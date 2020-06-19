Raspberry Syrup for Drinks

This syrup is great for flavoring iced tea, but can also be used in cocktails, soda, and other drinks.

Recipe by CRYSTALSHOE

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring water and sugar to a boil in small saucepan, stirring occasionally, until sugar is dissolved, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and stir in raspberries. Mash mixture using a potato masher or fork. Let mixture steep for at least 1 hour.

  • Drain mixture through a fine mesh strainer, pressing raspberry pulp with a spatula to extract as much liquid as possible. Discard solids and store syrup in a sealed container in the refrigerator.

Cook's Note:

If using frozen berries, add them while the syrup is on the burner. Return syrup and frozen berries to a boil; remove from heat, mash, and let steep as directed in the recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
38 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 9.8g; sodium 0.3mg. Full Nutrition
