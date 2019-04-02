Classic Spicy Meatloaf

4.6
68 Ratings
  • 5 52
  • 4 11
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This is my family's favorite meatloaf recipe. Onion may be substituted for green onions (scallions).

Recipe by Angela Smith

Gallery

Credit: naples34102
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Heat butter in a large heavy skillet over medium heat; cook and stir onion, green onions, carrot, celery, and garlic until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Cover skillet with a lid and cook, stirring occasionally, until carrot is tender, about 5 more minutes. Stir 1/3 cup ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper into vegetable mixture; cook until warmed through, about 1 minute.

  • Mix ground beef, sausage, vegetable mixture, bread crumbs, parsley, and eggs in a large bowl; form into a loaf and place in a rectangular baking pan with 2-inch high sides. Cover loaf with remaining 1/3 cup ketchup.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center, about 1 hour. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 32.5g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 32.9g; cholesterol 172.9mg; sodium 1691.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/18/2022