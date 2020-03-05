Good and Easy Sloppy Joes

1 of 31

Rating: 5 stars I made this it was so good I did not add mustard but I did brown sliced onion to put on top of bun before adding sloppy joes for those who do not like onions. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I love this it tasted like manwich but it home made from what I had in my kitchen I just had to buy the chilie sauce and the hamburger Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This is my second time making this- first time it was too spicy but used regular chili sauce and it turned out so delicious! Even my picky nephew had seconds so this must have been good! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars excellent recipe...in addition to the onions pepper mixed in 1/4 cup fine chopped celery Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe.I did have to change some things to lower the sugar(diabetic). I used half chili sauce and half Heinz reduced sugar ketchup 1 tsp. Splenda brown sugar blend and1 tsp regular Splenda.I also added 1/4 cup water as it was thicker than I wanted.I did use 2 tablespoons red and green peppers and 1/4 cup onion.I will make this again.Thanks for a great recipe.

Rating: 5 stars Had no 'Chili Sauce' on hand so subbed in Sriracha Ketchup and wow this was good sweet and just the right level of spicy kick for everyone.

Rating: 5 stars just made easy love it.

Rating: 5 stars made this using ground turkey breast. added garlic powder amd pepper while cooking the turkey. turned out great!

Rating: 5 stars Loved how easy these were to make. I sauteed some chopped onion before browning the ground beef.