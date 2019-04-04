Turkey Stock

Make a great turkey stock with the carcass and then create wonderful soups. This recipe is the basic stock recipe my great-grandma used and her mother before her. Once you have a basic stock you can add leftovers, use it to cook rice, or make a soup with dumplings — the uses are endless! Hot stock with a few veggies and alphabet pasta is a great after-school warm-up. I have soup made in the fridge so hubby can snack on it instead of junk.

Recipe by Julia Monroe

Directions

  • Combine turkey carcass, onions, carrots, celery, green bell pepper, garlic, chicken bouillon cubes, peppercorns, and bay leaves in a stockpot; pour in enough water to cover. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until flavors blend, about 1 hour. Remove stockpot from heat and let sit for 15 minutes.

  • Strain stock through a cheesecloth and discard solids.

Cook's Notes:

I keep ends of root veggies and tops of bell peppers to use in meat stock when I make soup from leftover Sunday roast. Leaving the skin on the onion will darken stock and add more taste. I use roasted peppers and whole roasted garlic.

