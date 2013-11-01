Cranberry Apple Crisp

The flavor combinations of tart and sweet blended with warm spices makes this dish one to remember. Made with Truvia® Baking Blend, this crisp has 25% fewer calories and 55% less sugar than the full-sugar version.

By Truvia(R)

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Filling:
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

  • Place apples and cranberries in a large bowl; add water, lemon juice, Truvia®Baking Blend, flour, cinnamon and nutmeg; toss to coat the fruit.

  • Spray 9 x 9-inch baking dish with non-stick spray; place fruit mixture in dish.

  • In a separate bowl, combine topping ingredients; stir to form crumbly mixture.

  • Sprinkle crumb mixture on top of fruit.

  • Bake 35 to 40 minutes until apples are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 34.5g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 79.7mg. Full Nutrition
