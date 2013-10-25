Sour Cream Rolls
Tender and delicious, these sour cream rolls will be a dinnertime hit.
These rolls are easy, quick to mix up, and really yummy. I made them several times during the holidays, and we loved them. I used a hand mixer, which worked fine, and an ice cream scoop to spoon the batter into the muffin tin. Letting them rise longer does make them lighter. They also reheat well- if there are any left... No more frozen dinner rolls for us!Read More
I want to try making these again. They did not rise properly. The taste was good and they were edible, but they were too dense and heavy. I was expecting something lighter. Also, the recipe says to spoon the mixture into a muffin tin. That wasn't possible. I had to kind of scrape them into the tins. I don't own a stand mixer, so my beating was done by hand. I will do them again and give another report - they sounded like they would be so good.Read More
This recipe is delicious- I absolutely loved it. I let the rolls raise 2 hours, though, rather than 1- this seemed to help with the density issue another user mentioned. The rolls have fabulous flavor and texture- this is now my go-to roll recipe.
Rose nice, great texture, delicate tangy flavor. Next time I'll add some cheddar cheese. Anyone who had a problem with them rising is doing something wrong. Must preheat bowl and rise in a warm place, like the oven that was on for a few minutes. It doubled in 45 men's and was light and fluffy
Second time I have made it but I make it as a bread instead of rolls. Husband loves it and prefers it to other homemade breads I have made.
I made these for the first time a month ago and my family LOVES them. These rolls are easy to make especially compared to most yeast rolls and they are rich, tender, delicious, melt in your mouth yummy. The other reviewer who said you had to scrape them into a muffin pan was right. Even my five year old wanted seconds and thirds. We had enough leftover the next day to add these to a wonderful weekend breakfast. I am going to try these in a breakfast casserole next.
I liked these a lot. I used Greek yogurt instead of sour cream. I also sprayed a spoon with non-stick cooking spray to make it easier to scoop out the dough.
Awful. The temperature is too high. They didn't raise. What a waste of time and ingredients.