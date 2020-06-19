Curried Butternut Squash Soup
This curried butternut squash soup will keep you warm during a long, cold winter!
This curried butternut squash soup will keep you warm during a long, cold winter!
Excellent- i followed instructions except i roasted the squash on a baking sheet at 400 degrees for 1 hour to make the skin peel off and then let the cooked squash simmer with the chicken broth mixture for about 10-15 mins. It was smooth, velvety, and with just the right start of sweetness and finish of spice. Definitely will make again.Read More
I made this once and loved the flavors, but I must try something different with the consistency. Since I can't really eat much dairy, due to being lactose intolerant ; I wasn't sure what to use as an alternative. I tried 1/2 cup of greek yogurt. It came out too soupy. May I should have used more yogurt or tried something different. However, I forgot to use my diary free sour cream for a more creamy texture. If it weren't so soupy it would be perfect. The cayenne pepper and curry is the best part about the flavor .Read More
Excellent- i followed instructions except i roasted the squash on a baking sheet at 400 degrees for 1 hour to make the skin peel off and then let the cooked squash simmer with the chicken broth mixture for about 10-15 mins. It was smooth, velvety, and with just the right start of sweetness and finish of spice. Definitely will make again.
So delicious! This is a rich, savory, and decadent soup with a hint of sweet. This tastes like it was simmered long and low in order to develop such depth, yet it is so simple. There are layers of flavor that will first tease your palate with delicious savory notes that make you go mmmmm as soon as it hits your taste buds. Next, you discover the wonderful sweet undertone of the honey, making it even more interesting. Lastly, you feel the heat of the cayenne as it warms the back of your palate, but not overwhelmingly so. Perfectly balanced and wonderful. This is the kind of soup you will think about and desire long after it has been eaten up. I didn't change a single ingredient and thought it was perfect. This is going in my recipe box! Helpful hint: Use an immersion blender right in the pot to puree the soup. Save yourself the hassle and risk of burning your hands by trying to use a conventional blender. An immersion blender will soon become one of your favorite kitchen gadgets (ranks right up there with my Kitchen Aid stand mixer).
We love this soup. I did put a little less garlic in it - instead of half and half, I used Greek yogurt and instead of the honey, I used agave. Also used low-sodium chicken stock and added no salt. Perfect with cornbread!
This was absolutely delicious! I subbed coconut milk for half & half so I could have a dairy-free option. It was wonderful the first night and the leftovers were even better the next day!
This soup is wonderful! I roasted the squash first rather than simmering it in the broth and I used a can of coconut milk in place of the half and half, but otherwise I followed the recipe. I've made it a few times and tried slight variations, it's great with either honey or maple syrup to sweeten it and I actually prefer it with vegetable broth rather than chicken broth. I also reduce the cayenne as a personal preference, I can't handle much heat and a 1/4 tsp was a little spicy for me.
Delicious, flavourful squash soup with the perfect amount of heat! I used 5% cream instead of half and half, put a dallop of yogurt, some parsley and a few of the roasted seeds on top. The soup is a thinner squash soup. Next time I think I will roast the squash first!
Loved this recipe! I didn't have half and half so I substituted coconut milk, unsweetened, and it worked great. This is very good and you can adjust the heat to your liking.
The soup that keeps on giving...Had an extra sweet potato and added it in. It was excellent. With the sweet potato added it was thick but still very good. After a couple of days added the leftover soup to a left over chili we had to make a completely different and also delicious dish.That was also excellent. Again too much left over and used the soup/chili mix as a spaghetti sauce ...wow... the soup that keeps on giving
I made this once and loved the flavors, but I must try something different with the consistency. Since I can't really eat much dairy, due to being lactose intolerant ; I wasn't sure what to use as an alternative. I tried 1/2 cup of greek yogurt. It came out too soupy. May I should have used more yogurt or tried something different. However, I forgot to use my diary free sour cream for a more creamy texture. If it weren't so soupy it would be perfect. The cayenne pepper and curry is the best part about the flavor .
Excellent! We also roasted the squash first and added 1/2 cup coconut milk in place of half and half at the end and it really amped up the flavour of the squash and curry.
Wow! Very easy to make and made people think I'm a better cook than I really am. I served it with grilled Muenster/Wisconsin sharp on rye. Great meal for a brisk 1st day of November.
I thought this was wonderful. My husband and boys enjoyed it too. I will definitely be making this again! Changes: I baked the squash in the oven (whole, uncut squash 400 degrees for 90 minutes) before starting the soup since I didn't want to mess with peeling and cutting a hard squash. I ended up mashing the baked squash with a potato masher as I added it to the soup pot, instead of pureeing it.(I wanted to keep some texture.) Also, I halved the cayenne pepper as one of the boys has a low spice tolerance. We didn't try the sour cream. It was delicious!
This recipe is delicious. Only thing I did different was microwave the squash for 10 minutes to soften it and make it easier to peel. Great recipe.
This was so delicious! I roasted the squash for 90 mins at 400 as that was easier. Just wash and put it on a cookie sheet without chopping it up. Once baked it is easy to peel the skin off or scoop out the innards.
Amazing taste and consistency. I didn't change a thing with ingredients or amounts. The only thing I changed with method was to cook the squash first in the oven (rinsed, whole and at 400 degrees for 90 minutes).
Awesome soup, I used coconut milk instead of half and half
Love it! Used nonfat half and half and sour cream. I roasted the squash and scooped it into the chicken broth. It's a keeper!
I did change things a bit - approximately doubled the amount of squash and baked the whole squash at 400F for 1 hour. Peeled, seeded and then cubed. Added extra cayenne and ginger powder. Also omitted the honey, half and half, and sour cream. Even my husband, who generally hates butternut squash soup, loved it
So good! Added cauliflower with the squash and 2tbsp lime juice. Also used coconut milk instead of 1/2 and 1/2 cream.
Delicious! I had already made the squash and eaten half of it. So halved the recipe and simmered for 10 minutes.
Amazingly good! I did it exactly as the recipe stated. Thank you for sharing!
I peel my butternut squash with a potato peeler, to expedite the process of removing the hard shell (as opposed to the bake it till it peels off method). I followed the recipe, except added 1/2 a can of coconut milk to the last part of the process, per another reviewers suggestion. Very good recipe, thanks!
Very easy. I actually roasted the butternut squash the day before (so I didn't have to deal with peeling) and just added it with the stock until it was warm. As other reviewers, I used nonfat greek yogurt instead of half-and-half (since I never have that on hand). Also, tasted before adding honey and sour cream, it didn't need either. Very good basic, simple recipe.
This soup was absolutely delicious! My whole family loved it. I followed the recipe exactly with one exception...I roasted the squash in the oven the day before. Easier and made it simple to make for a weeknight supper. It was flavorful with just the right amount of heat to balance out the sweet. We will definitely make this again.
It was a like for the family. YEA!
I love cumin so I went a little bit crazy adding some and it was phenomenal
I only put in a 1/4 tsp of cayenne and still had plenty of heat!
Excellent!
This is a heartwarming soup! The flavours all blend well together. Made the same suggestions as others, in that I pre-cooked the squash at 400 for an hour so that the squash scooped away easily. (or to update I really cheat now. I buy frozen diced uncooked butternut squash. Just toss it in! Saves a TON of time) For personal preference, I cut the curry powder down to 1 tsp and the cayenne to 1/8 tsp. I also added a 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg. Topped with sour cream for some extra creaminess, but also enjoyed without.
Delicious! A little too much curry for me, but I definitely will make it again. Thank you.
Yummie! We really enjoy this soup. I've already made it three times. So easy to make. I even had all the ingredients in the house, that never happens. This soup has a great flavor with a slight kick.
This is superb soup! I haven't made butternut squash soup before but this was decadent. My significant other loved it so much, he had seconds. I followed the recipe exactly and will do it again many times. This is a soup I intend to have regularly as long as I can get my hands on butternut squash. The cumin, cayenne pepper and curry powder gave it a very nice kick and paired nicely with the half and half and the honey. By the Way it was no big deal to peel the squash - came right off with ease but I used a larger than average peeler so that helped. Thanks for this wonderful recipe.
I've already made it 2 times this week (double recipe last night)! Even my adventurous grand kids liked it and both suggested that it would be good over rice. I'm having baked ham and company tonight and I will try their suggestion to serve it over jasmine rice. I plan on using the leftover soup and simmer to thicken a little. I'll garnish it with 1 or 2 of the following--cilantro, toasted pumpkin seeds, toasted coconut, sesame seeds or green onions.
I'm in love! I had a craving for butternut squash soup and decided to try this different from traditional squash soup. Delish! Like others, I roasted my squash first since I was baking today anyways. Other than that and using an immersion blender to smooth, I followed the recipe exactly. It turned out amazing. Next time, I might add a touch less cayenne pepper, but that's just to appease the tender palette in my house. My only real complaint is that my intention to freeze the left overs is going unmet. If my hubby had been home too, we'd have finished the whole pot ourselves. I know to make a double batch next time. Thanks Marci Stohon for the recipe!
We had a big squash so doubled all the ingredients. And added a bit more cayenne for an extra kick. Used an immulsion hand blender. Loved this recipe!!
Love this recipe. Easy and delicious. My husband and I like the recipe as written. My one-year-old enjoys it without the cayenne pepper, and a little extra half & half and honey. I took the advice from another comment and roasted the squash for 1 hour at 425 degrees. This worked well!
Full disclosure: I changed this slightly, by roasting the squash first and using almond milk and vegetable broth to make it vegetarian. That said, this is clearly a good recipe and adaptable! I am sure it is just as nice as prepared according to the ingredients in the original.
Absolutely delish. I used whole cream rather than half and half, chopped a banana pepper and included it with the onion and garlic and garnished with a bit of fresh cilantro. I'm glad I made a double batch, as we now have leftovers.
I didn't change a thing and I loved it.
This is sooo good! I had to use evaporated milk because i was out of half and half, but it was still delicious! We will definitely make this again soon. Thanks for sharing!
Excellent
Just don't triple the pepper if you triple the recipe!
Good stuff! Great accompaniment to a meal.
Very good. I made it with a little less cayenne than recommended, but it was still plenty spicy for me.
One of the best soups I have ever made. I added extra paprika and used 'hot' Curry for a little kick.
Delicious! I used kobocha squash and yam in lieu of butternut squah. I had no half-and-half, so I used yoghurt. It curdled immediately and I thought I'd ruined the recipe but after blending it was fine. You could probably cut the dairy out completely if desired.
I added an apple when I put the squash in to simmer. Also, I diced up some leftover turkey before serving and it was super delish!!
Can even add more curry , loved the soup !
My husband and I really enjoy this rich and spicy soup on a cold night. I didn't have heavy cream so I used coconut milk instead. I also substituted the sour cream with Greek yogurt. The soup goes very well with a turkey sandwich: a delicious meal.
Followed the recipe exactly as described - except doubled. Terrifically well received by the whole family at Thanksgiving!!
Amazing recipe. I only added some diced carrot and a little dry chardonnay. So delish! My husband who isn't fond of squash loved the slight heat. I served with sour cream and toasted pumpkin pepitas.
I used this as a base recipe and made some changes due to what I had available. I did not have smoked paprika so I used regular. I just used one large clove of garlic.. not 4 . I used maple syrup instead of honey...and I blended a chunk of cream cheese into in instead of sour cream dollup. I baked my squash instead of boiling it... Turned out fantastic and I plan to make this again and again !
All I can say is DELICIOUS!! We might try putting in some diced chicken and rice, as the soup tastes so much like the sauce for Chicken Tikka Masala. YUM. Also, I substituted evaporated milk for the cream. We didn't miss the extra calories.
Easy, tasty soup to make. Got rave reviews from everyone who tried it.
Even better if you roast the squash first, add a piece of fresh ginger to the simmer, and use coconut milk instead of creams. This recipe is perfect for immersion blenders.
Too spicy for the kids, adults thought it was good but on the hot side. When using Penzey's cayenne pepper, use 1/2 the amount. Used one less cup of broth than called for - don't like really runny soups. Paired with naan was excellent.
so delicious
A nice comfort-food-like soup with a little kick. Great for dinner on a cool fall evening. I’ve made this several times now, with butternut squash, with half butternut half acorn, with Cinderella pumpkin, with buttercup squash... doesn’t matter... it’s always great. I always substitute 2% milk for the half n half and I either leave the salt out or cut it in half. This soup is quite thin, so I use more squash to make it thicker. The recipe is quite spicy as written, so, depending on how much extra squash you use, an increase in the spices may not be needed. And lastly, Shrimp is a wonderful addition to this soup: just add frozen raw shrimp during the last 5 minutes of cooking, fish it out when it’s done (opaque, white), before puréeing the soup, and add it to the serving bowls before ladling the soup in. Yum!
Perfect amount of curry Honey is perfect amount of sweet, not overpowering like many recipes that call for apples. Will be my go to recipe!
Amazing! I Don't even like squash but wow! I replaced the half/half with coconut milk and omitted the sour cream. I served it with LOTS of cilantro, roasted walnuts and a slice of homemade multi-grain bread...delicious!
I omitted a few ingredients (butter, onion, honey) and added WAY more spice (3 T curry powder, 1 T Garam Masala, 1 T Cumin, 1 t Cinnamon), but this is a very good base recipe that you can change up to your liking!
So good! I added crumbled bacon and made an apple cider cream sauce: 1/2 cup apple cider, boiled until reduced by half, then cooled. Add 2/3 cup sour cream.
This has become one off my families favorites. I often substitute in Goat or Cream Cheese and add a little more broth instead of the Half & Half.
This was very hearty and even my 9 year old, picky eater enjoyed it!
Delicious!!
This was amazing as is, with no tweaks at all. I can't wait to make it again! Thanks for the recipe.
amazing recipe. I loved it. the beat squash soup i have tasted.
Great flavor! Went very well with a Cabernet Sauvignon. The prep of the butternut squash was tedious but otherwise this was a super quick recipe.
Oh my goodness! ....literally. In Costa Rica we use everything, so I opted to not purèe the whole soup. My broth has small bits of chicken pulled from the bone when I boil it down. I purèed the onions, garlic & squash. Also I substituted the local ayote squash which is very simular to Butternut. Fresh bread & enjoying this soup SO much during rainy season.
Love the spicy flavor. I need to figure out how to make it a bit creamier. Definitely going to play with this one a little bit.
Amazing! Made it with vegetable broth instead of chicken and cooked in an Instant Pot. We will definitely be having this again!
Delicious! Followed recipe exactly but added a sweet potato from our bumper crop. Thickened it up a bit. Topped with sunflower seeds. Hubby said this recipe’s a keeper!
I added in a can of coconut milk and a wee bit more salt. This is such am amazing flavoured soup
This recipe is delicious!! Sweet and heat. To make it extra gratifying, I substituted whipping cream for the half and half. Love the texture. I cook the halved squash insides down on a cookie sheet with water in the bottom for 40 minutes at 375F before adding it to the pot.
Absolutely delicious! My husband truly enjoyed it.
I've made this soup following this recipe multiple times and every time it's a huge hit!
It's awesome! I would probably use none or a lot less cayenne next time as u wa going for a sweet and savory instead of spicy. I also added a little maple syrup , chopped pecans, and put marshmallows on top and let them melt. It was awesome! I also think it would be good with cranberries on top as well!
I was concerned about the heat some people complained of, so I cut the cayenne in half. There was no need. The actual 1/4 tsp would've made it better, with just enough heat for me. My daughter thought this tasted like tortilla soup. I guess the cumin, cayenne, and curry made it have that similar flavor. I thought it was excellent, and I'll be making it again. We didn't garnish with sour cream; instead we used cilantro leaves, which I thought went perfectly with this soup. Update: I've made it twice more. This time I added a pinch of nutmeg, and I subbed celery salt for half of the salt. Tried the sour cream garnish, which went well. But I still think cilantro makes it awesome!
Fabulous! Friends LOVED it!!
Loved this recipe exactly as written.
Délicieux... and easy to make.
Delicious! I added an apple and some nutmeg. I also roasted the squash like other people had mentioned. So yummy! Even my three year old loved it.
This was amazingly flavorful! I am vegetarian so I used vegetable broth instead. Wonder
I bought a pre-peeled squash, so this recipe was very easy- made exactly according to instructions. But next time I'll use vegetable broth so vegetarians can enjoy too! I also might add a touch of cinnamon.
Amazing recipe! I followed the instructions as is, and it is delicious.
My husband gave this an AAAA++++++ rating. Didn’t have half and half so used whipping cream so buttery and creamy. Definitely a keeper.
I added some black beans after I pureed the soup. It was delicious!
This is delicious!
I always use Maple Syrup for sweetener. Also scoop out those squash seeds... season with curry salt and sugar and use to top the soup for a yummy crunchy texture change.
I roasted the spices with the butternut squash and then added to taste.
This was absolutely delicious! I read the other reviews, so I steamed the squash to save time and used coconut milk instead of 1/2-and/1/2 to eliminate the dairy. I measured the spices exactly as directed. The taste is delicious and different, without crossing the line into "too weird" for my conservative eaters.
So yummy! My husband is not a soup guy, but raved about this!
Made as directed except roasted the squash. This soup is delicious. Will definitely make again.
This was soooo good. We served this with coconut almond naan bread and garlic naan. It was amazing! This would also be a great sauce over chicken and rice, possibly with cilantro and some other veg. Absolutely delicious.
no changes definitely will make it again
Excellent soup, we loved it!
This is my favourite soup. Basically stuck to the recipe but made enough for 10 servings. I added 2 cups of fresh squeezed orange juice and a cup of fresh thick cream. Delicious.
So yummy and simple. I roasted butternut squash with butter and maple syrup for Thanksgiving and it turned out gross. Dry and mealy. It was this leftover squash I used in this recipe. I used coconut oil for the oil and a can of light coconut milk instead of the half and half.
This is very, very good! I made two minor changes: I oven-roasted the squash and doubled the honey. I also doubled the recipe because I could tell it was going to be a winner! I froze some and hope it survives. Yummy!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections