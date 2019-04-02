Easy Slow Cooker BBQ

Southern pulled pork BBQ that is so easy to make! I have shared this Boston butt BBQ crockpot recipe with family, friends, and co-workers, and they have told me that this is amongst the best BBQ they have ever eaten. I use a North Carolina-style vinegar-based sauce when making this, but this is the fun part of the recipe because you can use any sauce you like, and it turns out great. The pulled pork makes good BBQ plates; it's good on sandwiches, too.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 hrs 30 mins
total:
10 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place pork shoulder in the slow cooker. Pour vinegar over pork, coating all sides; season with salt and pepper.

  • Cook on Low for 10 to 12 hours.

  • Transfer pork to a platter. Drain and discard juices from the slow cooker. Chop pork and return to the slow cooker.

  • Add barbeque sauce and continue cooking for 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If you want a more smoky flavor, add a few drops of liquid smoke.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 11.5g; fat 16g; cholesterol 67.1mg; sodium 401.5mg. Full Nutrition
