Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Goat Cheese

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a savory dish for smooth and creamy sweet potatoes without all the sugar. Can be refrigerated and reheated at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) as a casserole later.

By HANMERD

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place sweet potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and transfer sweet potatoes to a large bowl.

  • Mash sweet potatoes with half-and-half and butter with a potato masher until butter is melted; add goat cheese, maple syrup, sage, and paprika. Stir potatoes until evenly seasoned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 36.9g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 26.4mg; sodium 177.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Reviews:
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2020
3.25.20 Nice little tang from the goat cheese, just enough sweetness from the maple syrup, and the sage added a touch of savory flavor. Need to remember this one for Holidays! Read More
Helpful
(2)
thrillhouse7
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2015
I forgot the paprika. Oops. I don't think it mattered. These were absolutely delicious. Next time I would consider adding more maple syrup and more goat cheese. Read More
Helpful
(2)
maryann
Rating: 4 stars
06/04/2017
Very nice flavour I left out the maple syrup as I prefer a more savoury taste Read More
