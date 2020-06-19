Orange Cranberry Sauce
Cranberry orange sauce with a zing. A perfect complement to the Thanksgiving feast!
This was an easy cranberry sauce to put together and had good flavor. I think you will have to adjust to taste and watch the liquids you put into the cranberries. "Water to Cover" and "Juice of 2 Oranges" can vary greatly depending on the size of the pan you use and the size of your oranges or the amount of juice the orange produces. Mine actually simmered down quickly, so, I had to add a little more equal amounts of water and juice. It was also a little sweet for us, so, I would start with a little less sugar, taste, & adjust accordingly.Read More
My cranberries turned out TOUGH.Read More
I didn't add any water and I added a stick of cinnamon. It was delicious!
I added half a cup brown sugar and some cinnamon to the mix and it turned out out great.
The measurements like "2 oranges" and "water to cover" were a bit annoying, especially after I added too much water. There's also too much sugar. It tasted pretty good, though and I added a bit of cinnamon.
Absolutely yummy! The combination of the sugar and orange juices and zest makes this so flavorful. Reduced quantities to make 6 servings; even with 18 guests, there isn't need for more - our New Mexico family roots love Red and Green Chile "gravy" more than cranberry sauce, LOL!
Been making this for years now. Some thought it was a bit too sweet, but you can change the amount of sugar. I've toned it down to about 1/2 c now and have not had any complaints.
Definitely make this every turkey bird holiday, delicious and easy! I only added a knob of ginger root while it simmered and removed it before it set.
I added clove and nutmeg to give it a little zing
Easy and delicious! I added fresh mandarin orange segments and used orange, mango peach juice for a more tropical flavor. Everyone loved it. Thank you.
As a base recipe, I added cinnamon and nutmeg to it and used brown sugar instead of white. Came out perfect for me. Thanks.
It was super easy to make! I did add a little extra sugar! It came out great!
Yummy
