Peach Cobbler Chex Party Mix
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 220.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.3g 5 %
carbohydrates: 24.7g 8 %
dietary fiber: 1.3g 5 %
sugars: 9.7g
fat: 13.6g 21 %
saturated fat: 2.7g 13 %
cholesterol: 7.6mg 3 %
vitamin a iu: 96.2IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 0.4mg 3 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 3.1mcg 1 %
calcium: 14.4mg 1 %
iron: 0.4mg 2 %
magnesium: 16.8mg 6 %
potassium: 62.3mg 2 %
sodium: 118.3mg 5 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 122.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.