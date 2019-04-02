Leftover Turkey Soup (Slow Cooker)

A hearty turkey noodle soup made from leftovers. If you are short on turkey meat, add more veggies!

Recipe by Nicole

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine chicken broth, turkey carcass, onion quarters, carrot halves, celery halves, and bay leaves in a slow cooker.

  • Cook on High for 4 hours. Carefully strain broth, discard solids, and transfer broth to a bowl. Rinse slow cooker.

  • Pour broth back into slow cooker; add chopped carrots, chopped celery, and chopped onion.

  • Cook on Low for 3 hours. Add penne pasta to slow cooker; cook for 2 1/2 more hours.

  • Mix turkey meat and cream of mushroom soup into soup and cook for 30 more minutes.

Cook's Note:

This recipe can be adapted to the stove top for a shorter cook time (saute veggies before adding them to the broth).

Although I prefer the onion and celery minced, the carrots and turkey meat should be cut into larger bite-sized pieces.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the carcass and vegetables in the broth. The actual amount of these ingredients consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1877 calories; protein 92.5g; carbohydrates 54.5g; fat 140.8g; cholesterol 426.3mg; sodium 1541.5mg. Full Nutrition
