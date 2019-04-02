Slow Cooker 3-Ingredient French Dips

This is a super simple slow cooker recipe that needs just 3 ingredients for French dip sandwiches. It's always a hit with my family! I love it served on French rolls; they soak up the au jus and taste great.

prep:
5 mins
cook:
7 hrs
total:
7 hrs 5 mins
Servings: 8
8
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place beef brisket in a slow cooker. Mix onion soup mix into beef broth in a small bowl; pour over brisket.

  • Cook on Low 7 to 9 hours.

  • Transfer brisket to a cutting board and cut into slices. Fill rolls with beef. Ladle juices from the slow cooker into 5 individual bowls to serve with sandwiches for dipping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
501 calories; protein 31.5g; carbohydrates 79.8g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 33.8mg; sodium 2273.1mg. Full Nutrition
