Shredded Barbeque Chicken

This recipe is an adaptation to southern pulled pork sandwiches, but it's made with chicken instead. It is made with only a few ingredients in the slow cooker so you will be surprised just how good it tastes. I've been making this for years and EVERYONE loves it, I am always asked for the recipe. You will be amazed at how good this is so you have to try it.

Recipe by PAMELA39

Ingredients

Directions

  • Put chicken breasts in a slow cooker and top with onion and barbeque sauce.

  • Cook on High for 4 hours. Shred chicken with 2 forks and continue cooking Low for 4 hours more.

203 calories; protein 22.4g; carbohydrates 21.1g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 58.5mg; sodium 608.7mg. Full Nutrition
