Cozy Mulled Wine

Feel all warm and fuzzy this festive season with this satisfying mulled red wine that's quick and easy to make. Ladle into glass or mug, trying not to get the seasonings in it, and drink up!

By brittmichelle

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine red wine, orange slices, honey, brandy, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and ginger in a slow cooker.

  • Cook on Low until wine is steaming, 20 to 25 minutes.

Cook's Note:

This can also be prepared in a large pot over medium heat on the stove. Cook until wine is steaming, just before boiling.

Two teaspoons of ground ginger or allspice can be substituted for the fresh ginger. Sugar (2/3 cup) can be substituted for honey.

Editor's Note:

Please note the difference in cooking time when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 35.9g; fat 0.1g; sodium 10.3mg. Full Nutrition
