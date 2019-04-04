Butterfinger® Cake
Bake a devil's food cake. Poke holes in it and pour on a can of sweetened condensed milk, a jar of hot fudge, and a jar of caramel. Then top it with Cool Whip® and 2 crushed Butterfinger® bars.
Love it! It's very gooey and sweet, but it's great. Would love trying something new with it next time too, like perhaps mixing crunched-up Butterfinger bars in with the battery.
I tried this recipe as written and did not enjoy it as much as I was hoping. With all of the liquid you put into the cake, I found it wet and overwhelmingly sweet. Even my husband, who always likes things sweeter than me, said it could do with less. My suggestion is to cut each of the following in half: the condensed milk, caramel, and fudge sauce. I liked the cool whip and chocolate bar topping as is.
This type of dessert needs a more dense cake. To get that consistency, I followed the directions on the box, add 1 extra egg, 1/4 cup of mayo, and a couple spoons of sour cream. It's amazing. I used 1/2 can condensed milk, 1/2 jar of fudge, and 1/2 jar of caramel. Otherwise it wouold be too wet. Other than that it is a perfect dessert. Love it.
I baked this cake for a church event and it was a big hit! Everyone loved it and wanted me to bake another one. If you haven't tried it Please do.
It was FANTASTIC.Easy to make with kids also.We didm,t use the hot fudge but still good. Next time we will remember to buy the fudge. Looking forward to baking it again.
I really enjoyed this recipe. When I made it I halved the amount of caramel and hot fudge and still had way too much extra!! The cake however was delicious and moist and it kept well, staying moist after refrigeration for five whole days!
Loved this cake. My family enjoyed it so much. I did use Hershey's dark chocolate syrup and Hershey's carmel syrup. It was drizzled all over on top. It was my way of controlling the sweetness level.
VERY GOOD CAKE I GIVE IT 6 STARS AND VERY EASY TO MAKE
I’ve been making this cake for years but I don’t add caramel. Without the caramel it is very wet and sweet. I agree with another reviewer that with the caramel it would be overwhelmingly wet and sweet. This cake is VERY rich. If you don’t like rich desserts, this cake is NOT for you but if you do, you should definitely try it.
My butterfinger loving, husband had a birthday coming up and I'm always interested in various ways to dress up plain cake. I came across this recipe. This is really sweet & really good! I halved the amounts of the chocolate and caramel sauces as others suggested. It still had plenty of gooey sweetness. It was a hit with the husband.
This cake was a big hit. I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of following the cake directions on the box. It was extremely moist, easy and quick to make, and not too sweet. I know, I thought it would be sickening sweet, but it wasn't. What a great recipe!!! Thank you. Oh, I made it for a 13 year old's birthday and he said, "this is better than my mom's."
Holy smokes this is good!
Delicious and prepared as written..Very similar to Better Than Anything cake..Try it, you will not be disappointed!
