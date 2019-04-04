Butterfinger® Cake

Bake a devil's food cake. Poke holes in it and pour on a can of sweetened condensed milk, a jar of hot fudge, and a jar of caramel. Then top it with Cool Whip® and 2 crushed Butterfinger® bars.

Recipe by RDANIEL511

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Mix cake mix, water, oil, and eggs together in a bowl; pour into prepared baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, 28 to 30 minutes. Immediately poke holes in the cake using a skewer or straw.

  • Pour sweetened condensed milk, hot fudge, and caramel over cake. Allow cake to cool, about 1 hour.

  • Spread whipped topping over cooled cake and sprinkle with crushed peanut butter candy. Refrigerate until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
547 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 75g; fat 25.7g; cholesterol 39.6mg; sodium 413.2mg. Full Nutrition
