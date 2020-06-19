Curried Butternut Squash Soup

So delicious! This is a rich, savory, and decadent soup with a hint of sweet. This tastes like it was simmered long and low in order to develop such depth, yet it is so simple. There are layers of flavor that will first tease your palate with delicious savory notes that make you go mmmmm as soon as it hits your taste buds. Next, you discover the wonderful sweet undertone of the honey, making it even more interesting. Lastly, you feel the heat of the cayenne as it warms the back of your palate, but not overwhelmingly so. Perfectly balanced and wonderful. This is the kind of soup you will think about and desire long after it has been eaten up. I didn't change a single ingredient and thought it was perfect. This is going in my recipe box! Helpful hint: Use an immersion blender right in the pot to puree the soup. Save yourself the hassle and risk of burning your hands by trying to use a conventional blender. An immersion blender will soon become one of your favorite kitchen gadgets (ranks right up there with my Kitchen Aid stand mixer).