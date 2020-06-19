Raspberry Syrup for Drinks

I used this exact recipe provided to make a raspberry vinaigrette. I then added 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar, and pepper to taste. Placed it in a bottle, shook it up, and drizzled it on my salad. It was wonderful!
I made this once and I think I didn't use enough sugar so I made it a second time with a full cup of both water and sugar (similar to how I make my simple syrup). But there's a bitterness that's ruining the flavor, even though it definitely has the sweetness.
I didn't mash but put it in the food processor and blended I dreaded of mashing. It was just easier for me. I did wait for it to steep and cool before doing it. It may be a little thicker but the taste was still good. I used a little more than 1 c of raspberries too. Put it in some fresh lemo aide and it was delicious!
made this sauce for Quick Lemon Chambord Tiramisu (recipe from this site) Reserved some of the syrup, added a little Chambord, thickened a little more, soaked fresh raspberries about 30 min & used as a garnish. Beautiful presentation!
Good recipe. You can also replace the sugar with a substitute such as Splenda for a sugar free option. I doubled this recipe and it made about 2.5 cups. You don't have to be exact with the measurements, but don't stay too far. Make it multiple times and adjust to your personal liking. Share the results!
I made this using frozen raspberries to use in raspberry lemonade sangria. This was so easy and came out wonderfully! I doubled it with no problem. I didn't mash and strain because I don't have a fine strainer, but I used my immersion blender and it is fine. I'd probably boil it longer to thicken it for anything but drinks.
Made it with frozen raspberries , let it sit for the hour. Removed all the seeds and used is as a Christmas cocktail. It was a huge hit. Even the men were coming back for seconds.. Note : I did put it through a blender half way through the hour and put it back in the pot for the remainder time.
