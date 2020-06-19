Gordo's Best of the Best Lasagna

This lasagna recipe is the best! Adapted from several of the better lasagna dishes I've made. I had it tested by a couple who previously owned an Italian restaurant — they were very impressed! This lasagna dish will become a regular in our household. Serve with a mixed salad, Italian bread, and a delightful red wine.

Recipe by Gordo's Grub

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch lasagna
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook and stir sausage, beef, onion, and garlic in a large, deep skillet over medium heat until browned. Stir in pasta sauce, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, 3/4 cup parsley, Italian seasoning, sugar, salt, and pepper; bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, until flavors blend, about 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook lasagna in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain and rinse in cold water.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Stir ricotta, Parmesan, Cheddar, eggs, and remaining 1/4 cup parsley together in a large bowl until smooth.

  • Spread 1 cup tomato sauce in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Cover sauce with a layer of lasagna noodles, then spread some ricotta mixture over top. Spread a layer of tomato sauce over ricotta, then place another layer of noodles. Repeat the layering procedure once more. Spread remaining sauce over the final layer of noodles. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese over top. Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lasagna is hot throughout and bubbling, 30 to 40 minutes. Remove the aluminum foil and continue to bake until cheese is golden, about 10 more minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Tips

I like to use a spicy moose sausage in this recipe, but you can use pork, deer, lamb, or any other spicy sausage.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 23.8g; carbohydrates 45.4g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 97.3mg; sodium 1230.9mg. Full Nutrition
