Microwave Pecan Brittle

This pecan brittle recipe is a breeze to make in the microwave. My family begs me to make this recipe all of the time — especially during the holidays!

Recipe by Texaskari22

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10
Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • Combine pecans, sugar, corn syrup, and salt in a 4-cup microwave-safe glass measuring cup.

  • Microwave on high for 3 1/2 minutes; stir and microwave for 3 1/2 minutes more. Stir in butter and microwave for 2 minutes.

  • Stir in baking soda and vanilla extract until foamy; pour onto the prepared baking sheet, then tilt the sheet back and forward to allow it to spread a little. Allow brittle to cool completely before breaking into pieces. Store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 34.3g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 3.1mg; sodium 173.3mg. Full Nutrition
