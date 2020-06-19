Hot Mulled Wine
This recipe of my grandmother's is always a hit at a get-together, especially on those cold, blustery days. I usually keep it warm in a slow cooker. You can use claret or Burgundy.
This recipe of my grandmother's is always a hit at a get-together, especially on those cold, blustery days. I usually keep it warm in a slow cooker. You can use claret or Burgundy.
I just made this. I used a bottle of Rare Red which was under 10 dollars. It tastes to me like a sweeter Cabernet with a medium dryness. I don't like too many cloves, so I only used 6. I also used a 4th of a ruby red grapefruit because I was out of lemons. In addition to this, I also added 2 cardamom pods and a star anise both of which had the shells broken open prior to adding to the pot. It turned out great, and my apartment smells incredible. Thank You!Read More
I just made this. I used a bottle of Rare Red which was under 10 dollars. It tastes to me like a sweeter Cabernet with a medium dryness. I don't like too many cloves, so I only used 6. I also used a 4th of a ruby red grapefruit because I was out of lemons. In addition to this, I also added 2 cardamom pods and a star anise both of which had the shells broken open prior to adding to the pot. It turned out great, and my apartment smells incredible. Thank You!
yummy
It was a little heavy on the cloves for me but hubby thought it was good. I personally think it needed more lemon but it was still good and it warmed me up on this cold day.
I did not follow this recipe, but my results were outstanding. First I made a simple syrup of half sugar, half filtered water. I would suggest that if you have a blender or Magic Bullet, you can dissolve the sugar faster in that. Then I brought the simple syrup ( one cup white sugar, one cup water) to a boil, and turned down the heat low. I did not want to invest in expensive whole cloves or whole cinnamon, and I had ground on hand. I put in half a lemon, sliced thin, and one quarter teaspoon each of the cloves and cinnamon. Covered saucepan and simmered ten minutes. Added two cups Carol Rossi Paisano wine; this is inexpensive, mild and has a decent body. I took one taste, and knew I had to make more.
I made it once and was pleased. I plan to make it again and hang little candy canes on the side of each cup. WHOOPIE!!
Followed the recipe, used a cabernet instead of the claret. Delicious!
Love it. Had it for the first time back in London during Christmas time.. had to try making it at home
Delicious!!
I have made this several times. I make the spiced syrup ahead and store it in a mason jar. When guests arrive I warm up a cup of wine with about 1/4 cup of syrup, or adjust to individual taste, and microwave till warm about 30 to 40 seconds. Delicious and so warming after coming in from the cold. Thank you for submitting this recipe.
I've made this recipe many times for winter parties, and it always gets lots of compliments. Easy and delicious!
Instead of a cup and a half of water, I boiled one cup of water, added the sugar, then added a cup of orange juice. I also tossed in about 1/3 of an orange and a few slices of granny smith apple.
I added one star anise and three cardamom, and then kept it warm in a small crock pot. I made it for my holiday book club and everyone loved it!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections