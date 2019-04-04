Di's Stuffed Green Peppers
These stuffed peppers with rice and mozzarella are easy to make and freeze well. For lunch, I just cut up the stuffed peppers and mix in some corn before I reheat.
I made this using Parmesan instead of mozzarella and it was a big hit! I cut it down to four peppers but kept the tomato and tomato sauce quantity the same. It was perfect because it made for a little extra sauciness.The use of Tabasco and Worcestersire give it a really nice, savory flavor too.Read More
I've made stuffed peppers for years and decided to try it this way! Love the sauce and the way of making it.Read More
I made this for Sunday dinner, so good. I added sausage with the beef, which only increased the flavors.
Very good. I used 4 large peppers, omitted the mozzarella and topped with Parmesan. Also used canned crushed, italian style tomatoes seasoned with basil oregano and garlic. Quick and easy.
I did not make any changes to the recipe . It didn't need any! My son requested stuffed peppers for dinner so I searched the recipes and settled on this one because I liked the ingredient list. My family loved it! My 23 year old kept saying "wow mom"! and the 26 year old raved. I think I will try adding the sausage next time just for a little added flavor.
I actually followed the recipe since it had such great reviews. The only step I omitted was to precook the green peppers. I prefer them more crisp. It was amazing and I will definitely make this again!
very easy and full of favor adjusted to 2 servings it was delish!
These stuffed peppers were delicious. I got lots of compliments from my husband. I pretty much followed the recipe as written, except I used garlic powder instead of fresh garlic, and left out the Tabasco sauce. Make these peppers - you won't be sorry!
Family loved it, even the littlest members. Served on a bed of rice. Added twice as much cheese and three times the sauce (mainly to pour over the top). And since I had a 2lb package of hamburger and a large can of pasta sauce and half a brick of cheese left, instead of making a double batch, I decided to cook it and will make lasagne with the left over ingredients for tomorrow night.
I cut the recipe down because there are only 2 of us. I still had left over stuffing so I crumbled up some corn chips in the bottom of a casserole dish and poured in the meat, rice, etc . I then put cheese and tomatoes on the top and baked it like a casserole. It was another very good way to use this mixture. We like spicy food, so I also bumped up the spices. Very good both ways
Hands down, these were the best stuffed peppers I have ever had! I did make a couple substitutions (my fault, read the recipe wrong!!) but they were minor. I used 4 large peppers instead of 6.I used a large can of crushed tomatoes instead of diced ones and forgot the tomato sauce. I just poured more of the crushed tomatoes on top before baking instead of the tomato sauce. I diced up my mozzarella instead of shredding. I also forgot to boil my peppers (again, my fault!) but we like ours a little bit crisp so it worked out fine. My husband raved over these (he had 2!!) and I will definitely make again!! Thank you for the fabulous recipe!!
Made this with lean ground chuck, ground turkey, and two finely chopped , hot Italian sausage. It was probably one of my better stuffed pepper meals!
This is a great recipe. I did, however, make a couple of modifications. I added an extra eight ounce can of tomato sauce. I used about 2/3 of it to line the bottom of my stoneware casserole and the remainder I used for added moisture to the rice/ground beef mixture. I also used reduced fat mozzarella and increased the amount to 12 ounces. Delicious!
Delicious! Followed the recipe without any changes
5 stars! This is a favorite in my household. I also like that it's easy to make. I use five peppers rather than six and often substitute out the ground beef for ground turkey for very similar results. Never tried it with hot sauce; I'm sure it would taste great as an addition, I just don't have any in the house so I do without. I like using a bit extra tomato sauce than calls for and don't mix in any cheese to the ground beef mixture, just put a big glob on top of the pepper after stuffing it. Great recipe; very glad that I chose to try it out!
This is amazing! My husband and I are low carb. I did everything the recipe called for except I replaced the rice with cauliflower and omitted the water. I was not sure how it would turn out. it is wonderful! I will be making this on a regular basis! Thanks for sharing!
This is my go-to recipe for stuffed peppers - really good.
Really good! But my suggestion is to cook the rice first. I used brown rice and it didn’t cook it all the way. Next time I’ll cook it but very good recipe all in all.
This is a favorite. Easy and delicious just as written. The leftovers were even better the next day.
My hubby raved about these stuff peppers which I made exactly as directed. He ate the leftovers the next day and raved again. His mother used to make stuff peppers all the time and I'm sure he thought no one could surpass his mom's peppers. But it would appear I did with this recipe so thank you for posting. It will be my go-to from now on when I want to make stuffed peppers for dinner.
Husband gave this a 5 star. Even our picky eater liked it. I did add beef bullion to the mixture before stuffing the peppers. I would totally make this again.
I used chicken broth Instead of water. Delicious!
OMG!! This is the best recipe and no tweeks were needed!
I don’t like it too tomatoee so I substituted beef broth for the tomato sauce . My family love it.
These turned out very well. I did not pre-cook the peppers because I like them crisper. I set our peppers on some Blue Cheesy Grits (from this site) and it poured the sauce from the pan over the top. It worked well.
I always loved stuffed peppers and now I can make them on my own. This was a great recipe. I used different color peppers (just for presentation) and extra mozzarella and they turned out great!
This is a great recipe, very simple to make for stuffed peppers. The texture was good, for the pepper and for the filling. The second time I made it, because I found the original attempt to be somewhat bland for our tastes, I used the addition of Heinz 57 sauce to half of the filling and chili sauce in the other half. I found both to give more taste as opposed to just straight hot sauce. You can decide, should you try this, which flavor you prefer. The other change I made was to cook the rice through before putting it in the pan. It is very difficult to get the rice to the correct texture by cooking it raw in the frying pan. These are even better left over but I recommend this either way.
This is a pretty good recipe - it's my go-to stuffed peppers recipe. I make a few changes because they're necessary and a few based on preference. I've found that pre-cooking the peppers means the skin is coming off by the time they come out of the oven after being cooked the second time, so I don't pre-cook them at all. I do pre-cook the rice, since it typically cooks for about 45 minutes and this recipe only calls for about 18 minutes. So I pre-cook it separately and then stir into the pan to mix up all the flavors and cook it for less time. Based on preference, I usually use fresh tomatoes instead of canned and omit the tomato sauce. I usually double the Worcestershire as well, and I use Frank's Red Hot sauce. Yum!
Really good, instead of the tabasco sauce, I added pepper flakes.
Oh my gosh, my husband proclaimed these are the BEST green peppers I've ever made in our 35 years of marriage. Thank you!
Excellent! Used only 4 peppers. Only change I made was Texas Pete since I didn't have Tabasco. Have extra stuffing left and can't wait to eat it on a tortilla with eggs!
Made this for dinner this evening and it was a big hit. This is an easy, basic and delicious recipe that I highly recommend.
This is a terrific recipe. Instead of mozzarella cheese I use American Cheese Slices(one on top of each pepper) and about 4-5 torn and melted into ground beef mixture. I like to brown the cheese on top. DJ
I made this for dinner tonight... They were awesome!! The only things I changed was Franks Red Hot and shredded Colby jack cheese!
I've always loved stuffed pepper, and this recipe really raised the bar. A FANTASTIC recipe. I followed the directions to the letter and the end result was a delicious meal. There was a bit of work involved in terms of prep time, but it more than paid off in the end. Many thanks to Diane for posting this wonderful recipe. This one is a true keeper and I will be coming back again and again when stuffed green pepper is on the menu. As a side note, the rice I used was Basmati Rice, an authentic Indian rice. It has a delicious flavor to it and doesn't leave you feeling bloated, as regular long grain rice can do. Bravo, Diane. I am a fan!
The recipe was delicious. I would cook the rice a bit longer however. I also didn't use mozzarella cheese I used jack and the flavor was good. Thanks for the recipe will define Make this one again.
I used turkey burger and didn't use the hot pepper sauce. I also added mushrooms and doubled rice. This was delicious!! My bf loves it! Easy even with the prep work. Will definitely do this again and can't wait to eat leftovers.
The family loved this. Probably one of the best "stuffing" recipes for peppers.
I made a few changes, based on what my family likes. I used 4 peppers, with the same amount of the other ingredients for the filling. I added some Italian seasonings and garlic powder to the filling mix and used more fresh garlic than the recipe called for. I cut the peppers the long way, to they would lay flat on their backs. My husband doesn't like cheese. So, I didn't add cheese to the mix. Instead, I lined the inside of my peppers with the cheese and then added the meat filling and topped them with the rest of the cheese and sauce. The, I sprinkled additional Italian seasoning on top. Minor changes to the execution...but, the finished product was still AMAZING!
As I am trying to leare more things to cook I came across this recipe. I have got to say it was very easy to make, I did add sausage to mine as I saw on one of the other reviews and it was delicous! I will continue to use this recipe in the future!
Awesome! I made it with brown rice instead of white, because my wife is type II diabetic, but otherwise followed the recipe. Very good!
I thought this recipe was excellent. My wife loved it as well. It took me quite a bit longer to prep everything but that is probably because I am slow to cook something new. It was just the two of us so I saved the remainder in the freezer with hopes it will heat up well. Going to try and use it again next week by just preparing the bell peppers and throwing in the defrosted mix from a couple of weeks ago. Someone mentioned it froze well so I am hoping so, it would make for a delicious quick dinner.
I'm making this tonight ( AGAIN ). I made this recipe before and decided to actually write a review for it this time. This is by far one of the best Stuffed Pepper Recipes I have tried. Although I didn't have all the ingredients to complete this recipe it's still the one I come back to in order to make Stuffed Peppers. So being this is my 2nd time making these I decided it was time to give it the 5 stars it deserves. Considering that when this recipe is made in my home they only last for a day or 2. Can't keep them on the table long enough for leftovers. I didn't change anything from the recipe aside from things I didn't have to make it exactly. But overall still one of the best ones I have tried.
Really good recipe, next time I may precook the rice first a bit like my mom used to do, just to make it more tender
My family loved it! The Worcester sauce and hot sauce gave it just the right amount of seasoning to keep it from being boring! A winner in my recipe book.
Made this on a whim to use up what I had in fridge. Has a very good taste. Made 1/2 recipe with can diced tomatoes, no tomato sauce, and red peppers. Seasoned with Tony’s Creole Seasoning and Worcestershire... used Italian and Cheddar cheese. Delish! Thanks for the recipe!!
Excellent! Followed recipe, except used a ground beef/pork (meatloaf) mixture. I generally am not a fan of stuffed peppers, but the family is. However, not only did the family love it, so did I. Would definitely make it again! Thanks for the recipe!
I added a little heat, (hot sauce). Very good dish. My mother in law was Italian and she use to stuff peppers with a seafood stuffing. Anyone have a recipe they can share? Thx M
Very delicious! I added oregano to the meat mixture. The Chalula gave it the right amount of “kick”. Will definitely make again.
Reduced servings to three for two peppers because we like the ingredients. This recipe has always been a success and I enjoy making it.
My family loved these stuffed green peppers! I cut the peppers in half and used cheddar and mozzarella cheeses in mixture and topped with Parmesan. We also like extra sauce that we add individually to suit our tastes. Best recipe ever!!!
I used ground turkey instead because we do not eat beef. Adjusted recipe for four peppers and didn't use hot sauce. Dish was delicious!
Love Stuffed peppers, but use Red peppers instead of green.
I didn't use the hot sauce, it was great, will make it again.
Used Parmesan instead of mozerella, so
Super fabulous recipe! I can't visit with my step-daughter unless I make 'em. :)
I followed the recipe as written except I didn't add the cheese to the ground beef-rice mixture -- just used it as a topping. They were very good but not particularly unusual. I did end up with stuffing left over which I've frozen for a future use.
Stuffed peppers are back on the menu! I always found them bland. I like cooking the rice with the meat, sauce and cheese. It also made a difference salting the inside of the pepper. I put the salt on my fingers and rubbed the inside. Any changes I made were due to what I had on hand, like a fresh mozzarella ball. I'm looking forward to trying variations, like adding sausage.
Very good!
Not enough flavor for us. I added ground cumin, smoked paprika, and a pinch of ground coriander. Much better, we like bold flavors.
My boyfriend requested that I make them more often:) I did cut peppers horizontally in thirds and made it easier to serve. THz Di!
Made it for dinner tonight and it was a hit! Made a few slight changes along the way, mainly due to the fact they I'm not much of a measurer and I usually add just a lil bit more of the same as what a recipe calls for ??.
I used this recipe for my first stuffed peppers experment and like it said it was quick and easy. very good start and able to add corn or other things to the stuffing if you so desire. :)
I used Arborio rice and found I needed more than a 1/2 c of water for the rice to be tender. Other than that it came out DELISH
It doesn't specify if you should cook the rice first. I used 1/2 cup of cooked rice. Not sure what other users did. May have gotten different results.
I have made this several times now and thoroughly enjoyed it every time. I am trying to eat healthier so this time I used ground chicken and brown rice, still tastes great!
Used brown rice and substituted Rotel for the tomatoes and Mexican cheese for the mozzarella. YUM!
Delish! I followed the recipe, except I only had 4 peppers from the garden. So I have some extra stuffing to make a few more. Think I will freeze it and make a few more next week!
Easy & excellent flavors.
Came out of the oven really pretty and was very good. I substituted Parmesan for the mozzarella and it was tasty. Thinking about substitutes
These Stuffed Green Peppers were the best I’ve tried. They were truly very delicious and very easy to make. I would use the recipe without any changes.
I have made this recipe a few times now with a few changes. Instead of using ground beef I opted for a healthier ground turkey. I also precook the rice and just add the cooked rice to the ground turkey mixture. This is a great recipe.
My family and I enjoyed this recipe very much! The only change I made was to cook the rice ahead of time, and then I added it to the tomato and beef mixture. In my experience rice does not cook as well mixed in with other ingredients, and I like it softer. I will definitely make this again!
A definite family favorite. It has the perfect taste made just as recipe is (no adjustments). Repeating tomorrow as per my family’s request. :)
Used fresh-grated Parmesan because I didn't have mozzarella. Also added Italian seasoning to the ground beef mixture while it was cooking. The hot sauce put it over the top! My husband asked me to put this recipe into my usual rotation, so I think I done good!
First time making stuffed green peppers and they where delicious.
Having an excess of peppers in the house, I made this for my husband and myself. We were both happily surprised at a really economical, delicious meal. I didn't make any changes other than additional black pepper just to suit my taste. This will be a recipe that I'll use fairly often in the future.
We loved it but we thought it needed a little kick so next time I will add a little marinara
One of the best easiest and tastiest recipes for stuffed peppers. I've made stuffed peppers like 10 different ways, and this is truly rankes at top. I made step for step. Thanks to cook who shared. This is a keeper.
