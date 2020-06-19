Apple Pie Moonshine

66 Ratings
  • 5 43
  • 4 15
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This apple pie moonshine tastes like apple pie in a jar, but it does pack quite a kick if you're not careful. The longer it sits in the fridge, the better it gets. Place a cinnamon stick in each jar if you like a lot of cinnamon. Makes a great gift.

By STASH

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
100
Yield:
2 1/2 gallons
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

100
Original recipe yields 100 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine apple juice, apple cider, white sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon sticks, and apple pie spice in a large pot; bring to almost a boil. Cover the pot with a lid, reduce heat, and simmer for about 1 hour. Remove from heat and cool completely.

    Advertisement

  • Stir grain alcohol and vodka into apple syrup; remove cinnamon sticks.

  • Pour apple pie moonshine into clean glass jars or bottles. Store in the refrigerator.

Cook's Note:

I like to use leftover apple juice and cider jugs to store the finished product. Wine and liquor bottles work well, too.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
104 calories; carbohydrates 16.8g; sodium 6.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/27/2022