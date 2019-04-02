Shredded Barbeque Chicken

This recipe is an adaptation to southern pulled pork sandwiches, but it's made with chicken instead. It is made with only a few ingredients in the slow cooker so you will be surprised just how good it tastes. I've been making this for years and EVERYONE loves it, I am always asked for the recipe. You will be amazed at how good this is so you have to try it.
I was pretty dissapointed with the taste. Did add a bit of cayenne, brown sugar and used Sweet Baby Rays. To me, it had an artificial taste to it. My sons liked it but I think I will take the extra time and look for an authentic from scratch recipe.
Wow! I was skeptical about this recipe thinking it was just too easy and there were not enough ingredients but my whole family thought it was DELICIOUS! I'm making it again for the second time in two weeks because we all liked it so much and it is so easy! I set my slow cooker on low the whole way through and only used about 1/2 of a very large sweet onion. Be sure to pick a great BBQ sauce and you'll love this easy recipe!
I actually made this in the oven instead of the crock pot. I cooked 3 boneless skinless chicken breasts in the oven for about 2 1/2 hours on 375 degrees with the onion and one cup of chicken broth. then I drained the remaining broth, shredded the chicken, added Baby Ray's BBQ sauce and put back in the oven for 45 minutes. AWESOME!!!! I will be making this again!!
Used Baby Rays BBQ sauce, mmmmm. We like a smokey, spicy touch of flavour so we added a few drops liquid smoke, tabasco & a couple healthy pinches of cumin, w/a few dash of garlic powder for good measure.Was delish!!!
It was easy to throw into the crockpot, I cooked mine on high for 4 hours, shredded the chicken and then turned it to low for about 30 minutes. My family enjoyed it. I used Sweet Baby Ray's original sauce and it was a little too sweet, so I'll try another sauce next time. I think this should work good when we are back in school and I need a crockpot recipe that I can leave on low 10 hours.
This recipe is everything a slow cooker recipe should be--quick, fast, flavorful and cheap. As with any slow cooker recipe, you need to babysit the dish the first time you make it because slow cookers vary greatly in how hot they cook. For me, this dish was done after 3.5 hours on low.
10.13.16 ~ Quick, easy and delicious - exactly what I was looking for. Remember, this recipes taste/flavor depends a lot on the bbq sauce that you choose, choose wisely. The first night we had it, it was served on slider buns. Reheated the leftovers and topped a baked potato for a quick dinner. Great recipe that I will use again.
Made this for NYE party. Added a few drops of liquid smoke and a dash of cumin and garlic powder as a couple reviews mentioned. Also used Sweet Baby Ray's sauce as noted in the reviews. Turned out very tasty and everyone enjoyed. Easy to make - doubled recipe for 10 people and we still have leftovers. Will for sure make this again.
This recipe I coupled with LAFLINT's BBQ sauce recipe.Turned out awesome! I did modify both recipes however. To the chicken I added green and red pepper along with some carrots. To the BBQ sauce I added brown sugar instead of white, honey, garlic, cinnamon and Worchestire sauce. Blended it with my blender and poured it right on. I added cornstarch during the last 30mins to thicken up the sauce. Wrapped it up in a flour tortillas......THE BOMB!!!!
Excellent and Easy! Did it in a 4 qt programmable crock pot. Used boneless skinless chicken breasts... some BBQ sauce and about a 1/4 cup pineapple juice. Made open faced sandwiches using toasted thick Texas toast. Ooo yummeeee.
Easy to make, but impressive tasting! I used Sweet Baby Ray's Original barbeque sauce and it was perfect! I served them in sliders, using the potato rolls recipe from this site. They are delicious and have easily become a family favorite! I will definitely continue to make this!
Added some spices: salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, a splash of apple cider vinegar and after the 4 hours added some apple cider to keep it moist. Used quite a bit more bbq sauce than a cup but also used more chicken too.
