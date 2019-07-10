Oven-Roasted Cauliflower

Learn how to bake cauliflower with this simple recipe. This delicious side dish roasts fresh cauliflower with garlic and lemon juice before a finish of Parmesan cheese delivers tasty vegetables to your table.

Recipe by Cherry Baumgartner

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Mix cauliflower florets and garlic in a large bowl. Drizzle olive oil and lemon juice over the cauliflower mixture; season with salt and pepper. Toss cauliflower mixture to coat and spread into an even layer onto a baking pan.

  • Roast in preheated oven for about 15 minutes, turn cauliflower, and continue roasting until soft, about 10 minutes more.

  • Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over cauliflower to serve.

116 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 6.5g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 1.5mg; sodium 248.7mg. Full Nutrition
