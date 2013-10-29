How to Make Bolognese Sauce

This recipe is INCREDIBLE. The sauce turned out perfect and had amazing flavor. I will definitely be making this again as my new secret weapon recipe! I did make a few small tweaks though. I left out the cayenne pepper (I don't like spicy things), and the times listed in the recipe weren't that accurate for me. Definitely ignore the "5 minutes" suggestions throughout... you need more time to soften the vegetables and let the various liquids thicken and evaporate. I likened it to making risotto... a lot of babysitting and waiting. I hate when the veggies are crunchy, so I cook the heck out of mine before adding in the meat. It made a big difference. I also didn't need to cook for the 3-6 hours as suggested. Mine looked to be the right consistency after about 2.5 hours (including the initial mixing/browning steps) so I pulled it off the heat and served it at that point. I may consider cooking it longer (and just adding water throughout) next time when I have more time to let the flavor develop, but even with the shorter time, this turned out fantastically.