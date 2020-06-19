Orange Cranberry Sauce

4.6
16 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Cranberry orange sauce with a zing. A perfect complement to the Thanksgiving feast!

Recipe by lmaniloff

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir cranberries, orange zest, sugar, and enough water to cover berries together in a saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil and cook until cranberries begin to burst, 5 to 10 minutes. Reduce heat to low, stir in orange juice, and simmer until flavors blend, about 1 hour. Cool to room temperature and refrigerate until a gel consistency is reached, at least 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 45.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 3mg. Full Nutrition
