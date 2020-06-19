Easy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread
A great fall treat! For a different twist, try adding 1 cup fresh cranberries instead of chocolate chips.
A great fall treat! For a different twist, try adding 1 cup fresh cranberries instead of chocolate chips.
This is a moist, well balanced quick bread with a nice punch of cinnamon. The batter will be thick, so be careful not to overwork it in the bowl. I was able to yield two 8"x3.75" loaves with this recipe, perfect for snacking and gifting. Definitely a keeper.Read More
Unfortunately, worst pumpkin bread I have ever tasted. The pumpkin flavor did not come through at all, and there was way too much cinnamon. Couldn't even finish it.Read More
This is a moist, well balanced quick bread with a nice punch of cinnamon. The batter will be thick, so be careful not to overwork it in the bowl. I was able to yield two 8"x3.75" loaves with this recipe, perfect for snacking and gifting. Definitely a keeper.
I like this recipe a lot. Mine came out moist and just sweet enough. I like that the recipe calls for butter, and not oil. Works great with gluten free flour (whichI used).. . I also used the william sonoma mini loaf pan and tented with foil, half way through cooking. My cooking time was only 25-30 minutes (I have made it twice now). 1 hour is way too long for my oven. Kids love.
This is a good base recipe but I thought I needed to be a little less sweet, a little more pumpkin-y and have a little more spice. I made this as muffins rather than bread. Decrease the sugar to 1/2 + 1/3 c (I actually used 1/2 c Truvia + 1/3 c sugar, and it turned out beautifully). I decreased the chocolate chips to 2/3 c. I used 1 c + 3 tbsp of pumpkin puree, which added moisture as well as pumpkin flavor. I added 1/4 tsp cloves, 1/8 tsp nutmeg, and the juice of a 1" piece of fresh ginger root.
I cant say enough about this recipe! It is sooooo Good! I did make mini muffins out of it! Perfect I wouldnt change a thing! Perfectly moist baked up Beautifully :) I cant stop eating them! I guess today will be a cheat day on my diet lol Lov them!!!
This is a keeper! Threw this together last night because we had company coming. I doubled the recipe and made one loaf and used the rest of the batter in a muffin pan. I used one cup of cranberries and one cup of chocolate chips. I added a few extra spices that we all enjoy and a little vanilla. This was a hit with everyone. I will be keeping this recipe on hand to use again.
Moist, flavor-filled, autumn-perfect quick bread! I followed the directions but added a little more pumpkin and cinnamon. Rather than 1 large loaf, I scooped the batter into two loaf pans. Baking time dropped to about 30 minutes. The top of the bread loaf was just perfect. (You know how it can over-bake while you’re waiting for the inside to bake!) I’ll do this one again!!
So good, and can be made in a snap. My kid keeps asking if I'll make it again
Followed the recipe exactly and it was amazing! Will definitely make this again
DELISH! I added a little more cinnamon just because my family and I love it so much.
I used two 8x4 loaf pans and cooked it about 30 minutes. Very delicious and great for gift giving!! I want to try using the whole can of pumpkin but need to figure it out since the recipe calls for only one cup. Anyone try that yet?
Absolutely the best Pumpkin bread I've tasted. I used mini semi chocolate chips and love small bursts of chocolate while eating it. I give this recipe 5 stars.
I tripled this for my big family and it came out great! I will definitely be making this recipe again.
Didn’t have pumpkin purée but substituted a jar of Trader Joe’s pumpkin butter, used cannabis butter and a dash of pumpkin pie spice. Deliciously out of this world!
Love this recipe!!!!! Super moist and tastes so delicious. Brings Thanksgiving and Christmas right in your kitchen. Going to triple the recipe to make for Thanksgiving this year.
I've made this twice. The 1st time I followed the recipe, the 2nd (pictured) I used raisins instead of chocolate chips.
Turned out wonderful and tasty
Unfortunately, worst pumpkin bread I have ever tasted. The pumpkin flavor did not come through at all, and there was way too much cinnamon. Couldn't even finish it.
Great! Had no trouble at all with this recipe. It baked up nicely, taste is flavorful. Would be great for a Thanksgiving breakfast made into muffins or a Christmas Bundt cake with a drizzle of vanilla glaze. This one is a keeper.
Have made this before and look forward to enjoying now its cooling. Thank you for the ease of this recipe.
Added rolled oats and leftover cranberry sauce from Thanksgiving. It was delicious!
It turned great not too sweet, as much as I love my sweet not crazy over anything being extremely sweet. I definitely recommend this.
Delicious! I shared it with my group from church and they all loved it!
Great recipe. Super easy. I added chopped walnuts and added a little different texture. Kids and adults both loved it.
I made this for a get together and everyone loved it. I couldn’t find pumpkin pie filling or pumpkin purée, so I used mashed sweet potatoes and it was so good. I would like to try it with pumpkin next time.
Delicious! Followed recipe exactly. I baked at 350° for 45 minutes then at 375° for the last 15 minutes...totally done, perfect and moist! I made in 3 small loaf pans. The recipe said to "pour" battter unto pan but mine was so thick that I had to spoon in but they came out Delicious! It was so simple to make, I know what doing for Christmas gifts this year!
So good!! I used the whole can of pumpkin purée instead of just one cup. It’s perfect!!
This bread did not have a real pumpkin flavor, it tasted more like a rich chocolate cake. Still, was quite delicious and super moist.
This was delicious. I used fresh pumpkin as my puree. The only changes I made were to add a teaspoon of vanilla and a little less cinnamon. My husband and I loved it!
I can’t keep this around; as soon as it comes out of the oven, the vultures consume it. I use pumpkin pie spice in lieu of other spices.
Will definitely make again! I didn't have baking soda so I added extra baking powder to substitute and added less salt. I also buttered the top before it was completely done. I didn't have chocolate chips so I did some cherries I had sitting in the cabinet and oh my goodness I'm so glad I didn't have chocolate chips! This was a very simple recipe and it turned out sooooo so good!! It definitely hit the spot for my pumpkin bread craving.
I doubled the recipe and used 1 loaf pan and 2 flatter flower shaped pans (cute and shorter cook time). It turned out really good! My family enjoyed them.
I will make again, it is easy and delicious.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections