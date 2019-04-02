Classic Spicy Meatloaf

I have to admit I resisted the temptation to add “this or that” to this recipe; you know, what I USUALLY put in my meatloaf. But I caught myself. I mean, what’s the point of trying a new recipe if you’re going to end up doing what you usually do anyway? I pretty much stuck to the recipe with only minor deviations, even cooking the vegetables first, which I generally don’t do. I had a meatloaf mix on hand (ground beef/veal/pork) so in order to compensate for the lack of spice I would have had with the pork sausage, I simply added a good deal of Montreal Steak seasoning. This was very good. Simple, basic meatloaf ingredients. Nothing fancy, nothing weird or unusual. I really did think it might be an overload of garlic – you sure could smell it as the meatloaf was baking! But it was fine (thank goodness). The ketchup topping was something I hadn’t had in many, many years. This was what my mom did with meatloaf and it evoked pleasant memories of a time looooong ago. A good, solid, reliable meatloaf recipe. (Note: I always bake my meatloaves for 1-1/2 hours and have never been disappointed)