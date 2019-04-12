Creamy Herbed Pork Chops

Rating: 4.62 stars
1002 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 732
  • 4 star values: 200
  • 3 star values: 45
  • 2 star values: 13
  • 1 star values: 12

This is one of the best comfort meals I have ever had. It is so creamy and delicious you won't want to stop eating.

By Cassie

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season pork chops on all sides with Montreal steak seasoning.

  • Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook chops in melted butter until browned and slightly pink in the center, about 7 to 10 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). Add remaining butter to the pan as needed so that about 3 tablespoons pan drippings remain in the pan when the chops are finished cooking. Transfer pork chops to a plate and return skillet to medium-high heat.

  • Mix flour, basil, and beef bouillon together in a bowl. Stir black pepper into skillet with the pan drippings and cook for 1 minute. Add flour mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until browned, about 2 minutes. Pour milk into flour mixture; cook and stir constantly until mixture is thick and bubbly, 4 to 6 minutes. Pour sauce over pork chops and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
601 calories; protein 40.3g; carbohydrates 10.9g; fat 43.6g; cholesterol 165.4mg; sodium 620.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1055)

Most helpful positive review

MISTICAT57
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2014
I just browned the pork chops and made the sauce as directed then put everything in a casserole dish. Baked, covered, at 350F for 1 hour. Very tender and tasted great! Read More
Helpful
(359)

Most helpful critical review

user
Rating: 3 stars
03/30/2014
It was okay. In my husbands words, "it wasn't anything special" Read More
Helpful
(8)
Cynthia LaFourcade
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2013
This was superb! I pan fried thick center loin pork chops in the butter. They came out to perfection, and the pan drippings were perfect for the gravy. Some of us have to fiddle with these recipes, and it was no exception in this case. I added Herbs de Provence to the gravy that took it over the top! I would also suggest that the beef bouillon is not needed as I think it would overpower the pork flavor. The chops were moist and tender at 9 minutes per side on a medium gas heat. All in all, simple and delicious! Read More
Helpful
(217)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2013
If this isn't comfort food, I don't know what is. I poured the "sauce" over mashed potatoes. NO leftovers. My kids and husband actually asked why didn't I just double this recipe so they could have had more. Read More
Helpful
(127)
MarilynR
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2014
I hate when people rate then change the recipe. I made it exactly as written "but" I only had thin bone in pork chops - cooked them for half the time and the flavor of this gravy was incredible. I also made mashed potatoes to go with the gravy and my boyfriend responded over and over again 'this is good' 'this is reallyyyyy good'. I had to agree so this is going into my recipe box under~ fit for company~. Thank you so much Cassie for a great recipe. Read More
Helpful
(69)
KJ
Rating: 5 stars
04/25/2014
I usually don't rate a recipe if I have to change it but this recipe has great beginnings! I was out of beef bouillon so I left it out and changed the amount of basil from 1 3/4 tsp. to 1 tsp. I was afraid it was to much basil for our taste. I added a dash of onion powder and garlic powder. I ended up adding more milk because the gravy was a little thick. It tasted great-the pork was tender and juicy. I will definitely be making it again. Next time I'll try some diced onion, minced garlic and maybe some mushrooms. Read More
Helpful
(67)
Jayelle
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2014
I followed this almost exactly, except I didn't measure the Montreal Steak seasoning...I just sprinkled it on both sides of the pork and I think it was less than a teaspoon. The basil and steak seasoning work great together in this recipe. It was DELICIOUS and I will make it again!! Read More
Helpful
(35)
SteezyATL
Rating: 5 stars
02/13/2014
This is a absolutely amazing! We made a few tweaks as follows, but only because of ingredient availability. - Didn't have dry beef bouillon, used the Better Than Bouillon stuff that comes in a jar. Not too salty at all. - Short on milk, so used 1/2 milk and 1/2 half and half. - Only had 3 pork chops so we had extra gravy which was awesome because it is delicious. - We cooked the gravy about 2 minutes extra. Seriously, this is an AWESOME recipe! Read More
Helpful
(29)
WILKBROWN
Rating: 4 stars
02/04/2014
My entire family loved this. I made exactly as written except I left out the bouillon (it was plenty salty without it) and I sauteed some fresh mushrooms to put in the gravy. I thought the gravy was a little too white/cream for me, so next time I may try some beef broth and a splash of heavy cream in place of the milk. Overall, though, it was a hit. Read More
Helpful
(27)
Loni Garling Peroni
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2014
Very good and easy to make. I will be very careful next time to use very little of the montreal seasoning (a bit salty). The gravy was excellent on mashed potatoes. Will make again Read More
Helpful
(23)
user
Rating: 3 stars
03/30/2014
It was okay. In my husbands words, "it wasn't anything special" Read More
Helpful
(8)
