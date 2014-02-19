Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Goat Cheese
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 249.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.7g 10 %
carbohydrates: 36.9g 12 %
dietary fiber: 5.2g 21 %
sugars: 8.8g
fat: 9.7g 15 %
saturated fat: 6.2g 31 %
cholesterol: 26.4mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 24565.7IU 491 %
niacin equivalents: 2.3mg 18 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 23 %
vitamin c: 4.3mg 7 %
folate: 19.8mcg 5 %
calcium: 92.4mg 9 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 47.1mg 17 %
potassium: 615.2mg 17 %
sodium: 177.5mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 13 %
calories from fat: 87.5
