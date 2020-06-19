This apple pie moonshine tastes like apple pie in a jar, but it does pack quite a kick if you're not careful. The longer it sits in the fridge, the better it gets. Place a cinnamon stick in each jar if you like a lot of cinnamon. Makes a great gift.
These didn't taste like an apple pie moonshine like it should be. Although, it is smooth tasting but could use more everclear and a hint of something else. I would lessen the vodka since it stuck out a lot, other than that, it's a lovely treat for the holidays especially for those who like to give out homemade gifts in mason jars :) . I should mention that the state of california does not sell 190 proof only 151.
These didn't taste like an apple pie moonshine like it should be. Although, it is smooth tasting but could use more everclear and a hint of something else. I would lessen the vodka since it stuck out a lot, other than that, it's a lovely treat for the holidays especially for those who like to give out homemade gifts in mason jars :) . I should mention that the state of california does not sell 190 proof only 151.
Everyone has their own variation of this and I used the following for easy sipping, not strong alcohol taste , and relaxing after 1/2 jar: 1 1/2 Gallon Apple Cider 1/2 Gallon Apple Juice 3 Cups Brown Sugar 1 Cup White Sugar 6 Cinnamon Sticks Boil 10 mins and Cool then add 1 750ml Everclear 190 Grain alcohol 1 Cup Cpt Morgan Spiced Rum Pour into Mason Jars and 1 cinnamon stick per jar. Refrigerate and enjoy
I made this and used spiced rum and apple vodka in one batch and spiced rum and caramel vodka in another batch. It was such a hit for Christmas that I have already had two people requesting more. Tonight we are making it and I think I am going to cut the sugar in half and see if it is a little less sweet. It's a pretty easy and fun gift to give!
I really like this. I made this yesterday. I used 2 different vodkas a 80 proof and the vanilla vodka. I do think it is way too much sugar for this. It is very sweet. I will cut the sugar in half next time and see how it is. I am over all happy with this. It really does taste like Apple pie with vanilla ice cream. I will be giving my family some of this...=) I notice if you leave the cinnamon stick in it gets a very strong cinnamon flavor. If you don't like a strong cinnamon flavor don't leave the cinnamon stick in the jars.
So I use a gallon of cider and a 1/2 gallon of apple juice. For those commenting on cutting the sugar, once you store it for a bit the sugar helps if ferment and it gets more delicious. I made the mistake of making it one day before a party. People liked it, but it was so much better after a couple of weeks.
I made this with I bottle of absolute vanilla vodka plus a bottle of captain Morgan’s 100 proof rum I left cinnamon in jars plus granny apples in jars. Plus WV moonshine. I also kept some for 4 years unrefrigated. All in mason jars. It is to die for.
Made with a few modifications: - Used 3 cups of brown sugar and one cup of white - Added 2 tsps of vanilla - Added spiced rum Was a hit!!!! Had to make a second batch. Hid a bottle so I could let it sit to see how it tastes after sitting for a few weeks.
I made it, very very sweet and could taste the vodka so I'll cut the sugar quite a bit next time. But I couldn't figure out where to use the apple pie spice it mentioned in the ingredients list but not in the cooking directions -_-
So Cider was on sale, and I've wanted to make this stuff for while. Changed the quantity to 50 servings, refuse to use apple juice. So ALL Cider, and no vodka, just grain alcohol. I am going to add Vanilla. I made 1 batch with (4) cloves, this batch has none, but doubled cinnamon sticks both batches. I have made other cordial type things and the longer you let it sit in the fridge the better it gets. The alcohol will blend if you give it time, so its not as present. I simmer for 2 hours, and put pot in sink of ice water. chills in 1/4 of the time.
I liked this quite a bit, I did use dark brown sugar instead of white, and added two cups of vanilla vodka, two cups 90 proof spiced rum, and everclear. Too sweet for more than a little at a time but it is exactly what you think it would be.
I have made this recipe many times and it has always turned out great! I am not a big fan of cinnamon or added sugar and have always stuck with the below even simpler recipe. 1 gallon juice 1 gallon cider 1 liter Everclear This time I tried a different websites recipe which called for 1 gallon of Indian Summer brand juice and 1 gallon Indian Summer brand cider and 1.75 liters of Everclear. I only put in maybe 1.25 liters of the everclear cause I didnt want it to taste overly powerful of grain alcohol and it still is nearly undrinkable. I have added 4 cups of brown sugar to each gallon jug and it still tastes terrible, I think ill probably just dump it all down the drain at this point! The takeaway of this lesson is never use Indian Summer brand juice as it doesn't cut the grain alcohol worth a .
This recipe was extremely delicious. I made this drink in a 5 gallon stock pot on the stove. I added 1 gallon of cider and apple juice, and roughly 16 cinnamon sticks that I bought from the local dollar tree. I thought the 4 cups of sugar was too much, but after tasting the finished product, it was solid. As for the alcohol I filled my stockpot with 750 ml of Everclear, and a 5th of absolute. I filled twelve 20 oz mason jars and stored them for one month before consuming with one cinnamon stick in each. These jars packed a punch. Would definitely make again 10/10.
I love the base, but I use more everclear,vodka, and I add spiced rum and fireball it turns out incredible but be careful with it
Danielle
Rating: 3 stars
12/10/2019
1) The alcohol content of this is roughly 10%, putting it at slightly less alcoholic than wine. It's got some kick to it, but it is a cocktail in itself vs being a flavored liquor. 2) No, it does not become more alcoholic in time. There is nothing in this (ie yeast) that would ferment the sugar. 3) The other reviews are right; this is horrifically sweet as-is. I actually thought it was best fresh. At one week it was disgustingly sweet, two weeks was slightly less terrible, but still worse than the day I made it. 4) All that said, it's a nice blend of flavors and I'll be trying a modified version of this (with much less sugar, maybe more alcohol) soon.
I only give 4 stars because my finished product turned gelatinous after sitting in the fridge a week! Has anyone had this happen before and know why this happened? Other than it turning to gelatin, I tasted it before putting it in the fridge and it was fantastic! I'd love to be able to drink it though!
I do 2 cups of white sugar and 2 cups of brown sugar. (Lil extra brown) have made this several times and it is always a hit. I mix mine 50/50 in the pint jars with some good ole made in the mountains “White Lightning”!! oooooiiieee!!! The sugar will freeze... except for my “special jars” that are a little hot
We made at Thanksgiving and just got done making for Christmas. Big hit and super easy! We are trying caramel vodka this round! I say keep tweaking with different kinds of alcohol to your preferred taste!
I made some changes...I used 2 gallons of cider instead of apple juice. (Cider just tastes better anyway.) I omitted the white sugar, added a half tsp of cinnamon and 1/2 tsp of nutmeg. I cut a vanilla bean in half and let the two halves simmer in the pot and I used 2 cups of spiced rum in place of the vodka... PERFECTION!!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.