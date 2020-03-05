Good and Easy Sloppy Joes

I used this recipe a great deal because it was so easy and good. It originally came from my grandma's 1950s recipe collection.

By Karen

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 7 to 10 minutes; drain and discard grease. Return skillet and beef to stove and reduce heat to medium-low.

  • Stir chili sauce, mustard, brown sugar, and vinegar into the ground beef; simmer until the sauce thickens, 5 to 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If desired, you can also saute 1/4 cup diced onions and 1/4 cup diced green peppers until tender before adding the ground beef.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 6g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 47.3mg; sodium 174.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (31)

32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Geri
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2013
I made this it was so good I did not add mustard but I did brown sliced onion to put on top of bun before adding sloppy joes for those who do not like onions. Read More
Helpful
(6)
pat longway
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2013
I love this it tasted like manwich but it home made from what I had in my kitchen I just had to buy the chilie sauce and the hamburger Read More
Helpful
(6)
tracey
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2018
This is my second time making this- first time it was too spicy but used regular chili sauce and it turned out so delicious! Even my picky nephew had seconds so this must have been good! Read More
Helpful
(3)
mrwillard
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2014
excellent recipe...in addition to the onions pepper mixed in 1/4 cup fine chopped celery Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sam
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2015
I love this recipe.I did have to change some things to lower the sugar(diabetic). I used half chili sauce and half Heinz reduced sugar ketchup 1 tsp. Splenda brown sugar blend and1 tsp regular Splenda.I also added 1/4 cup water as it was thicker than I wanted.I did use 2 tablespoons red and green peppers and 1/4 cup onion.I will make this again.Thanks for a great recipe. Read More
David Baker
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2017
Had no 'Chili Sauce' on hand so subbed in Sriracha Ketchup and wow this was good sweet and just the right level of spicy kick for everyone. Read More
Terri Gooden
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2016
just made easy love it. Read More
ripley68
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2015
made this using ground turkey breast. added garlic powder amd pepper while cooking the turkey. turned out great! Read More
Betty Burnash
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2018
Loved how easy these were to make. I sauteed some chopped onion before browning the ground beef. Read More
Heather Evans
Rating: 2 stars
02/24/2017
It wasn't too bad. My husband didn't like it at all. Not sure what he didn't like. Read More
