Cozy Mulled Wine

It's a holiday staple. I use Jameson Irish Whiskey, my favorite. I think the flavor, and certainly the alcohol, loses its kick the more it's kept warm. I will usually add more at the end. I think one of the kids made it with the brandy once, but I was getting so cranky/flustered with all our 20-somethings in the kitchen that I threw more straight Jameson into my mug. I believe they call that 'self-medicating'. Enjoy!
I made this to give away as gifts for the holidays! I sampled it before I bottled it, and it is the perfect blend! I used two bottles of red plus one bottle of white and doubled the ingredients. Seemed to do the trick just fine. My friend had given me a recipe years ago, but gave me pre-packaged mulling spices. This is the first time I’ve made this mulled recipe from scratch. I used 24 cloves and grating the ginger didn’t seem to work well, so I diced it up in little pieces. I used 6 cinnamon sticks. Heated it in the crock pot for two hours. I used a fine mesh strainer to separate the mulling spices before I bottled it all up. Thanks for sharing this delicious recipe!
I had no idea that wine could be so fragrant and amazing! I didn't use the cloves, or ginger, and felt that it maybe didn't need the 3rd cinnamon stick, but it was worth trying, and I'm glad I did. I also left the peel on the orange, because I think it looks nicer, and it didn't make it bitter or anything.
Loved it! Perfect on a cold winter night. I didn’t have any fresh ginger on hand so I threw in about 1T of crystallized ginger chips. Put slow cooker on high to get it hot quickly. Garnished as pictured. I may make it again tonight!
This was very good and we thoroughly enjoyed it. I followed the recipe exactly using a very nice and smooth Argentinian merlot. The only difference was that I didn't have any brandy, so I used what I had on hand, which was Remy Martin. Not an economical way to go, but it was amazing! I also like the idea of trying it with Jameson's. Anyway, I will make this again. It's wonderful on these very cold nights in front of the fireplace.
