Vegan Pumpkin Pie Blondies

Excellent pumpkin pie flavor is packed in these little blondies and they always get rave reviews! And they're vegan!

By Kelly S

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
other-time:
0
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen blondies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9-inch square baking pan.

  • Sift flour, white sugar, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, nutmeg, and salt together in a bowl. Stir pumpkin, canola oil, and vanilla extract into flour mixture until a thick batter forms. Pour batter into prepared baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 20 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

I usually use slightly less than 1/4 cup canola oil. Goes great with cream cheese frosting (or the vegan version)! Can be made into muffins with the addition of a 1/4 cup water, although cook time will change.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
61 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 1.7g; sodium 93.8mg. Full Nutrition
