Caramel Cashew Crunch Bars
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 185.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.5g 5 %
carbohydrates: 27.7g 9 %
dietary fiber: 0.5g 2 %
sugars: 19.9g
fat: 7.8g 12 %
saturated fat: 2.8g 14 %
cholesterol: 2.7mg 1 %
vitamin a iu: 46IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 0.5mg 4 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 4.6mcg 1 %
calcium: 46.6mg 5 %
iron: 0.4mg 2 %
magnesium: 17.7mg 6 %
potassium: 84.3mg 2 %
sodium: 158.2mg 6 %
calories from fat: 70.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.