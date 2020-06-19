Apple Pie Moonshine

1) The alcohol content of this is roughly 10%, putting it at slightly less alcoholic than wine. It's got some kick to it, but it is a cocktail in itself vs being a flavored liquor. 2) No, it does not become more alcoholic in time. There is nothing in this (ie yeast) that would ferment the sugar. 3) The other reviews are right; this is horrifically sweet as-is. I actually thought it was best fresh. At one week it was disgustingly sweet, two weeks was slightly less terrible, but still worse than the day I made it. 4) All that said, it's a nice blend of flavors and I'll be trying a modified version of this (with much less sugar, maybe more alcohol) soon.