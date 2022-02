First off, I have been a professional cook for nearly all of my life, I let others call me a Chef or whatnot because I prefer to stay in the background and observe and learn. I followed the original recipe to a point, I am not comfortable with the fermentation process because I do believe that anything can go wrong with it. Instead of just simmering all of the ingredients, I like to saute the peppers and garlic to release the oils and capsicum into the mix and then the brown sugar. Next up are the liquids and then the simmering process for about 20 minutes. Then everything goes into the blender and the tasting and adjusting begins, being mindful that the sauce will sit in my fridge for a good 3 -4 weeks before I crack it open....A few tweaks that I have made to this original recipe is that I added some Vidalia onions and replaced the Serrano's with Jalapenos and a dollop of honey to smooth out the heat. What I ended with after 2 attempts is an intense sauce...Very flavorful sweet and spicy sauce followed by a tsunami of very satisfying heat..