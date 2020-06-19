Curried Butternut Squash Soup

This curried butternut squash soup will keep you warm during a long, cold winter!

Recipe by Marci Stohon

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until softened and browned, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Stir chicken broth, squash, curry powder, salt, cumin, and cayenne pepper into the onion mixture and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer until squash is tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat.

  • Stir half-and-half and honey into the squash mixture.

  • Fill blender halfway with the squash mixture. Cover and hold the lid down with a potholder; pulse a few times before leaving on to blend. Pour into a pot. Repeat with remaining squash mixture.

  • Ladle soup into serving bowls and top with a dollop of sour cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 43.8g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 37.8mg; sodium 1615mg. Full Nutrition
