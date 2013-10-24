Peach Cobbler Chex Party Mix

Peach cobbler flavors in an easy Chex® party mix.

By Chex

prep:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
8 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Directions

  • In large microwavable bowl, place cereal and pecans.

  • In 2-cup microwavable measuring cup, microwave butter, brown sugar and corn syrup uncovered on High 1 minute 30 seconds, stirring after 1 minute, until mixture is boiling; stir. Pour over cereal mixture, stirring until evenly coated. Microwave uncovered on High 5 minutes, stirring after every minute. Toss in peaches.

  • Spread on waxed paper. Cool 5 minutes. Store loosely covered.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 24.7g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 118.3mg. Full Nutrition
