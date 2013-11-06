Caramel Cashew Crunch Bars

For a sweet and salty snack, try these bars, which are chock-full of cashews, white chocolate chips and melted caramel in place of marshmallows.

By Rice Krispies

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In large microwave-safe mixing bowl, microwave caramels, margarine and water at HIGH 3 minutes or until melted and smooth, stirring after each minute.

  • Add KELLOGG'S COCOA KRISPIES cereal and cashews. Stir until well coated. Add 1/2 cup white chocolate chips, stirring until combined.

  • Spread mixture into 13 x 9 x 2-inch pan coated with cooking spray. Let stand about 2 minutes. Sprinkle the remaining white chocolate chips over the mixture and press evenly into the pan. Cut into 2-inch squares when cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 27.7g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 2.7mg; sodium 158.2mg. Full Nutrition
