Microwave Pecan Brittle
This pecan brittle recipe is a breeze to make in the microwave. My family begs me to make this recipe all of the time — especially during the holidays!
So easy! I didn't have a big enough measuring cup so I just used a glass , microwaveable dish. I didn't cook mine the entire 3.5 minutes on the second round because the pecans were trying to scorch. I did the rest exactly as it said and it turned out perfectly! Doesn't make a huge amount so you may want to double the recipe if you want a lot. Sooooo good! This recipe is a keeper for sure!Read More
This recipe has all the right ingredients and was easy to make but if you follow the directions as given your brittle will burn. Perhaps this was meant to be used with a low wattage microwave, My microwave is 1200 watts .Read More
Just wanted everyone to know that I'm the one who posted this recipe. I make this all the time and have made it on several different microwaves that have varied in wattage. I'm sorry that yours have burned and maybe just readjust the last two minutes for 1 minute. I've truly never had a problem with the times. Again I'm sorry. Also, I make mine is glass measuring cups. I have a variety of sizes and use the 4 cup measuring cup to cook it in the microwave.
Ingredients are spot on. Changed the cooking time to reflect larger microwave. I have a 1200 watt 1.2 cu ft Panasonic inverter microwave. Cooked the sugar and syrup 3 minutes on high. Added pecans and cooked another 3 minutes on high. Added butter, vanilla extract, and baking soda and stirred vigorously until well combined. Did not cook any more, poured into prepared baking sheet and let cool. Turned out perfect. Edit: Made again and cut the cooking time after adding the pecans to 2:30 instead of 3:00 minutes. It was good before but had a bit of "toasty" taste. It set up fine and tasted better.
I just made this recipe, and the first batch literally set my smoke alarm off--a burned up mess! [My microwave is a Samsung 1.65kW, which I assume is 1650 watts.] I tried it a second time, and cooked the first time for 3 minutes, the 2nd time [after stirring] for 2 minutes, and the 3 time [after butter] 1 minute, and it turned out great. I LOVE not having to cook brittle on the stove for hours at a time--thanks for the wonderful recipe!
Definitely will make again! Very yummy!! I did adjust the cooking time to work with my microwave. Just watched it carefully until it was a nice gold color. Cooked sugar mixture without nuts 3 minutes then added nuts and cooked 2 minutes. Last added butter and vanilla and cooked for 1 minute then stirred in soda. Easy and delicious. Thanks for the recipe!!
I have used this recipe for years. I have found that you need a microwave that is 900 to 1100 watts. To low and it want set, to high and will burn. You can go on line and find a conversion chart for microwaves.
I am not in love with this but I will make this again I think you should cook this in the oven and put peanuts instead of the pecans but I enjoyed it very much
My family absolutely loved it. I did decrease the last time to only 1 minute. Turned out perfectly.
BEWARE. This is addictive. Wonderful and easy to make.
good but add i cup coconut at the end and wow
Fantastic recipe! My family loves it and keep begging me to make more. Makes a perfect gift. I cut the time on the last part down a bit because the pecans started to get to dark but it came out great! Absolutely love this recipe!
I am guessing my microwave power level was set too high. I have the worse burnt smell in my kitchen right now. I am out of pecans or I would try again tonight. I will try again and lower my power setting on the microwave and use shorter cooking times.. It burnt during the second 3 1/2 cook time. Sounds like a lot of other folks had much better results than me. So I am not blaming the recipe, just my microwave. :-)
Would be good to know wattage of microwave used to make this. I dialed my MW down to 900-1000 and recipe still looked over browned to me with almost a burnt sugar crunch. Still tasted good but wondered if anyone noted the wattage of their microwave to have this come out a bit lighter
I loved the recipe. I will definitely make it again.
Excellent!~!~!~!
Delicious! And it took maybe 10 minutes to make (before cooling time)....I have to admit, I was surprised it actually turned out so well. I sprinkled half with salt before cooling...my daughter loved that 1/2 the best.
I used an 1100 Watt microwave and found that the pecans had a tendency to scorch. Next time will cut the each cooking time to about 3 minutes. A little time can always be added to the second cooking if needed. All and all, a good, easy recipe. Will make again using adjustments.
My microwave must run hotter than the recipe submitter's microwave, because my brittle had a slightly burnt taste. They were still tasty though.
This is an excellent recipe and works just as well with peanuts as it does with pecans. I have been using this recipe for years, it's a special gift for friends at Christmas, along with my Christmas cookies and Fudge. I do have to reduce the cooking time though or the nuts start to scorch. Test your microwave with a shorter time to start.
Definitely do not cook the last two minutes, mine burned as well.
Very simple! I didn't have any problems with the microwave. However, I changed 2 things. I changed the white sugar for light muscovado sugar and used corn syrup mixed with maple syrup. It tasted fantastic!
it came out bubbly and chewy. Im so mad it didn't come out like the picture this is my second try btw. :(
Followed the recipe exactly and burned the first batch. Will try again using less time.
Totally burned down. I should have read the reviews first. So disappointed.
Following the recipe, it burnt the nuts after 6 minutes. The next time I will not add the nuts yet, and cook 2 minutes. I'll then add nuts and 1/2 stick of butter and cook another 2 minutes. Stir and if needed cook another 2 minutes. Add the baking soda and vanilla at the end. I think it will then be very good.
I followed the directions only thing different I added a little more sea salt turn out very good easy and great recipe?
It got burnt and it created a lot of smoke in our kitchen
So you may need to adjust time down on newer microwaves. Made first batch as a test then backed off time on next batch and added 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. Excellent!
I made this pecan brittle today. My family loves it!!! It tastes great. I read previous reviews and only cooked it 3.5 minutes, then 1 minute the second round. I could tell that it was done by the smell. Quick and easy to make. I will use this recipe often. Next time, I will probably make 2 batches!
Made in a 1200 watt microwave and cooked for 3 1/2 minutes, 3 1/2 minutes, and 2 minutes at 70%. Rule of thumb is to reduce either cooking time or power by 10% for each additional 100 watts. I assumed the microwave used by texaskari22 was 900 watts. My brittle came out perfect and took a total of about 10 minutes to make (less cooling time). Thank you for a great recipe!
I made it just like it said and it came out delicious..
Followed directions and doubled it. Came out chewy and could not eat don’t know what I did wrong. For now I’m going to use pecans in my peanut brittle and will try this recipe another time
Easy to make great instructions
