Hot Mulled Wine

4.9
13 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This recipe of my grandmother's is always a hit at a get-together, especially on those cold, blustery days. I usually keep it warm in a slow cooker. You can use claret or Burgundy.

Recipe by Jess

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir water and sugar together in a saucepan until sugar dissolves. Add lemon, cloves, and cinnamon stick; bring mixture to a boil and cook until flavors combine, about 10 minutes. Strain and return water mixture to the saucepan; discard lemon, cloves, and cinnamon stick.

  • Stir claret wine into water mixture; heat until hot but not boiling, 5 to 10 minutes. Serve flecked with nutmeg.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 0.1g; sodium 10.4mg. Full Nutrition
