Classic Spicy Meatloaf
This is my family's favorite meatloaf recipe. Onion may be substituted for green onions (scallions).
Best meatloaf ever! I made a few changes but stuck with the same basic recipe. I omitted celery and carrots because of my families tastes and added a little celery salt in place of regular salt to compensate. Rather than breadcrumbs I used oatmeal soaked in about a 1/4 C of milk. I also added a couple of Tbsp of mustard to the meat mixture and brushed with BBQ sauce before cooking. Wonderful! UPDATE: I have made this at least 5 times in the last couple of months, and it's still amazing! I've made it with the world's cheapest pork sausage- still amazing. I've substituted ground chicken (not exactly the most flavorful of meats in something like this)- STILL amazing!! I always use low-sugar ketchup and it doesn't impact the flavor. I've even subbed ground pork rinds for the bread crumbs (a low carb trick...) and guess what? STILL AMAZING!! I doubt I'll ever try another meatloaf recipe again, this one is a winner!!Read More
I wasn't thrilled with this recipe. It was OK, i didn't like the taste of the sausage, it overwhelmed everything. I made it as written.Read More
I have to admit I resisted the temptation to add “this or that” to this recipe; you know, what I USUALLY put in my meatloaf. But I caught myself. I mean, what’s the point of trying a new recipe if you’re going to end up doing what you usually do anyway? I pretty much stuck to the recipe with only minor deviations, even cooking the vegetables first, which I generally don’t do. I had a meatloaf mix on hand (ground beef/veal/pork) so in order to compensate for the lack of spice I would have had with the pork sausage, I simply added a good deal of Montreal Steak seasoning. This was very good. Simple, basic meatloaf ingredients. Nothing fancy, nothing weird or unusual. I really did think it might be an overload of garlic – you sure could smell it as the meatloaf was baking! But it was fine (thank goodness). The ketchup topping was something I hadn’t had in many, many years. This was what my mom did with meatloaf and it evoked pleasant memories of a time looooong ago. A good, solid, reliable meatloaf recipe. (Note: I always bake my meatloaves for 1-1/2 hours and have never been disappointed)
Meatloaf with a kick! Eliminated the carrots and celery. Used Italian flavored bread crumbs and went with the brushed BBQ sauce on top. Will never go back to regular meatloaf again! Made too much mixture the first time around so I set aside the extra, formed it into meatball shape and made BBQ meatballs the next day. Still yummy either way.
I usually follow recipes exactly the first time I try them but I was browsing for meatloaf recipes based on what I had on hand. I didn't have carrots or celery, and I don't think they belong in meatloaf anyhow. I used 2 pounds of pre-packaged meatloaf mix (ground beef, ground pork, and ground veal). I used diced yellow onions instead of green onions, and I was out of garlic (didn't know it till it was too late) so I substituted garlic powder. Then I pulled out my bread crumbs to find that they were Parmesan flavored. Oh boy, I thought this was going to turn out to be a mess but IT WAS AWESOME!! Kudos to Angela on a wonderful basic recipe that can be tweaked and still turn out fantastic.
Have never been a big meatloaf fan and I've tried many meatloaf recipes. This is the best! I didn't change a thing.
Classic Spicy Meatloaf Haiku: "Now THIS is the one, to replace other meatloaves. We loved it that much!" So maybe I have to drop the "spicy" from the title, at least for ours, b/c I used regular ground pork. (OK, but then I dipped mine into ketchup that I'd mixed w/ Sriracha sauce, so that gave it a kick!) Only other subs I had to make were crushed Saltine crackers instead of breadcrumbs and dried parsley instead of fresh, and 1 lb. ground beef to 1/2 lb. pork. Ohhhwowowow served this on Christmas Eve, and we were blown away. I froze the few leftover slices, knowing that the following days would be infused w/ turkey, dressing and holiday trimmings, and when I thawed and re-baked it wrapped in foil, I couldn't believe how delicious it still was. I have a feeling this will replace all meatloaf recipes in my recipe box, and I love that it's got more veggies in it than just onion.
I made this last night and it was amazing. I fined tuned it by adding a cup of onion along with a cup of bell pepper. also added a 1/2 cup of chopped bacon. I then mixed a 1/4 cup of packed brown sugar along with ketchup until it became a runny paste and drizzled on top of the meatloaf. It was awesome and got a big thumbs up from the wife and the rest of the household!
I'm not a big fan of having celery in meatloaf, but it actually didn't turn out too bad.. i did not add CARROTS.. I added mustard instead of ketchup. I baked mine at 400 degrees for an hour and a half.. taste great....!!!
This will be my new "go to" Meatloaf recipe. I used ground pork instead of the sausage, eliminated the green onions, changed plain bread crumbs to flavored. I didn't have any unsalted butter in the house, so I used salted butter and decreased the salt in the recipe. Also, I decreased the onion, garlic & pepper by half, the taste was AMAZING!!
This is absolutely delicious meatloaf.ONLY change i made is I replace the spicy pork with chorizo!!! Fabulous! Best meatloaf ever!!!!!
So good
I've made this with ground beef and ground turkey. Both came out great! Turkey (93/7) yields less fat and a heartier loaf. The sausage gives it extra zest. I used regular ketchup in the mix, but spicy ketchup on top. Also used panko bread crumbs, which I think allows for better texture. When using turkey, bake to internal temperature of 175-180F.
Only change was didn't use green onions as I didn't have any, and only used 93% lean beef , no sausage. It was the meatloaf I was craving: moist, flavorful and satisfying . Whole fam loved it. A keeper!
I used panko bread crumbs, added about half cup of chopped mushrooms, and substituted ketchup with about 3 tbs of tomato paste. Fabulous! Best meatloaf I've ever had, if I say so myself. And leftovers were great. Definitely going to be a regular dinner item.
I found this recipe last night because I had sausage to use before it went bad. The only deviation from the recipe was using mild sausage instead of spicy. My family absolutely loved it, and my 5 year old asked me what smelled so good when I was cooking the vegetables - he was surprised something as yucky as vegetables could smell so good! We will definitely be making this again!
Made this and have to agree: Best meatloaf ever!!! ...and I've made a lot over the years. Did not have celery or carrots (my family struggles with veggies anyway!) so added Old Bay Seasoning, which is mostly celery salt, and eliminated the table salt. Prepped everything else as written. GREAT!!
The only change I made was to use green beans in place of peas. Turned out great!
I loved this recipe. 3 changes to original recipe for no great reason. I made an approx 2 lb loaf - about 1.25 lb ground beef and 1/2 of a 12 oz "tray" of sausage. I forgot the sausage wasn't "spicy" after the loaf was put together, so I added sriracha to the ketchup glaze - maybe a tablespoon or so. Also cooked it for an hour 20 minutes so it would be well timed with the corn bread I made to go with it. It was to temp before that, but going a bit longer didn't seem to affect the moisture level - it was not dry at all. FANTASTIC recipe. Will never try another meatloaf recipe.
I made it... It's quite nice..
First meatloaf and my family loved it! Omitted the carrots and celery(family preferences) other than that followed recipe. My mom even got seconds and she hates meatloaf!
Will definitely make this again, no carrots for me otherwise this recipe is so yummy!
Best ever meatloaf. I didn’t have spicy pork so I used jimmy deans pork added teaspoon of cayenne pepper! OMG I will make this ten times over SO GOOD. Had for dinner with rolls greens and mash potatoes. Today for breakfast eggs and mashed meatloaf. And for lunch meatloaf sandwich with cheese and mustard. YES YES MEATLOAF HEAVEN!
It was a longer cook to 160°.
Took so long it's.. for dinner tomorrow.
Which is ok.
Final opinion and photos tomorrow.
Plastered the flat top...with Texas Pete..
Then...re-applied more ketchup...mid cook as the meat pulled from the pan...
Covered..dropped temp..and foiled...to keep from burning..
I have a picky eater. I did use hot Italian sausage. Skipped the all the veggies except onion (VERY picky eater). Substituted the bread crumbs with Texas Toast seasoned croutons, because my grocery delivery missed it. Didn't need the garlic or parsley because of the croutons. HE LOVED IT!
I didn't have green onion, but did use everything else. I like to sautee diced onions longer than directed to add some caramelization, maybe 15-20 minutes. I used two bread loaf pans with foil on the entire hour in oven. This recipe was easy and it came out really delicious, I will use this recipe again!
My husband loves this meatloaf! I didn’t use carrots & I used Spivey breadcrumbs as well as spicy catsup. Very simple recipe. Thank you!!
Great flavor with all of the veggies! Moist and yummy. I have made it twice with different meats. Both times used 3 lbs of meat since it is hard to get amounts other than by the lb in a regular grocery store. I just added extra veggies etc to compensate.
Best meatloaf I ever had! Very flavorful! I served with mashed potatoes and corn. My boyfriend, who never comments on things I cook, took a bite and said he loved it. Followed the recipe exactly!
This was fantastic. We didn’t have onion so used a shallot instead. I was worried there was too much spicy pork but it turned out great and not too spicy at all. Used 1lb of spicy pork sausage and 3/4 lb of some ground beef, don’t know which percentage. Omitted the fresh herbs because we didn’t have any and were on covid quarantine. Good luck and enjoy!
Good meatloaf. pork sausage is a little overpowering. only thing I left out was garlic and celery
Great meatloaf. We use half the amount of salt, and still tasted great. Basted the top of the meatloaf in barbeque sauce, and broiled for the last 10 minutes to caramelize the top.
I used a dicer and diced 1/3 Green Pepper, 1 Medium Onion; 1 stick of Celery and 1 medium Green Tomato. I seasoned with pepper, Salt, Garlic powder,Sriracha Sauce and Worcestershire sauce..I ground up 1 cup of Ritz Crackers, added 2 Eggs and mixed it well by hand. Over the surface of the top I poured a little maple syrup.and ketchup and smeared in some Sriracha Horseradish sauce and added Parmesan at the last.
This was terrific. Made as written with one exception. I ran out of Worcestershire sauce so subbed with A1 steak sauce. Thanks for posting!
I think next time I'll use sausage that isn't quite as hot. It was great for me but maybe too hot for others.
Very good. Quite Spicy. Changed nothing except the carrots (because my boyfriend would freak out if he found something "unidentifiable" in his meatloaf). Will make again.
Great recipe. My go to meatloaf.
I didn't understand using the link sausage. I think it has too much salt. I'll try it again with some mods.
Delicious. Followed recipe exactly and everyone Ioves it. This is a keeper!
I made this as set out. Neither my husband nor I particularly liked it, but it was edible. The sausage was overwhelming and I didn't care for the texture. My grandson, on the other hand, said it was good; that it tasted like venison(?). I don't know, but I don't like venison either. At any rate, I am always looking for ways to change things up at meal time, and was hoping this would be a new and delicious spin meatloaf. Not horrible, but just not for us.
love this recipe. great way to hide veggies in a meal!
This was terrific. Used 1lb chuck and 1lb ground pork. Substituted chili sauce for the catsup. I bake in a flat sheet pan. Turn up the edges of the foil. Most the the fat runs out to the edge. Also mixed panko and quick oats in as bread substitute. Wonderful flavor, great recipe.
Very good!
Great recipe, husband and a few guests we had loved it. Will be making it again, no changes!
Followed the recipe to the letter. Turned out really good. Yes, I'll make it again.
change the sausage out with turkey and it is amazing
Followed recipe exactly. It was very very good. My husband loved it. We were both impressed . Will make it again .will not need any other recipe for meatloaf. So moist and flavorful ! Highly recommend this recipe.
Best Meatloaf I’ve ever had! I make two batches it’s so good! The sausage is what really makes this!
My go to meatloaf recipe.
I loved this recipe! The only thing that I changed was adding a little mustard to the mixture. Next time I make it, I will probably add green pepper. Great recipe and so easy!
Best Meat Loaf ever!!! I made it exactly as described. The only thing I will change next time is to top with sweet and sour sauce or BBQ rather than Ketchup.
Sorry...I didn't like the sausage. I think I was looking for a more classic meatloaf taste. This wasn't bad, but it wasn't a classic meatloaf taste to me.
The only substitution I made was using sweet Italian turkey sausage to cut down on fat. Followed everything else to the letter. This is now my favorite meatloaf. Oh, and the leftover loaf makes the BEST sandwiches!
This is absolutely delicious. I didn't have spicy sausage, so I used original Jimmy Dean and added some oregano, rosemary, and white pepper. Yum!
