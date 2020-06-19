Amazing Pineapple Cranberry Sauce

4.5
26 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 6
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is a variation on classic, fresh Ocean Spray® cranberry sauce! My grandma has made it for years and people who don't like cranberry sauce request that I make this at our events! It's different and great! This is a nice change of pace. and I've yet to meet anyone who doesn't like it! Tastes best if stored in refrigerator overnight.

Recipe by Summer Jeremy Womack

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Drain juice from canned pineapple into a measuring cup. Fill the measuring cup with enough water to equal 1 cup liquid altogether.

    Advertisement

  • Stir pineapple juice mixture and sugar together in a saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Add cranberries and return to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer until cranberries burst, about 10 minutes.

  • Mix pineapple chunks into cranberry mixture. Cool to room temperature before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/27/2022