 stars My entire family loved this. I made exactly as written except I left out the bouillon (it was plenty salty without it) and I sauteed some fresh mushrooms to put in the gravy. I thought the gravy was a little too white/cream for me, so next time I may try some beef broth and a splash of heavy cream in place of the milk. Overall, though, it was a hit. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars Very good and easy to make. I will be very careful next time to use very little of the montreal seasoning (a bit salty). The gravy was excellent on mashed potatoes. Will make again Helpful (23)