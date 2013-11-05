Chef John's Creamy Corn Custard

Rating: 5 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Corn custard is a wonderful side dish for all kinds of meats. Since it is so soft and light, texturally, it makes a great foil for things like barbecue pork, grilled steaks, and fried fish.

By Chef John

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Butter six 6-ounce glass or ceramic ramekins. Set ramekins into a 2-inch deep baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Place corn into a large saucepan and stir in cream, salt, and cayenne pepper. Bring to a simmer and remove from heat; stir in milk.

  • Transfer corn mixture to a blender and pulse several times to get the mixture moving. Blend on high speed until smooth and creamy.

  • Whisk egg yolks with eggs until smooth in a mixing bowl. Slowly whisk about 1/4 cup hot corn mixture into eggs until the corn mixture is incorporated. Repeat several times more until all the corn mixture is combined with eggs.

  • Divide corn mixture equally into the 6 ramekins. Pour hot tap water into the baking dish to come about halfway up the sides of the ramekins.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until custards are just set, 30 to 35 minutes. Let custards cool for about 10 minutes before serving in ramekins or unmolding onto serving plates. To unmold, insert a knife between the custard and the ramekin, go around the edge with knife to loosen, and turn over onto a plate to unmold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 14.4g; fat 28.6g; cholesterol 252.7mg; sodium 558mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (15)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

daisys'person
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2014
tried this for dinner today well made it much easier by not tempering the milk and eggs by not heating them just whipped them together cold and baked it an extra 15 min. Turned out perfect rich and creamy. Read More
Helpful
(22)
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
daisys'person
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2014
tried this for dinner today well made it much easier by not tempering the milk and eggs by not heating them just whipped them together cold and baked it an extra 15 min. Turned out perfect rich and creamy. Read More
Helpful
(22)
K. DeLong
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2014
Smelled and tasted like corn bread with texture like a souffle. Some of my family members are "foodies" & even they loved it. I will definitely make this again! PS: liked the commentary on your videos - quite humorous at times. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Kristin LëFan
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2014
Chef John, excellent! These were (as usual) fantastic. I wanted to double, or triple the recipe for Christmas dinner, can this be made in a casserole dish with the same outcome? Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Advertisement
Christopher Debrisay
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2015
Excellent! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Julie Travelots
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2014
This is amazing! And so easy to make. I let my blender mixture cool before blending. Turned out great! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sarah
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2015
Delicious! Although had issues with understanding when it was done. So i had some "operator error" but after that I was good to go. Read More
Advertisement
londonlinn
Rating: 5 stars
07/11/2018
Wow just wow. Love it! Read More
KeithC
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2019
This turned out great! I made it for my wife for valentine's day and it was way better than getting her flowers. It turned out fluffy and had a really good slightly sweet flavor. Read More
mroether
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2020
So rich and creamy but still light and decadent!! Delicious! Another home run! Thanks Chef John! Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022