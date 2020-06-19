Easy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

A great fall treat! For a different twist, try adding 1 cup fresh cranberries instead of chocolate chips.

Recipe by Yummy Kat

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a loaf pan.

  • Stir flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and nutmeg together in a large bowl.

  • Whisk pumpkin, butter, and eggs together in a separate bowl. Stir in chocolate chips. Fold pumpkin mixture into flour mixture. Pour pumpkin batter into prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean, 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 49.2g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 57.1mg; sodium 335.3mg. Full Nutrition
