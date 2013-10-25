Sour Cream Rolls

Tender and delicious, these sour cream rolls will be a dinnertime hit.

By Fleischmann's Yeast

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine 1 cup flour, sugar, undissolved yeast and salt in a large mixer bowl. Heat sour cream, water and butter until very warm (120 to 130 degrees F). Gradually add to flour mixture. Beat 2 minutes at medium speed of electric mixer, scraping bowl occasionally. Add egg and remaining 1-1/4 cups flour to make a soft batter. Spoon evenly into 12 greased (2-1/2 inch) muffin cups. Cover; let rise until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F for 25 to 30 minutes or until done. Remove from pans; cool on wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 20.6g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 26.9mg; sodium 221.5mg. Full Nutrition
