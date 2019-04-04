Di's Stuffed Green Peppers

I'm making this tonight ( AGAIN ). I made this recipe before and decided to actually write a review for it this time. This is by far one of the best Stuffed Pepper Recipes I have tried. Although I didn't have all the ingredients to complete this recipe it's still the one I come back to in order to make Stuffed Peppers. So being this is my 2nd time making these I decided it was time to give it the 5 stars it deserves. Considering that when this recipe is made in my home they only last for a day or 2. Can't keep them on the table long enough for leftovers. I didn't change anything from the recipe aside from things I didn't have to make it exactly. But overall still one of the best ones I have tried.