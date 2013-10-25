Skillet Dinner Rolls

Simple, delicious and baked in a skillet!

By Fleischmann's Yeast

prep:
40 mins
additional:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 rolls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Combine 1 cup flour, undissolved yeast, sugar and salt in a large mixer bowl. Heat water, oil and 2 tablespoons butter until very warm (120 to 130 degrees F). Add to flour mixture. Beat 2 minutes at medium speed of electric mixer, scraping bowl occasionally. Add 1/2 cup flour; beat 2 minutes at high speed. Stir in enough remaining flour to make soft dough. Knead on lightly floured surface until smooth and elastic, about 5 to 7 minutes. Cover; let rest 10 minutes.

  • Divide dough into 12 equal pieces; shape into balls. Place in a greased 10-inch iron skillet. Cover; let rise in warm, draft-free place until doubled in size, about 30 to 45 minutes. Melt remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and brush over rolls.

  • Bake in preheated 375 degrees F oven for 18 to 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from pan; brush with any remaining butter, if desired. Serve warm.

Tips

Note: Skillet Dinner Rolls may also be baked in a 10-inch ovenproof nonstick skillet. Baking time may vary depending on type of skillet. Bake as directed, but check rolls for doneness after 13 minutes in oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 173.7mg. Full Nutrition
