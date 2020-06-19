Vegan Pumpkin Pie Blondies

Very moised I loved it but my husband expected it to taste more like my pumpkin pie. Our guests preferred my other cakes. I will say though that this is wonderful warm with the ice cream if you're not a fan of the normal super sweet blondies but if you are which I'm not but hubby is just make minor adjustments for sweetness. I will try this again using the spices measurements I use for my pumpkin pies and increase the brown sugar by a 1/4 cup and see if he likes that better. Like I said though if I was judging for me alone this would have another star. My Korean friend loved it but the young American military men weren't fans.