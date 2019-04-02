Slow Cooker Eye of Round Roast With Vegetables
I created this recipe for fall apart eye of round roast because I could not find one for this cut of meat in the slow cooker. So I decided to experiment. It turned out great and the family loved it.
We loved this. Meat was so flavorful and tender. We made it exactly as written with the exception of adding some whole baby bella mushrooms and a little more garlic (extra garlic is a given in this kitchen).Read More
The taste was pretty good but after only 3 hours on high it was already very well done so the meat was dry. I used a 3 pound roast and it would have been better with maybe 4 hours on low or 2 hours on high.Read More
I never thought of putting an eye round roast in the crock but after trying this recipe, I can't wait to do it again. I used a 2.5lb roast and cooked it on low for only 3 hours. It was well done and juicy! I left out the marsala wine and used red wine vinegar in place just because of what I had on hand. I omitted the potatoes and made noodles instead. Really a good recipe!
I made this tonight and the whole family really liked it. I added mushrooms, though, and that was my husband's favorite part. I will be making this again. Thanks!
For those who said this was tough, it is a must to cook on low for eight to nine hours to achieve maximum tenderness.
Made this last night for New Years Eve for company. It turned out great - highly recommend this recipe for this cut of meat. The meat was very tender. I did need to add more flour to thicken the gravy.
I have done several crockpot/eye round recipes and was looking for something different. The herbal rub was very nice and fragrant. The roast stayed very moist. I took several ladles of juice from the crockpot and whisked in the flour in a saucepan over high heat till thickened. It didn't thicken without the heat. I was very happy with this recipe. Thanks!
Delicious. The family loved this recipe. Although, I cooked in the crock pot on high for 8 to 9 hours. It was 3 lbs. For those of you that say it was tough, I've had the same experience in the past. It wasn't done cooking. Mine was still tough 6 hours in the crock pot on high.
This recipe was great I follow the recipe right to the end but I also added Worchester sauce, cayenne powder and yellow peppers. It wasn't spicy at all. The family loved it
Good flavor. It was a bit tuff. It was very tender after reheating in the slow cooker for dinner again the next day. It might have been that good on the first day if I HAD A FULL EIGHT HOURS ON SLOW.
Very Good! Perfect as is no reason to change a thing! My family enjoyed it..
This recipe is top notch. Definitely one of the best roast recipes I've tried. I added mushrooms and substituted Cabernet Sauvignon. I cooked on high for 5 hours due to time constraints, and the meat was very tender. I also added a little more flour to the gravy for thickness.
Used a small Eye of the round roast I found buried in our freezer on a cold snowy Sunday. Followed directions exactly, only adding a little extra fresh diced garlic. Very tasty - the roast didn't get as tender as I hoped, but I just sliced it thin and served with the grave generously covering both the meat and the veggies. Would definitely make again. Hit the spot.
I've made this exactly as written, worked out great, low 8-9 hours is my preference and of course I've made it with variation. I always brown the meat first quickly, I like a crisper outer shell. I also use various rubs, the longer they sit the better. I also let the meat come to room temp before placing it in the crock because I try to put the rub on the night before. This recipe will work for most beef and pork roasts without fail. My favorite adds, red wine instead of beef broth, horseradish mustard, giardeneria (hot, but mild is good too). and so on...just throw in what you like, it will work...also, put this or even cheaper cuts in a crock with 16 oz beef broth, a jar of giardeneria, a jar of pepperoncini, generously season the meat prior with Italian seasonings, garlic, salt pepper, then, let it cook on low for 24 hours...it will fall apart, you have your italian beef sandwiches...even better with better cuts, but works with bottom round, top round, etc...
I made it exactly as the recipe. The only exception was the roast I used was very thick so i added a little more broth. Five hours on high, removed from cooker, sliced about 1/4 inch thick. I returned the slices to the cooker for an additional fifteen minutes to absorb more of the flavor. The meat was very tender and tasty . Already looking forward to Round two!!
We will definitely make this again! It was easy enough to prepare and just forget for the day. At the end of the day, it was amazing! We may have left it in a bit longer - but I think it just made the meat more tender. The marsala was really a nice touch.
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results...Albert Einstein. This is the 3rd or 4th time I have tried an eye of round roast in a slow cooker with or without vegetables and each time turned out horrible. I have to admit I used this recipe only to see how. long I need to keep it in the slow cooker. The vegetables are stew texture only with no flavour at all. I have to admit I did not use the spices suggested, I used keg steak spice and I have also been known to use Montreal steak spice which both essentially have same ingredients as the ones in this recipe. The roast tasted bland, vegetables unpalatable. It was so unappetizing I didn't even bother with a gravy. The next day, we salvaged it by pan searing the leftover and added butter to the pan, more keg spice. Did make the gravy this time which helped combat the dryness. I also panfried the vegetables a bit to warm it up. Roasts are just not meant to go in a slow cooker. This is too much liquid. If I could, I would rate this recipe zero stars. Never again will I try to slow cook a roast. I only considered this because I wanted it ready when we came home, better that I just roast it for 1-2 hrs as I usually do.
Absolutely LOVED it, but would use more Marsala Wine next time. I substituted mushroom brown gravy (it was all I had). I might also try a dash of balsamic. Outstanding!
Made as directed.. Meat was bland and basically tasteless, sauce was as well. Needs more flavoring to be worth making again. Was OK with hot sauce for me and ketchup for my daughter.
I will say that I was not impressed with how my roast turned out. However, I think that's due to the fact that eye of round doesn't make the best roast since it's so lean and just gets tough. I was expecting a traditional pot roast type texture, so I was very disappointed. That's not a reflection on this recipe, though. I will say that I made the recipe as it is written, and found that I had way too much potato and not nearly enough carrot and celery. However, I favor vegetables, so that might just be personal opinion. The rub on the roast tasted wonderful.
This was really good. Made it two weeks ago & doing it again. I omitted the wine but everything else the same. I think the key to the flavor is the rub. My husband couldn't get enough. Great recipe.
Followed recipe and meat came out like shoe leather. After cooking on low for about 6 hours I checked internal temperature of roast and it was 205 degrees. I'm assuming it overcooked. Although it was basting in the liquid, it came out dry and inedible.
We had company over for this one, and everyone loved it! I even received compliments days later! The only change I made was I added red wine because I didn't have marsala, and I seared the meat after rubbing it with the seasonings. This is definitely on my favorites list!
Wow, very tasty! I used a "smoked" paprika, a lambrusco wine instead of marsala, and a bit of dried celery flakes instead of celery. I did not have beef broth either, so I used water and let the seasoning on the meat and the gravy mix did the rest. I had mine on low from 9:30 am to 4:30pm and it was good to go, even though it was still a bit frozen when I started. We ate some, then broke the meat into smaller chunks and left it on warm til 9pm. The extra simmering really brought the seasoning into the potatoes, and i thought the juices thickened enough with the gravy mix, without any need to add flour. I really enjoyed the flavor, and the meat fell apart pretty easily. This recipe seems super versatile, and I will certainly use it again.
I won't be making this again! I didn't like the flavor or the texture of the meat!!!
I also add a bit of Worcestershire sauce. Towards the end, i.like to take the roast out and cut the roast into cubes, make sure the meat is seasoned and put it back in.
It was really good. Cooked it on high and it was finished cooking in about 4 1/2 hours. Had really good taste, added parmesan cheese at the end which was good.
I liked the ease and flavor of this recipe. I added mushrooms as some suggested since we love them. The roast sliced up nicely but I think it cooked a bit long, as the center seemed a bit lacking in juiciness and flavor. I will definitely make this again, and tweak the cook time. Thanks for sharing!
Very flavorful! The vegetables were my favorite. I added mushrooms and a few bay leaves, and I used a red wine blend instead of Marsala. I think that the meat was a little over cooked at 8 hours on low heat, but my roast was smaller so I probably should have adjusted the cooking time accordingly. Super easy and tasted delicious.
Didn't make any changes I love it it taste really good n my daughters loved it they wanted me to make more
Overall it was good, but not my first choice! My husband loved it, but he's a big meat and potatoes guy!
I didn't add the gravy mix. Used sherry instead of marsalla. Dished out solids and poured liquid into skillet to cook down into gravy by adding 1 tbsp. of cornstarch mixed with a 1/3 cup of water. Great dish!
It was great
Wanted to Sous Vide these pieces but found it would take 30 hours and we only had 10 hours until it was time to serve. This set of instructions got us through to our new years eve meal and the results were great! Everyone was impressed with the flavor and the texture of the meat.
Turned out great! I started with a 4.5 lb roast so I cooked it on high for 3 hrs and 6 hrs on low. Tender and delicious. The only changes I made were to add bay leaves and mushrooms to the gravy and I didn’t have Marsala so I used red wine. Very good and easy!
I focused on just the meat. Loved the seasonings. Only added onion upfront. At the end I warmed up a can of french style green beans and whole potatoes and added to the crockpot. De-lish! I will make it again, went over well!
This beef is amazing. When it's done, I take the roast out of crockpot and let it rest for 20 minutes. I then cut the meat into thin slices and put it back in the crockpot with the aujus for another 1/2 hour. So juicy and tender.
Made this today and it was perfect!
The gravy is what makes this come together in my opinion. I made my gravy a little stronger tasting by adding more beef broth. I’ll definitely make this again.
I added mushrooms, and made a roux that matched the color of the sauce with 1 TBSP of butter, and 2 of flour, added 5 shakes of Worcestershire, and juice of 1/2 of lemon, added the juices and stirred while heating and reducing for about 6 minutes. It was delicious, and rich. The meat was quite tender, I cooked it the full time on slow, so I started too late and served the next day and it was better.
No very good
My wife is really picky. This was one of the best roasts she said she ever ate. Meat was delicious and tender. Potatoes and carrots were infused with the condiments. Only difference, did not use wine. This was just delicious and ate it for two days.
Another great recipe ! Plenty of flavor, meat was perfect. Cooked it on high for 5 hours and it was just how I like it.
Loved this recipe with some minor changes to make it gluten free. Doubled the garlic powder, embedded 5 garlic cloves in sides of the meat, used red wine vinegar instead of wine, added 1 extra cup of water. The liquids still did not quite come over the top of the meat, so I turned the meat over at 6.5 hours. DEFINITELY took 8 full hours. The meat was tender and veggies perfect. No need for flour. The extra garlic and water made a delicious broth. Served it in soup bowls. My husband raved!
I made this using boiler onions and a variety of colored potatoes and kept with the original recipe. Best roast I've eaten in years!!
Dry. I followed the instructions exactly and the vegetables absorbed all the moisture and were delicious but the meat resting on top of the veges was Dry. It was almost like it cooked for 2+ hours too long.
I made this tonight and my husband flipped for it!! Thank you!!
I started with a 2.5 lb eye of round so I had to use different measurements but other than that I made it as written. I really liked the flavor but I used low sodium everything so I did have to add salt. I don't drink so I bought one of the little 4 packs of wine to use. All I could find was Merlot so yeah I guess it's not EXACTLY as written. I couldn't find the Marsala. Even my husband like it and he's not a roast kind of guy. I'll keep this recipe for another time when I cook an eye of round. Yummy and easy!
I used beef broth instead of the wine and gravy mix. After food was done I made brown gravy from the broth. It was very good. I will be making this again for sure. I also poked a few holes in the meat after it had cooked for a while to let the juices go in. nom nom.
I seared the roast before putting it in the crock pot, & added a bay leaf. It cooked the full 8 hours & was so tender that I could shred it with a fork with zero effort. Delicious flavor, too! The juices made the perfect gravy.
Great recipe! Awesome slow cooker beef.
Very good. Excellent flavor. Best night roast recipe so far.
Great flavor! I will definitely make this again.
I slow cook an eye roast for our family dinner after church every Sunday and was looking for some fresh inspiration, so I tried BramptonMommyof2's recipe. DH & FIL raved about it and everyone else ate it stumpy-rumpy, so I will def. make this again. My slow cooker is medium-sized so I prepared our potatoes separately. The only other change I made was to replace the cup of broth with 3/4 of a crushed beef bouillon cube since my beef always creates a lot of extra water. I cooked this on high for 5 hours.
I plan on making this again and just as is, no changes what-so-ever!!!
Loved it!! It is quick and easy to make and it’s very tasty. I will definitely be making it again. Already have purchased everything I need to make it again.
It was delicious, moist, tender, and easy to cut. I did not use the wine, broth, or beef gravy. I added a can of cream of mushroom soup, a packet of Lipton Onion and Mushroom Soup, and one cup of Au Jus Gravy. I had smashed potatoes instead of putting the potatoes in with the roast. The juices strained made an awesome gravy. I cooked it on high for 2 hours and on low for 5 1/2 hours. I would definitely make this again!
Excellent but needs to be cooked long enough. I had a 3.5 lb roast and after 8 hours I couldn't even get my fork into it - but - magically at the 9th hour it was melt-in-your-mouth, fork tender! I will make this again and again! I used small potatoes (red and yellow) and all the veggies cooked in about 3 hours - I removed them from the crock and added them back in while waiting for the gravy to thicken and after I removed the roast. I always thicken my gravy in the crockpot. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly as written but I didn't have any wine. I used College Inn beef broth (small can) which is over a cup and I just left out the wine. It was DELICIOUS!
Will make it again! Delicious and easy.
I did not have any celery seeds, so I thought. Still, it came out so tender you could pull it apart with just a fork
I have always had bad luck with roasts so j decided to try something in the slow cooker. I replaced celery with parsnips, added in a whole diced yellow onion, and used a homemade red wine that I received as a gift. The red winereally brought out the beef flavour. The meat just fell apart. I also used baking potatoes rather than boiling potatoes. I found they held up very well! Will definitely make again!!
I followed the directions but added sliced mushrooms and a tablespoon of Liquid Smoke. Came out delicious
followed as instructed and it came out great. thank you
We really liked this recipe. It was super easy to put together. Next time I'll be adding mushrooms as well. We're using the leftover shredded meat for fajitas tonight! (This recipe served two adults and four children)
I really did not like how the potatoes came out and the other vegetables the meat was just OK I will not make this again
This was very good. The only things I did differently were, I used russet potatoes because that's what I had and a package of dry onion soup mix instead of the gravy mix. I didn't have celery so just went with the carrots, potatoes and onion. I didn't put the vegetables on the bottom because I was worried they might get too brown. The roast was so tender and the gravy it made was outstanding. I will definitely make again.
This was delicious! You could even make it into a stew with the liquid if you want.
The good: The meat was delicious -- very tender and moist. I modified the rub slightly by using fresh garlic instead of garlic powder. The meh: for some reason the liquid tasted bitter-ish, which made the potatoes, carrots, celery, and onions not nearly as yummy as I would have hoped. Maybe it was the Marsala??? Next time I will substitute a burgundy wine and see what the results yield. The meat was too tasty to not make again -- albeit with a slight twist.
I substituted parsnips for the celery and sherry for the marsala. It is absolutely delicious!
I don't like leaving negative reviews but I feel I should warn people about this one. I made it exactly as written. I love marsala wine in chicken and veal dishes, but it didn't work here.
This was a nice change from my usual roast in a crock pot - next time I think I'd double the rub for more flavor and I subbed cooking sherry for the wine, but otherwise was very good! Cooked on low for approx 8 hours. - March 2022
Followed directions to the letter. Meat over cooked, vegetables undercooked. Terrible. What a waste of good meat.
This is a delicious recipe. I made it for my husband who loves any cut of beef. I’m more a filet mignon person when I do eat beef, but the flavor of this recipe is wonderful. Keeper recipe.
Nine hours on low, will get you some tender beef.
Very good !! I used a rump roast instead of eye of round.
i made this for the first time and it turned out amazing. i will for sure make this again it turned out so tender it fell apart .
It was ok. My husband ate two bowls but it felt like it was missing something. I did it on high for 5hrs so maybe that's why everything wasnt tender like I expected. Also I had to add 4 cups of water said the McCormick's packet.
The overall flavor was good, but it was too salty. With the salt in the gravy mix and broth, adding more is probably not necessary.
The meat was fork tender! I cooked it for 10 hours on low in the slow cooker and it was delicious. I did use Montreal Steak Seasoning instead of the spices, as another reviewer had suggested. I sliced it thin and we had leftovers for sandwiches. Yummy!
Thank you for sharing! Came out perfect! Used a slow cooker liner for easy cleanup. After the roast was done, i made the gravy in the microwave with a large glass measuring cup.
