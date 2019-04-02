Southern pulled pork BBQ that is so easy to make! I have shared this Boston butt BBQ crockpot recipe with family, friends, and co-workers, and they have told me that this is amongst the best BBQ they have ever eaten. I use a North Carolina-style vinegar-based sauce when making this, but this is the fun part of the recipe because you can use any sauce you like, and it turns out great. The pulled pork makes good BBQ plates; it's good on sandwiches, too.
Easy Slow Cooker BBQ Haiku: "Added liquid smoke, (like the cook's notes suggested) Little dry rub too." Rather than just sprinkling the S&P on top of the vinegar-bathing pork, I liberally rubbed my (nearly 6-lb) pork w/ salt and pepper that I'd mixed w/ a little garlic powder and onion powder. Mine fell apart when I poked it w/ a fork at 8.5 hrs, so I put it back in the slow-cooker on the "warm" setting w/ Yuengling BBQ sauce for another 1.5 hrs b4 serving w/ salad for dinner. We were really surprised at how good this was, based on the simple ingredients and even simpler prep, but I can imagine that the brand and type of BBQ sauce could greatly influence this recipe's success.
I'm glad the butt I bought for this was only $.88/lb. I followed the directions. The results had a vinegar taste. Had to bury the taste with BBQ sauce. I recommend smoking a butt in the traditional way even though it's more work. This is the first recipe in Allrecipes that I've been unhappy with.
So good my husband didn't even want the bbq sauce. We opted to not add the bbq sauce and let each individual put their own desired type and amount on after the cooking was finished. Also, ours was done in about 8.5 hours but that could just be different slow cooker temperature deviations. This is simply delicious. Will be making again and again.
I thought this was excellent. Tender as butter and I followed the recipe. I had a bone-in 4.5 pound pork butt (what I could get), and put it in at 5:30 AM. I always do the first two hours on High, then turn the roast, and switch to Low. I did switch it to Low, but didn't turn it. I used a bit more than 1 cup of cider vinegar as my roast was larger than called for, and probably didn't put as much salt and white pepper, (I can't have black pepper), on it as some. I cooked it until 1:30, then took the meat out of the juice-which I have saved for cabbage soup, btw, and the meat was excellent then, but I wanted to try it with a new Heinz BBQ sauce-Carolina style with cane sugar and no HFCS. Heinz has several new BBQ sauce styles out without HFCS, and I was tempted by several, but I thought the vinegar-based Carolina would work best. (No, I don't work for Heinz.) 8) I put it on, mixed it up and kept it on Low for another 45 min. I didn't make a sandwich, but used a tortilla and made a shredded pork burrito. It was excellent and I liked the Carolina-style sauce a lot. I just didn't feel like going to several stores for the ingredients for my own BBQ sauce-or cleaning the stove. I am going to freeze some of the meat for future use. This is a keeper, and definitely worth the five stars despite being ridiculously easy-don't mess with it. Thank you DaveBish for posting it.
My wife & I make a similar recipe alot using different flavors of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce in the slow cooker the whole time. Try variations of apple cider vinegar or apple cider depending if you like tart or sweeter. We also add a can of apple pie filling which adds a wonderful taste. Use a hand blender to puree the apple chunks, with pork removed, if they don't cook down.
With the left-overs (if there are any!), divide it up in a muffin tin and freeze - when frozen, pop them out and store in a freezer bag. When serving, put the frozen chunks into glass ramekins, add bar-b-que sauce to your liking, cover with cling wrap and microwave until hot. Perfect size for a regular-size burger bun!
This was so easy! Put it together in less than ten minutes before work. When I got home, I drained the slow cooker, shredded the pork, and stirred it back in with Sugar Ray's BBQ Sauce. Served it on brioche slider buns with potato salad, sliced heirloom tomatoes, and bread and butter pickles. It was like Tuesday night picnic!
Easy enough. What it's really comes down to is the seasoning and choice of sauce. I added the liquid smoke and used white vinegar instead of cider. I also added jalapeño (fresh, not pickled) and fresh pineapple. I sautéed the two together and added after the pork was cooked. Delicious!
I couldn't find a Boston Butt so bought a Picnic roast that my butcher said was the closest to that cut. It was perfect There was a thick layer of fat that I left on during the first cook time (roast and vinegar), removing the fat and discarding it with the vinegar. The recipe said 10-12 hours on low. I had a 5 lb roast (including bone) and cooked it for 8 hours on high and it was perfect. I added the barbecue sauce and continued as the recipe called for. This is so easy and just wonderful!
This was amazing. I cooked it for 8 hours on low and it was perfect. It fell apart beautifully. I did use 1/2 cup of apple cider as a partial substitute for the cider vinegar and used only 1/4 cup of the cider vinegar. I seasoned lightly with chili powder and smoky black pepper which gave it a slight hint of smoky heat. Overall great success.
The easiest and tastiest recipe ever! I used a couple of pork tenderloins as that is what I had on hand. I also did add garlic powder and onion powder in addition to the salt/pepper and did a good rub, then seared all sides before adding the cider vinegar. Added the BBQsauce at the end after shredding - the pork was falling apart at the touch of a fork. Amazing dish and extremely simple!
Kudos to the original contributor and all others who have provided their perspectives regarding this outstanding recipe! I used all ingredients listed (apple cider vinegar instead) and tossed in large chunks of bell pepper for additional flavor during my 8.5 hour "go-enjoy-your-day-and-let-the-crock-pot-do-the-work" period. This was by far one of the easiest recipes I've ever made. The "que" was so juicy and tender. After chopping it up, I added Cattlemen's Carolina Tangy Gold sauce. Exquisite! Bon Appetit!
Ive made it twice. The second time, I put a couple of chicken breasts in with the pork. They cook faster than the pork, so keep an eye on them. This recipe is so very, very good. I made pulled pork bunwiches with chopped white onion and sauerkraut.
Easy to make with minimal prep and just a few ingredients. Our first attempt came out quite good. I can see where it would get a little better each time you make it. Adjustments to the salt and pepper each time might fine tune it exactly the way you like. Also, it is heavily dependent on which barbecue sauce you choose as that is the dominant flavor. We used Stubb's Original and 1 cup was barely enough because it is a thicker sauce. I probably should have added a little water when adding the barbecue sauce in the final step, but I thought the moisture from the slow cooker might be enough. It was still excellent. Definitely will make this again. We made this a second time and cut back a bit on the vinegar and enjoyed it even more than the first time.
I did add garlic and onion powder like another person suggested to the salt and pepper on the roast. My family thought it was great and really enjoyed it. They said it was just the right "mix" to give the pork a great flavor.
Pork was ready in 8 hours. I used Newman's Own Hickory BBQ Sauce and served on Martins Potato Rolls. Only put about half in the sauce, because I thought it tasted great without, also The family liked it with or without the sauce. Made potato salad to go with it. Was good on rice, too.
I love this simple yet delicious BBQ Pork recipe....
I just thought I'd share what I added that I liked...
Started w/ 8 lb Roast 2 - cups Vinegar - (1 cup was Apple Cider V - 1 cup Regular White Vinegar)
I.5 Large White Onion (sure any kind would do, just had the whites on hand) Chopped Medium / fine - layered about 1/2 on bottom of slow cooker before adding roast, then added the rest on top of roast just before starting heat. Seasoned entire Roast with S/P and Garlic & Onion Powder - Generously...
Really good; like some others , I served it without BBQ sauce so people could pick their own flavor. I added my own favorite sauce to the leftovers and split them into lunch size portions for the freezer.
This was the absolute best bbq I have ever made! And the most easy! I used sweet baby Ray's sauce because it is one of our favorites and used just enough to moisten the meat. We don't like a dripping wet bbq. Anyone who has not tried this recipe needs to!
This recipe was very good. I had a four and a half pound boneless butt and it was done in about six hours. instead of just salt and pepper I did a dry rub. I ts. up to a person's individual preference. The meat was tender and delicious. I would definitely make again.
This is such a simple recipe and our guests really enjoyed it! I used about a 5# pork loin so increased the vinegar a bit, & added 2-1/2 cups BBQ sauce at the end for moisture as well as flavor. Served on hamburger buns.
I've been trying to make a good pulled pork for a long time. The vinegar broke it down nicely and I also added a few drops of liquid smoke. I let everyone put their own sauce on, too. Sometimes I like the meat just as it is without sauce.
I've made both a full batch and a reduced batch using 2 lbs of meat. The only change I made was to use a full 1.5 cups of cider vinegar for the reduced batch as the recommended amount did not cover the bottom of my slow cooker. Easy to make and easier to eat. Great for making sliders.
I have made this recipe several times now and my family loves it. It's incredibly easy and always turns out delicious. My wife makes coleslaw to accompany our barbeque sandwiches. Later, I freeze the leftovers in small freezer bags with just enough barbeque to make two sandwiches in each.
First time for me and used 7.5 pound Boston Butt Roast so had to use more of the vinegar. Also started it round 10:30 pm and let it cook on low until maybe 12:30. Then pulled apart (so moist it just about fell apart), poured a good amount of Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue sauce and left another 45 minutes. It was/is AMAZING! We’re eating leftovers of this all weekend long instead of going out in rain and traffic!! I will absolutely make this again!! So very easy!
I use pork shoulder picnic, as it's leaner. Just put the picnic in the cooker, pour about "that much" liquid smoke over it. Probably about a quarter cup for a 5 lb roast. Cook on low, 8-10 hours. Check with meat thermometer. Shred with two forks. Often use a combo of chicken breasts and thighs. Hubby amazed every time how delicious these are!
