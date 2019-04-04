Di's Stuffed Green Peppers

These stuffed peppers with rice and mozzarella are easy to make and freeze well. For lunch, I just cut up the stuffed peppers and mix in some corn before I reheat.

Recipe by Dianne Miko

Directions

  • Chop reserved green bell pepper tops. Measure out 1/4 cup and set aside.

  • Bring a pot of water to a boil; cook whole green bell peppers in boiling water until slightly tender, about 5 minutes. Drain and lightly season inside of bell peppers with salt. Set aside.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef, onion, reserved 1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper, and garlic in the hot skillet until ground beef is browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Stir canned tomatoes and liquid, rice, water, Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon salt, hot sauce, and black pepper into ground beef mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover the skillet with a lid, and simmer until rice is tender, 15 to 18 minutes.

  • Stir 3/4 of the mozzarella cheese and 3/4 of the tomato sauce into ground beef-rice mixture. Stuff bell peppers with ground beef-rice mixture; top each with remaining mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Arrange stuffed peppers in a baking dish. Cover the dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cooked through and cheese is melted, 30 to 35 minutes.

