How to Make Cream Cheese

Yum! Used 2% greek yoghurt added minced garlic and chopped chives with the salt. Fantastic on French bread straight out of the oven.
This was fun to make and it really worked! Creamy and yummy. Thanks Chef John!
I make home made yogurt and used this. Excellent!!
Didn’t make it myself. My aunt from Iran used to make this for me about 40 yrs ago when I was in college. It was actually just one of the ways she got rid of extra yogurt as we made our own weekly She would give me a small óleo plastic of it but it was mixed with a variety of herbs (like mint, tarragon and basil) and dried flower petals (rose was especially good) We also made our own cracker bread and I recommend one With poppyseeds and or sesame is especially good with this!
Want to thank you for this recipe works great for me. I only use the first part of this recipe and use pineapples. Its a great recipe love it and so does the family!
while a nice way to use up yogurt this is NOT cream cheese! It's just firm yogurt!
thanks, chef John! my new favorite way to use up old plain yogurt, i use generic brand greek yogurt & every time it comes out great. Tie tightly, and don't be afraid to give the dripping bundle an extra squeeze when you walk by the fridge. I serve mine drizzled with just softened minced garlic in hot butter, & sprinkle with oregano and crushed black pepper
Unwrap the cheesecloth and place cream cheese into a mixing bowl sprinkle with salt and mix until smooth and thoroughly combined. Line a 4 1/2-ounce ramekin or a small bowl with 4 thin layers of clean cheesecloth. Spoon the salted cream cheese into the ramekin avoiding creating air pockets. Smooth top of the cream cheese and place a small circle of plastic on top cut out of a plastic bag. The plastic should just fit inside the ramekin. Fold the cheesecloth over the top and cut off excess cheesecloth. Place another piece of plastic wrap over the ramekin.