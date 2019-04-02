Leftover Turkey Soup (Slow Cooker)

For some reason when I reduced the servings to 5 it doubled the penne pasta!!!!!!! Unfortunately, although I knew it seemed too much I put it in. However the taste was fantastic, like a turkey pot pie. I will make again with the right amount of pasta.
This is my go-to basic soup recipe for using leftover turkey or chicken and whatever vegetables I have on hand. I always add a few whole peppercorns to my soups, too. Corn and peas and cut up green beans work well, along with the carrots or in place of them. Sometimes I use pasta, or else rice or potatoes, depending on what I have on hand. This recipe is very versatile and you can get creative by adding garlic seasoning and a bit of red pepper flakes for a little kick. A chicken buillon cube can be added too. I make quite a few batches of soup during the cold months, and none of them ever turn out the same, but all have been excellent!
I thought that this recipe was pretty versatile. I followed the recipe pretty closely but improvised on some ingredients (like the Basil and pasta noodles) and it came out very good. Very hearty, delicious, and pretty easy to make. I will certainly make this again when I have left-over Turkey (or Chicken).
Overall, this soup was pretty tasty. I would not cook the noodles with the broth in the crockpot next time though- they soaked up a lot of the broth and became mushy. I would definitely cook them separately next time. Also, I added poultry seasoning to the chopped chicken and when finished, added Locatelli parmesan to the top of each serving, which seemed to be just the extra flavor that was needed (a little bland otherwise). It was really good- even my picky teenager had 2 bowls! Will be making again.
I'm presently making this, and it smells delicious. I can't wait to try it. The only changes I made are, I used 2 different Turkey loins. 1 was a cracked pepper loin, and 1 was a rotisserie loin. I figured these would add more flavor. I also used vegetable liquid stock, and the chicken stock from Hormel. I can't wait to try this. Also, I'm using garden vegetable noodles.
Great recipe, except ...... Cook the noodles separately and ladle soup over them for individual servings. As a previous reviewer commented, the pasta/ noodles will be gummy mush if left in the pot for more than 15 minutes. Also, I recommend placing the (previously cooked) meat chunks in the slow cooker about 1/2 hour prior to serving - they'll stay intact and not shred as much but still have time to get hot.
This was a big hit! Following other reviews, I spiced it up a bit more, added Cajun seasoning. I will make it again but with less pasta, it made it more like a stew than soup when it soaked up all the moisture. I had to add additional broth during cooking.
