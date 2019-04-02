Slow Cooker Eye of Round Roast With Vegetables

I created this recipe for fall apart eye of round roast because I could not find one for this cut of meat in the slow cooker. So I decided to experiment. It turned out great and the family loved it.

By BramptonMommyof2

Recipe Summary

cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 15 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix paprika, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl; rub evenly over roast.

  • Arrange potatoes, carrots, celery, and onions in the bottom of a slow cooker. Place roast atop vegetables.

  • Whisk beef broth, Marsala wine, and gravy mix together in a bowl; pour over roast and vegetables.

  • Cook on Low until meat is fully cooked and vegetables are tender, about 8 hours or on High for 5 hours.

  • Strain sauce into a bowl and whisk with flour until thickened. Serve on the side of roast and vegetables.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
415 calories; protein 50.4g; carbohydrates 31.9g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 87.7mg; sodium 599.1mg. Full Nutrition
