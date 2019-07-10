Oven-Roasted Cauliflower

This is the best way to make cauliflower. Please ignore reviews that say to cover the casserole dish: not sure what they were thinking as that completely negates the reason you roast it in the first place: the delicious crispy browned bits. You may as well just steam it if you cover it in the oven. My only tweaks to this recipe were: no reason to flip/turn the cauliflower 1/2 way through cooking; sprinkle the parmesean on it before you put it in the oven; use a foil-covered rimmed baking sheet instead of a casserole dish and to make sure the washed/cut cauliflower is as dry as possible before getting into the oven. I might try pre-heating the pan next time to get even more carmelization. I think you can use any seasoning you like; I'm sure the lemon juice is lovely but I mixed up olive oil, tumeric for color, smashed garlic, hungarian paprika, salt & pepper then tossed the cut cauliflower in that, dumped on the foil-lined baking sheet and topped with crispy fried onions (like you use in green bean casserole) & parm. 1 head, 25 minutes at 450 and I had cauliflower nirvana. (Do not overcook - should not be mushy but barely fork tender.) From experience: roasting a whole head of cauliflower is a gimmick; it might look nice but the more surface area the better it tastes (more browned bits). Bonus: roasting it, there is no bad gassy smell.