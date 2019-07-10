Oven-Roasted Cauliflower
Learn how to bake cauliflower with this simple recipe. This delicious side dish roasts fresh cauliflower with garlic and lemon juice before a finish of Parmesan cheese delivers tasty vegetables to your table.
Very nice, another mentioned to boil or mash, but that is so different - as when you roast, the cauliflower browns it gets sweeter - In Lebanon they will make a dip of olive oil, lemon and garlic with a little salt and pepper, just delicious!Read More
Way too much lemon juice. Next time will half the lemon juice. Otherwise a good recipe.Read More
This recipe was good. The parm cheese addition at the end is important as it adds alot of flavor. Also, either my oven wasn't working properly, or it needed more time to cook. I expected it to be a little softer. I only used about 1/2 the salt, as it seemed like too much for my taste.
We really loved cauliflower prepared this way! We cut the head into small florets, and I think it made a big difference because they browned up and got a little crispy on the bottoms. I can imagine that larger pieces would not roast similarly. We also did not turn the cauliflower. It was delicious and we will make this again!
The day I made this dish was one of those days when everything seems to go badly, so I didn't have much hope for this recipe. I was running late with dinner and it took forever to cut up the cauliflower. I followed someone's suggestion to cut the flowers smaller and cooked it a little longer. I apologized as I placed it on the table. My daughter took some and said delicious so i tried it too and agreed with her. We both had seconds. I will definitely put this on my to make list. Thanks for a recipe that is both healthy and delicious.
Definitely enjoyed this, a nice way to serve cauliflower without drenching it in cheese sauce. It did take longer to cook than the recipe called for.
This was very good, the key is to cut the florets into small pieces so they get a little brown, and cook all the way though. I also sprinkled on the cheese and returned it to the over to melt completely. It went great with grilled pork chops!
Need to add a tsp of cinnamon and cut the carrots in half. Also added five packets of trivia.
This is delicious and I didn't even have cheese to put on it.
I love cauliflower....my family, not so much. So I was thrilled when I tried out this recipe on them and got rave reviews!
This was pretty tasty. Mild and clean flavor. I did not need to flip it and cook it for the additional 10 mins. It was plenty cooked and soft without being mushy after the first 15 minutes. It might be my oven, but just check before you keep cooking. I personally like it to maintain some structure but be tender. That's what it was. The flavor was mild with a little lemony taste. The cheese on top went well with the mild lemon flavor. I'll make it again.
the only thing i did different was, a tsp of diced garlic that I always have in a jar in th frig and I had fresh shaved parmesan and used a handful of it. I also used avacado oil. OMG this is so good and very easy to make.
Roasted cauliflower is one of our favorites. We loved this more than the recipe with Balsamic vinegar. I left out the salt as the lemon juice gives plenty of flavor. Yum!
Good recipe but I was not too wild about the lemon flavor. Perhaps the next time I roast cauliflower I will omit it. Debbie
I followed the directions exactly and found it easy and tasty, however some of the florets got charred, adding a bitter taste. Will make again at either lower temp or shorter time.
Halved the florets and went 1/2 hour at 400º. Fresh is best, but garlic powder and lemon pepper work as a not too bad substitute.
This was tasty and easy, a nice change from our usual vegetable rotation. It is really important to cut the cauliflower small pieces so it will truly roast evenly. You wouldn't have to do cheese at the end necessarily, although it is excellent with the Parmesan. I've done with and without and without cheese stands on its own just fine too!
awesome recipe i plan on making this alot more ! make it for sure you wont regret it
A definite do over!
I made this recipe as written, although I tried to cut the cauliflower into 1/4 inch thick slabs so it would lay flat and brown more evenly. I thought the roasting directions were spot on for temp and time. My only thought is that roasting is supposed to bring out the sweetness in vegetables, and I thought the lemon covered that up. It was still good though, and I gobbled it all down, since my husband doesn't care for cauliflower.
Favourite new veggie. Easy to make, very tasty and good for you too!
Best cauliflower ever. Only thing I changed was that I skipped the parm
The best cauliflower mixture ever! My kids even love eating it uncooked.
Better with extra garlic and lemon
This is my new favorite way to eat cauliflower. Tried a couple pieces before adding cheese. Good that way also.
I loved this recipe and so did my kids! We've tried it with and without the Parmesan cheese and we prefer without. ????
This is the best way to make cauliflower. Please ignore reviews that say to cover the casserole dish: not sure what they were thinking as that completely negates the reason you roast it in the first place: the delicious crispy browned bits. You may as well just steam it if you cover it in the oven. My only tweaks to this recipe were: no reason to flip/turn the cauliflower 1/2 way through cooking; sprinkle the parmesean on it before you put it in the oven; use a foil-covered rimmed baking sheet instead of a casserole dish and to make sure the washed/cut cauliflower is as dry as possible before getting into the oven. I might try pre-heating the pan next time to get even more carmelization. I think you can use any seasoning you like; I'm sure the lemon juice is lovely but I mixed up olive oil, tumeric for color, smashed garlic, hungarian paprika, salt & pepper then tossed the cut cauliflower in that, dumped on the foil-lined baking sheet and topped with crispy fried onions (like you use in green bean casserole) & parm. 1 head, 25 minutes at 450 and I had cauliflower nirvana. (Do not overcook - should not be mushy but barely fork tender.) From experience: roasting a whole head of cauliflower is a gimmick; it might look nice but the more surface area the better it tastes (more browned bits). Bonus: roasting it, there is no bad gassy smell.
Best cauliflower I ever had! Cut cauliflower lengthwise in slices so it would lay flat on the tray and cook evenly. Added some hot pepper flakes, it was amazing, hard to believe this is so healthy, it's so good! Making broccoli the same way very soon.
Don’t love cauliflower. My husband does. Casting around for a new recipe. This is it. Loved it! Will make again and again!
Yummy way to eat cauliflower. I added some broccoli because I didn't have a whole head of cauliflower. I just drizzled the oil over it all;I know I used less than 1/4 cup as called for. And I used a lime for juice, since I didn't have lemon. Turned out to be a great side dish!
Hubby loved it. Couldn't help myself; added onion powder to it. The parm cheese made it so tasty . Thanks for posting; will make again.
Absolutely delicious! As other reviewers have noted, if you cut the florets into smaller pieces, the cauliflower will carmelize in the most delectable way. I will be making this again -- and often.
Excellent!
Simple recipe that was a hit with the family. About 15 minutes into the baking time, I tossed the cauliflower around to make sure it roasted evenly. And, I added about 5 minutes to the baking time ... so about 30 minutes total, though I then turned on the broiler for about 1 minute or two because I like the brown parts on vegetables. I didn't over do it and it turned out great. I didn't change anything except the baking time.
I sprinkled some paprika and thyme after taking it out of the oven. I like a it a little spicy. Taste great
This is my favorite way of having cauliflower now! Have made this several times, and it always surprises people how yummy cauliflower can be.
Okay, the garlic was getting burnt. I didn't use near as much EVOO, so maybe that was my problem. Other than that, the taste and texture was good - crunchy.
Good recipe. The flavor and texture of the cauliflower were very good, but next time I'll cut back on the lemon a bit.
Delicious! Not sure I followed the recipe exactly.....winged it ,using what I thought would be the right am't of EVOO, lemon juice, minced (not sliced) garlic, S & P and added the parm (and a good bit of it), to the mixture after roasting. It really was excellent.
left off the cheese - great light dinner with prosuitto, hummus and soft cheese. Thanks
DELICIOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I did add the garlic about 10 minutes into cooking so it wouldn't burn as much. THIS RECIPE IS A KEEPER.
My whole family loved it!
Delish! Made this recipe twice for myself. Caution: florets shrink, leaving you wanting more. I added Cajun seasoning and gave it a wow factor. Next I will try Thai seasoning. This recipe is a blank canvas for every home cook's creativity.
Very good. I added some Cayanne pepper to mine because I like a little spice. I would cut back on the lemon juice though as that was a bit much.
Very tasty and easy. I did use more cheese than was called for.
Put everything in a gallon ziplock bag to mix for one less dish to wash. This recipe was super easy and really good. I will keep this recipe close at hand.
Very easy and full of flavor.
Followed the recipe. Not a huge veggie lover but trying. This was delicious. Will definitely add to my list of faves. Get the veggies in and love them. Can’t add photo cuz they’re gone!
This recipe is just perfect. I have had the best results mixing the oil, garlic, lemon, salt, and pepper in a separate bowl then pouring over the florets, just to keep the garlic from clumping on a few florets. I have also stopped baking it a few minutes early on occasion based on how much faster some batches start to brown.
My family LOVED it! My son only wants me to make cauliflower this way! Thank you!
I made half of the recipe, exactly as written. Very tasty!
Not a fan of this , cauliflower texture was too rough for me. I'd rather boil and mash it to make a great mashed potatoe substitute.
Cut oil to 2T and tasted great!
My husband who dislikes cauliflower really liked this, and for that reason alone it gets 5 stars. I prefer my veggies firmer, but he thought they were perfectly cooked as the recipe was written. I think I will take mine out when I flip his over next time. Thanks for sharing!
Awesome
very good and easy to make. added cumin afterward for more flavor. my 4 yo dtr liked it a lot
This was pretty good. I think I might put it under the broiler for 2 minutes to brown it more next time. Flavours were good as is. Planning to try different seasonings in the future.
We liked it! Husband and 1 1/2 year old son loved it :-) Great and easy recipe.
Not bad but needs a little something. Just not sure what
This was sooooo good. Cooked exactly as written for the time indicated in recipe. The florets came out slightly browned but not overly done. It was soft to the bite but not mushy. Will definitely make this again.
Delicious! Will definitely make again.
Make a little more sauce
This was amazing! Came out soft with some crunchy/caramelization on the edges. YUMMY!
REALLY enjoyed this!!! Even my son (who isn't big on vegetables) and my husband liked this. Definitely a keeper. I didn't have fresh garlic so I used a garlic spice that i had on hand. Very tasty dish. My son said "definitely make this one again."
Made it n it's divine!!!!
Delicious! I made exactly as written. Can't wait to make this recipe again for friends!
Sooooo good! Definitely a keeper!
Delicious. I did increase t the cooking time by 10 minutes and use Asia to cheese. it was perfect....not too hard nor too mushy....
I made this recipe exactly as it states. Just not quite as much. It was excellent. I love the roasted flavor. And yes, I'd make this again and again.
This was a huge hit with my 30 something sons and my husband. Flavorful and easy to make.
I think the cauliflower may need longer roasting to get a nuttier flavor. Maybe some nutmeg?
I loved this! Was looking for something easy to do with a head of cauliflower in the fridge. I was afraid it would be bland since it's not that many ingredients but it was SO good! My fiance loved it to. This will be one of my go to's!
I have made this many times. guests loved it too! i have not changed the recipe.
Really yummy!
It had a very good taste . Will make it again.
this recipe is wonderful. fed 50 hungry guests. they loved it. congrates to the chef. jenniegirl must have dentures.
I made this and I loved it. The flavor was perfect.
If you like cauliflower, you will like it. this recipe. The cooking time was perfect. I did cut the florets into small pieces. The flavor was delicious!! I made the recipe as written except for not using lemon juice since I had none and cutting the oil. It is quick and easy to prepare and the results are a delicious side dish. Update: I have been experimenting with this recipe. I ended up making it exactly as written when I had lemon juice. I did not care for it with the tang of lemon juice. Others may like it just fine. My five star version eliminates the lemon juice and uses one tablespoon of olive oil and one tablespoon of melted butter. Using the 1/4 cup of olive oil results in an oily end product. Cutting down to 2 tablespoons of fat results in a crispier dish. We make this often now and really enjoy it. Company has enjoyed it as well.
This was wonderful we added some pasta sauce as well as hot pepper flakes it was amazing. Great healthy dish!
Wonderful and savory. I finished the whole lot under the broiler for a couple of minutes to darken. Also, I added a bit of paprika for color.
What I did was use the hard rind of the cheese to give it an extra level of flavour.
I like it how it is. Just eat fresh done even it still good next day too
I made it exactly as it says, and it was the best way I've ever had cauliflower. I loved it, husband loved it and even my 4 & 2 yr old enjoyed it. The flavor was amazing and the parm cheese was a key ingredient. Will be making this as a regular. Super easy also and doesn't take much to make.
I followed this recipe exactly as written. I used the convection setting on my oven (still 450 degrees), and the cauliflower was cooked perfectly in the time stated in the recipe. The next time I make it, I'll sprinkle the cheese on it as instructed, but will then put it back in the oven for about a minute so it melts a bit.
Simple and perfect.
Trying to incorporate more vegetables into my diet and this recipe was great. Me and my friends all loved it. Paired it with grilled rib eye and was very pleased especially with the garlic and parmesan.
now a weekly staple at dinner
This is awesome! Even my picky veggie phobic son loves this. I make it just like the recipe is written. It's become a mainstay in my dinner plans.
I've made this a few times now and it's delicious! I've also used broccoli instead of cauliflower and it works really well.
Excellent flavor and easy. Made it just as is then made it using chili garlic infused oil. Thank you
We loved this! So flavorful and surprisingly fresh with the lemon juice added. Thanks!
Simple and delicious! Thank you for an outstanding contribution!
It was great
I adore this recipe...its super healthy, easy, delicious... one of these nights I will make it and only this for dinner. Its our new family favorite!
Super easy to make! I substituted nutritional yeast for the parm, as I have to stay away from dairy. Tasted delicious!
Love roast veggies. This is also great with mixed veggies. Onions (thickly sliced), broccoli, halved sprouts or asparagus. Just remember to add broccoli or asparagus later so the won't overbake. We have the mixed roasted veggies several nights a week . Full flavor, low fat, full nutrition. Don't even need a starch anymore.
wasn't our taste. didn't like the lemon mix with parmesan but it was edible.
