Amazing Pineapple Cranberry Sauce

This is a variation on classic, fresh Ocean Spray® cranberry sauce! My grandma has made it for years and people who don't like cranberry sauce request that I make this at our events! It's different and great! This is a nice change of pace. and I've yet to meet anyone who doesn't like it! Tastes best if stored in refrigerator overnight.
Was easy & will definitely make again. I used 2 small cans of crushed pineapple and juice from small can of mandarin oranges. Chopped up the mandarin oranges & added about 1/2 of the can of oranges when adding in the pineapple. By adding mandarin orange juice, didn't need to add water to make a cup of liquid. Was a big hit - people were gobbling it up!!
absolutely wonderful! I typically do not like cranberry sauce, but am a fan when combined with other fresh ingredients. This version is the best by far as I love pineapples! I used organic cane sugar in place of white sugar, and used 2 cans of crushed pineapple, which gave me 2 cups of pineapple juice for the syrup base. I used 3/4 of the remaining crushed pineapple and this dish was spectacular. Will be a favorite for many years to come!
This is a simple and different type of cranberry sauce but we were happy to try it... it's very tasty. The only thing we did slightly different is that we used crushed pineapple and we added about 2 tablespoons of honey. ***We also doubled the recipe to can some for the winter! We got a nice bowl full for Thanksgiving, three jelly jars and 2 pints out of the double recipe.***
Love this recipe I used a bit more than the recipe calls for I am lucky enough to get fresh cranberries from the bogs so the berries are big. Use same amount of sugar and cooked a little longer as I like it a little thicker.
Delicious. I made it with a 16oz can of crush and 6 oz can of round slice pineapple with juice that I cut into pieces, added water to fill the 1 cup with the juice, about a half cup of honey, with 2 dashes of cinnamon and 2 of ginger. It was a hit. Will make it again.
If you love yourself, make this recipe! You deserve to taste this! My 9 year old made it himself, and added half the sugar. It was still not too tart at all. He also used a potato masher to make sure most of the cranberries burst before we let it cool. YUM.
Instead of 1 C sugar, I used 1 tsp stevia and 1/4 C sugar. Great recipe. Pineapple gives a really nice balance to the tartness of the fresh cranberries. I prefer this to cranberry - orange juice recipes.
