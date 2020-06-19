Gordo's Best of the Best Lasagna

This lasagna recipe is the best! Adapted from several of the better lasagna dishes I've made. I had it tested by a couple who previously owned an Italian restaurant — they were very impressed! This lasagna dish will become a regular in our household. Serve with a mixed salad, Italian bread, and a delightful red wine.
Outstanding! So easy to build and everyone loved it at Easter as an extra dish on the menu! Whenever I make recipes from this sight I ALWAYS make them as offered, then I can honestly review the recipe. No changes made from this end! This was deee-lish! Thank you! meggy
I prepared Gordo's recipe today with a few small changes. Everyone loved my homemade lasagna, and of course I gave Gordo the credit for his recipe. I added mozzarella cheese after the layer of sauce; but not on the bottom of the casserole dish. The sauce is nice and thick and doesn't liquify which I don't like. I didn't use the canned tomatoes or tomato sauce. I used a bottle of Ragu with roasted garlic. It's a good recipe!
this is so great tasting. all the guest loved the flavor. I myself love sharp tasting cheese and this worked so nice in complementing the flavor of the sauce and ricotta cheese blend. thanks for sharing (Grandma's recipe is replaced with this one)... (sorry grandma).. But such high reviews from all of our guest and even phone calls for the recipe it was nice to tell them they could get it here!!!!!!
I made this with a few changes. I didn't have Italian seasonings so I put in thyme, oregano and sweet basil in its place. I also used one pound of ground beef and about half a pound of Italian sausage. I also used two cups of cottage cheese (since we are on a budget). I used about 4 strips of lasagna for each layer (1 horizontal) and the other three vertical. I also didn't use basil tomato sauce but used regular tomato sauce but only 24 ounces verse 32. I also used Italian tomatoes. But everyone LOVED it and even our roommate who is a chef! He said it's better than most lasagnas he's ever had! :)
I made this right by the recipe except for a bit less Italian seasoning (I don't care for it to be too strong). This was wonderful! My husband said it was the best he's ever had! I used Publix brand tomato basil pasta sauce, and didn't make any part of it lower fat. I like to make recipes as they are the first time, then alter if I want to next time. I think with this I'll just use portion control, as I really don't want to change anything! BTW...I may have made my layers a bit thick as I had many noodles left over and some meat too. I am going to use them and get a bit more of the cheese layer ingredients and make another to freeze.
BEST LASAGNA WE'VE EVER EXPERIENCED. Small side note. Don't take the foil off until 50 mins cooking. Then foil off for 10 mins. Next time I may put capers in my red sauce. Also, Putting three cheeses on the top after taking the foil off and baking for the last 10 mins. MMMMMMM Is all we can keep saying. Made with texas toast gahlic bread. Next time were going to need a bigger pan. Hahaha
This is the very best lasagna I've ever had, my own or anyone else's. It is an amazing, delicious and beautiful dish. I served several guests with the recipe and everyone raved about it. It is the very BEST!
Just made it. Yummy! I think you can adjust cheeses and meats however you like. My grocery store only had ricotta cheese in 2-cup tub so that’s what I used. I used more cheddar and mozzarella, more meats, and only 2 eggs. All because it was just more convenient for me. It’s a very satisfying dish. Best part is I portioned it into 6 blocks and froze all but one. I’m set for six months!
Flavor was okay, I did like all the parsley flavor. I was almost hesitant to put 1 cup total of parsley in this recipe but I did not see any reviews of anyone complaining about the amount of parsley. I really believe there needs to be a nice layer of motz cheese between layers, to which I did not do and that was what was missing. I'm going back to just creating my own version which I think is better than this one. So far, I like the 'best' lasagna recipe the best from this site as it's hardy and tasty.
I don't rate things unless they were either really one way or another and this was a win! Great recipe and got a lot of compliments at dinner. I no longer need to search for new lasagna recipes. I didn't have a full cup of parsley I had about 1/3 but other than that I followed the recipe as it was. I did have some left over sauce and wished I had just used it. I thought if I used it all it was going to be too saucy but it would have been fine so I know for next time.
Very tasty! I substituted all meat with turkey and added extra mozzarella cheese in with ricotta cheese mix...SUPERB!!!!
Alexander Platipodis
Rating: 4 stars
02/25/2019
I did change it a little. I did not use cheddar, little more meat, used provel, and used ready bake noodles(it was what I had). This was my first lasagna so the less then perfect rating is on me probably. The eggs made a huge difference with the ricotta layer. I will make again with regular pasta and use more pork then beef.
