Easy Slow Cooker BBQ

I thought this was excellent. Tender as butter and I followed the recipe. I had a bone-in 4.5 pound pork butt (what I could get), and put it in at 5:30 AM. I always do the first two hours on High, then turn the roast, and switch to Low. I did switch it to Low, but didn't turn it. I used a bit more than 1 cup of cider vinegar as my roast was larger than called for, and probably didn't put as much salt and white pepper, (I can't have black pepper), on it as some. I cooked it until 1:30, then took the meat out of the juice-which I have saved for cabbage soup, btw, and the meat was excellent then, but I wanted to try it with a new Heinz BBQ sauce-Carolina style with cane sugar and no HFCS. Heinz has several new BBQ sauce styles out without HFCS, and I was tempted by several, but I thought the vinegar-based Carolina would work best. (No, I don't work for Heinz.) 8) I put it on, mixed it up and kept it on Low for another 45 min. I didn't make a sandwich, but used a tortilla and made a shredded pork burrito. It was excellent and I liked the Carolina-style sauce a lot. I just didn't feel like going to several stores for the ingredients for my own BBQ sauce-or cleaning the stove. I am going to freeze some of the meat for future use. This is a keeper, and definitely worth the five stars despite being ridiculously easy-don't mess with it. Thank you DaveBish for posting it.