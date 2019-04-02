Slow Cooker 3-Ingredient French Dips
This is a super simple slow cooker recipe that needs just 3 ingredients for French dip sandwiches. It's always a hit with my family! I love it served on French rolls; they soak up the au jus and taste great.
This recipe seems to call for 6 lbs of meat, for 5 servings? Or maybe a 2-3 lb brisket? Obviously the amount will greatly affect cooking time. I used a 1.75 lb brisket, and did not alter amounts of the other 2 ingredients (figured I could use leftover jus to make French Onion Soup). Knowing it would be less cooking time than suggested, I cooked for 4 hours and the meat was well done. I wish I had stopped at 3 hrs, when I had checked the temp and it was 142, between medium rare and medium. I also topped each sandwich with provolone (sharp, fresh-sliced). Hubs went nuts for this dish, and asked to put it in our rotation. Next time I'll plan on cooking for 2.5-2.75 hrs to get it to medium rare only. Good recipe - thanks!Read More
Cooked 3 hrs on high and 4 hours on low since roast was frozen. Way overdone. Would prefer a thicker jus.Read More
I have made this many, many times and eaten brisket many more times. I can say, without reservation, that you should only cook brisket to the well done state. Brisket that is medium rare or anything less than well done, is impossible to chew.
I love this recipe and have made it several times with a variety of brisket weights. It turns out great every time and guests love it! I like to toast the bread slightly, apply the meat, top with provolone, and then broil in the toaster oven until cheese is melted. I just throw it in the crockpot before I leave for work, come home, scape off any fat that I can, and then use two forks to shred the meat.
This is a great meal to please the man in your life! Hubby loved it, and it couldn't get any easier than throwing 3 things in a crock pot. I do suggest spooning off as much grease as you can from the sauce before serving. We used a home made onion soup mix which worked great, and smelled delicious while it was cooking! Served on whole wheat rolls this is an epic manly dinner!
I've been making this for a many years. The only thing different that I do I add a splash of Worcestershire sauce it brings more beef flavor to your Au jus sauce . But is so very good. It would be great to serve at a party. And I would serve with crusty rolls.
Great recipe, followed it exactly as written and wouldn't change a thing. Thanks for an easy and delicious meal!
Could you cook it on high for say 3 or 4 hours if you don't have as much time?
this is sooo amazing! Ive made it 3 times by request now. I fry up onions and mushrooms in 2 sepparate pans to add on the buns. Also we lightly butter and toast the buns. ?
I used pork roast and would definitely make this again.
Had to use chuck roast since I couldn't find brisket that didn't already have corned beef seasonings on it. Made some extra au jus just in case since our family really like the dipping part. Added some Worcestershire as one reviewer said and just made a positive additon. Wonderful.
All I can say is WOW... Super simple and super tasty . I cooked mine on high for 2 hours then in low for another 4 ... My husband deemed it a success!!!!
Seriously delightful. The longer you cook it, the better it gets!
This was a big hit. The butcher didn't have any brisket, so he gave me a different roast for the same price. I didn't have quite enough beef broth, so I made up for the deficit with a bit of chicken broth. The meat shredded nicely, and the broth/drippings sauce was delicious. I will definitely be using this recipe over and over.
This recipe was best after making it and reheating the meat the next day.
It was delicious. Everybody in my household loved it. I will definitely make it again.
My family absolutely loved this!! Not to mention, the fact that is so easy is a huge plus!
nice and easy recipe. I always add my own twists though as I think everybody does. I add worcestershire sauce and liquid smoke to mine and put a dry rub on the meat. so easy to make.
Added Worcestershire sauce as suggested in previous post. I also sliced up mushrooms and onions and added to all to the pot. My husband loves a good French dip.
I did try it And the first time it was actually pretty good but it just seemed to be missing something so second time I added a good splash of liquid smoke and it turned out great.but is still good both ways I just prefer a Smokey flavor
Delicious and easy to make!
used london broil on sale. worked great.
I used a 3 pd London broil with the rest of ingredients watched it in a crockpot till it became tender. My husband loved it over jasmine rice-will make again
This recipe does not taste like my original idea of fresh oven roasted beef sliced thin, but it was delicious. And the flavor held up well for another go around for leftovers the following night. This would not be the case if I had done roasted beef..it always has a "dead" taste the next day. So, thumbs up!
Wow - this was super simple and a big hit with the men in my life. The meat was more shredded than "sliceable".
No changes -- it's terrific as is!
I used a 3.5lb brisket & cooked it on high for 3 hours & it was medium well to well done. The meat didn't have 'a lot' of flavor, but of course one you dipped it into the au jus, it was delish! Really easy & soooo tasty on a tasty telera roll. My husband loved it & kids did too - even the super picky 5 year old.
