Holiday Sweet Tart Smoothie
Delicious, sweet, and pleasantly tart smoothie made with fresh cranberries. Ideal to make around the autumn and winter holidays when fresh cranberries are available.
This is such a refreshing smoothie with a clean and tart flavour. I made one for my daughter who loves smoothies. I had fresh cranberries on hand for the holidays so it was a perfect. She loved it… I made her a second one because I had to "sample" the first….. I used frozen grapes and sort of eye balled the amount of water for the thickness that we like… Thanks Linda (LMT)….
Love the fresh, simple taste of this smoothie. Also love the fact that there is no sweeteners, sugar, yogurt, milk, etc. ~ fruit, water & ice. Keeping it simple, yet full of flavor with VERY few calories. I have made this 3 times now for a guilt-free breakfast drink. There are many bags of frozen cranberries in my freezer, so I see a few more of these in our future. Thanks, Linda (LTM) for sharing. I love taking a tall insulated glass of this smoothie to school with me. It stays nice and icy for a long time. Sooo delicious!
I haven't made this yet, but I had to comment just to say thank you for giving me a smoothie recipe that does not have bananas in it! (Those are difficult to find.) My favorite smoothie at the local smoothie place is sweet and tart (peaches, strawberries, lemon and lime) and I absolutely love it, so I can't wait to try this one. Sweet and tart smoothies rock! Thanks again!
I never would have mixed these ingredients in a smoothie. What a refreshing taste. Don't let the name fool you, it is tart but naturally sweet, just not overly so. I couldn't find cranberries so I had to use red currants. Follow the instructions and add the water little-by-little. I ended up only needing a bit less than 1/4 cup (maybe the currants have more water than a cranberry?). Thank you Linda(LMT) for your usual excellent, healthy smoothie recipe!
Pretty pulpy but good!
This was pretty good. I used pomegranate juice instead of water. I didn't have any cranberries, but it definitely came out tart, which I like.
